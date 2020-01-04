Timely 3-pointers and free throws at the end were more than enough for the nationally ranked Aztecs to stay undefeated on the season.
No. 13 San Diego State extended the longest winning streak in the nation to 15 late Saturday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum against Utah State. The Aztecs took the lead midway through the first half and never gave it up in a 77-68 Mountain West win in front of an announced 10,017 fans.
“First of all, congratulations to San Diego State,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “That was a great win for them. Not many people have beaten us at our place. Unbelievable crowd, great atmosphere ... I want to thank our fans for coming out and helping us out.”
The Aztecs (15-0, 4-0 MW) shot 50.9 percent from the field. They are only the second team this season to shoot better than 50 percent against the Aggies (13-4, 2-2), joining Saint Mary’s. San Diego State also made 9 of 20 3-point shots (45 percent), which was also the second-best shooting from range against USU this season.
“They’re really good,” Smith said of the Aztecs. “They made a lot of big-time plays. They made a lot of plays late in the clock in the first half. You have to give them a lot of credit. It’s hard to beat a quality team like that when they shoot 50.9 percent for the game.”
The Aggies were down 16 in the second half and could get no closer than seven, which they did on four occasions.
“We played good, San Diego State just played better,” said Aggie center Neemias Queta, who made just his third start of the season and played in his fifth game. “Hats off to them. They hit big shots whenever they needed to. We’re going to keep on climbing and get better with these losses. We’re going to grow from them.”
While the return of Queta is a good sign as he scored 15 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, there were chances the Aggies could have made it more interesting at the end.
“We had some self-inflicted things,” Smith said. “From the free throw line, the first half we go 5 for 10, plus we miss a front end. We’re one of the best free throw shooting teams in the country, and sometimes those things happen. We have to be able to consistently knock those down. Late in the game we made a good rally and gave ourselves a chance. The crowd was really into it and we were down seven. We just had some things that were self-inflicted, they didn’t really cause us to do, we did it ourselves. They made us pay and that’s what great teams do.”
Some untimely turnovers and missed shots did the Aggies in each time they got close.
“Lots of credit to San Diego State,” Aggie guard Sam Merrill said. “They’re a very good team, much improved. We didn’t play our best. I thought our energy and mindset was much better from what happened on Wednesday, but we still didn’t play our best. Credit to our crowd, who was fantastic. It’s unfortunate that we disappointed them, but lots of credit to San Diego State, who’s a very good team.”
Merrill finished with a game-high 26 points. He and Queta were the lone USU players to reach double figures. Abel Porter netted nine points and dished out five assists.
The Aztecs were led by Malachi Flynn with 22 points as he hit clutch shot after clutch shot and was 10 of 10 at the foul line. Matt Mitchell added 19 points, while Jordan Schakel and Yanni Wentzell had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“Great team effort,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said. “The No. 1 key to the game was rebounding, the team that is plus-10 on the year on their opponents, and we outrebound them by four (34-30). We shared the ball, not as many assists a I thought we had, but we played well offensively. ... Our kids executed. The No. 1 word on our board was trust. Trust yourself, trust your teammates, trust your coaches, and you’re going to have good results.”
The Aztecs got things started with a 3-pointer by KJ Feagin just 17 seconds into the contest. There were four lead changes and a tie in the early going.
After a Sean Bairstow trey that knotted the game at 11-11 at the 12:16 mark of the opening half, the Aggies missed seven straight field goal attempts. The hosts went four-and-a-half minutes without scoring and more than five minutes between field goals.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by the Aztecs during that USU dryspell were part of eight unanswered points. Mitchell gave SDSU a 19-11 lead with a bucket in the paint.
A layup by Flynn right as the shot clock expired gave the Aztecs their largest lead of the first 20 minutes, 32-21, at the 2:58 mark.
The Aztecs did not score over the final 2:30 of the first half, but the Aggies could not take full advantage. USU missed three free throws, including the front end of a one-and-one.
San Diego State took a 34-27 lead into the break.
Queta scored quickly to start the second half off a nice pass from Brock Miller. However, the Aggie big man then proceeded to get three fouls in a span of two minutes.
The Aztecs scored seven unanswered points for a 46-33 lead with 15:54 to play. Then expanded their lead to 53-37 with 13:23 left in the game.
The Aggies then responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Brito and Merrill, and went on a 12-3 run to get within 56-49 with 8:30 to play. They would get no closer.
“I’m proud of our effort, we played our tails off,” Smith said. “We had some good looks, they just didn’t fall. We have to get that shored up. We’ve got to bounce back. We have three games in seven days. It’s the first time in 52 games where we lost back-to-back games. It was a tough week for the Aggies, certainly, but we have no time to feel sorry for ourselves and sulk. It should hurt, it should be painful. When you play hard and you give it everything you got, it doesn’t always turn out the way you want it to. We’re going to find out what we’re really made of.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the day at No. 73 in the NET rankings, while the Aztecs remain at No. 1. … Utah State is now 17-102 all-time against ranked teams, including 1-3 under Smith. … The Aggies had a season-low eight bench points. … USU has now lost back-to-back games for the first time under head coach Craig Smith. ... The Aggies are now 2-3 on the season and 2-8 under Smith when trailing at the half. … Merrill had his 91st 10-point game, moving into a tie with Jalen Moore for fifth on the career list. Merrill played in his 114th game at USU, moving into a tie with Kendall Youngblood and Kevin Nixon for 16th on the career list. … With his three blocks Saturday night, Queta moved into a tie with Nate Harris (90) for fifth on the career blocks list. … Justin Bean had a season-low four rebounds. … The Aztecs lead the all-time series with the Aggies, 12-5. … SDSU has not lost in 294 days and its last defeat came against USU at the MW Tournament.
GAME BALL
In just his third start of the season, Queta recorded a double-double with 15 points and game-high 14 rebounds. The center was 5 of 8 from the field and 5 of 7 from the foul line. Queta also blocked three shots, had three assists and came up with a steal in 30 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
There were no dunks in the first half.
Queta took a nifty pass from Miller and two-handed it down with 8:30 to play for the first dunk of the game. Bean had a breakaway slam late in the game off a steal and pass from Porter.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Alphonso Anderson 7, Diogo Brito 5, Bean 5, Queta 3, Sean Bairstow 2, Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies don’t have much time to think about this one as they head on the road for a Tuesday game at Air Force. The Falcons (7-8, 1-2) lost at UNLV Saturday night, 71-59. Tipoff at the Academy is 9 p.m.