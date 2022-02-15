SAN DIEGO, Calif. – On a night when the Mountain West Conference saw another ranked team lose – No. 22 Wyoming at New Mexico – the Aggies could not make any noise of their own.
Instead, it was payback time. San Diego State returned the favor handing Utah State its worst league loss of the season, 75-56, Tuesday night at Viejas Arena in front of 10,516 fans. In fact, it matched the biggest deficit of any setback this year by USU. The Aggies have the distinction of giving the Aztecs their worst MW loss this year as well, 75-57, back on Jan. 26.
“The game got away from us towards the end of the first half and then they (Aztecs) came out swinging in the second,” USU forward Justin Bean said. “... At the end of the day, we took the punches and didn’t give them back. We didn’t give any with force. We have to go back to the drawing board and be tougher, but we also need to do a better job of playing team defense.”
The Aggies (15-12, 6-8 MW) have now lost three in a row.
“We’ve got to get back to practice, get our bodies right,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We were better tonight from a health standpoint, but we were still a little disjointed. We need to get things corrected.”
While the Aggies are struggling, the Aztecs (16-6, 8-3) are getting on a roll at the right time. They have now won four in a row and back in contention for the regular season title with Wyoming losing Tuesday night.
“We had back-to-back good offensive games,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said. “Who would have thought that would happen. We shared the ball. We had 19 assists and shot a high percentage from the field and played good basketball.”
In the first meeting, the Aztecs did not record an offensive rebound. That was a focus for Tuesday night’s outing, and it showed. SDSU grabbed 11 boards on the offensive end and turned them into 12 points.
“They had a lot of offensive rebounds,” Bean said of the Aztecs. “I think 11 today and zero the first time we played them. A lot of that is due to the fact that they are at home, comfortable and hungry. … They were definitely more physical than us. I thought we were a little casual and tentative on some rebounds. You can argue and say they fouled us on some of them, but the refs are not going to win or lose games for you, the team is. We just have to do a better job, technique wise. We need to do a better job executing than we did tonight.”
The Aggies also had 11 boards on offense.
“We got some (offensive boards), but the problem was we couldn’t string together enough scores and stops,” Odom said. “We were trading baskets at the beginning of the second half. Then they (Aztecs) were off to the races. The credit is all to San Diego State. They did a really nice job tonight.”
The offensive boards, coupled with 15 turnovers by USU cut down the visitors' chances. It also didn’t help that SDSU shot 51.7 percent from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range. USU made 40.4 percent of its shots, hitting 5 of 18 from beyond the arc.
“I thought they (Aztecs) were dynamite,” Odom said. “I thought their defense obviously led the way for them. … I was impressed with their team and the way that they played. We certainly have to get better going forward from here.”
Bean led the Aggies with 18 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Horvath netted 10, while Sean Bairstow added nine. Rylan Jones came off the bench to dish out five assists.
“It’s a long season,” Dutcher said. “I think they (Aggies) fatigued a little; they were on tired legs. When you are on tired legs, you tend to miss shots.”
The Aztecs were led by Matt Bradley with a game-best 22 points, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Keshad Johnson chipped in 14 points, while Adam Seiko came off the bench to score 11. Nathan Mensah grabbed eight boards – three offensive – and had eight points.
“Matt Bradley was sensational,” Dutcher said. “... If they double him, someone else is going to get an open shot because he’s obviously a willing passer and that makes him double dangerous.”
Bairstow got the scoring started with a layup off a nice pass from Bean less than a minute into the contest. The Aggies would then build a 10-4 advantage four-and-a-half minutes into the game. Horvath capped it with a free throw.
Bradley drilled a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 surge by the hosts. Mensah had a rebound bucket to give the Aztecs their first lead of the game, 14-12, with 13:31 left in the opening half.
After five lead changes and the game being tied six times, SDSU scored 12 unanswered points to take the lead for good. Bradley had six of the points, including two free throws after a technical was called on Odom at the 4:11 mark of the first half. The technical free throws gave the Aztecs a 35-26 lead and the crowd came to life, making it hard to hear.
“We didn’t take care of the ball and they capitalized,” Bean said. “They hit big shots. When they hit shots in transition and threes, they are dangerous. They are a really good team.”
What about the technical?
“Two points Odom,” the Aggie head coach said. “I was irritated on a block out. I felt like they came over Bean’s back. I could have been wrong. I was a little heated and they (officials) came over to talk to me and I made a mistake. We were fine after that. I apologized. Certainly, the officiating did not impact the game.”
USU went more than four minutes without scoring. Max Shulga made two free throws to end the scoring drought, but the field-goal drought continued. Bean threw down a pass from Steven Ashworth after more than seven minutes between field goals.
SDSU took a 42-34 lead into the break after shooting 56.7 percent from the field. USU shot 47.8 percent over the first 20 minutes.
The Aztecs scored to start the second half to go up by 10. The Aggies got within six on two occasions, but would get no closer.
A 9-0 run by SDSU gave the hosts a 57-42 lead with 10:55 left in the game. Four different players scored.
The Aztecs built their largest lead of the game with 1:48 to play, 73-51. Mensah threw down a dunk to give the hosts the 22-point advantage.
It was the eighth straight win for the Aztecs against the Aggies in San Diego.
“I love Utah State’s team,” Dutcher said. “I think they are really good, and we were fortunate enough to get ahead early.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 43 in the Kenpom rankings, while San Diego State checked in at No. 42. … The Aggies trailed at halftime for the first time in 10 games and fell to 2-5 on the season when behind at the break. … USU had its second-fewest fouls in a game this season with 11. … The Aggies lost the rebound battle, 31-28, and dropped to 1-7 on the season when getting outrebounded. … Justin Bean reached double figures in scoring for the 16th straight game. … Szymon Zapala tied his career high in blocks with one. ... The Aggies trail the all-time series with the Aztecs, 15-9.
GAME BALL
Justin Bean gets the nod as he led the Aggies with 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting. The senior grabbed a game-best eight rebounds. He also finished with four assists, two steals and blocked a shot in 37 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
Justin Bean threw down a two-hander late in the first half off a nice drive and pass from Steven Ashworth. It was the lone dunk of the game by the Aggies.
There were no charges taken by the Aggies in the first half or the second.
Season dunk count: Brandon Horvath 20, Trevin Dorius 16, Justin Bean 16, Sean Bairstow 9, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1, Max Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 23, Steven Ashworth 5, Max Shulga 4, RJ Eytle-Rock 3, Justin Bean 2, Sean Bairstow 2, Brandon Horvath 2, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Zee Hamoda 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies flew home on a charter after the game Tuesday night. They are back on the road Saturday, traveling to the Gem State capital. Boise State (19-6, 10-2) plays at Air Force on Wednesday night. The Broncos edged USU in the first meeting this season, 62-59, hitting a 3-pointer in the closing seconds on Jan. 20.