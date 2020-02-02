SAN DIEGO — For 27 minutes, the Aggies played right with undefeated and nationally ranked San Diego State Saturday night at Viejas Arena.
But those final 13 minutes were a doozy for the Utah State men’s basketball team.
The No. 4 Aztecs used a 10-0 surge after being down 10 points in the second half and just kept making runs. San Diego State added spurts of 7-0, 7-0 and 6-0 to pull away from the Aggies in a Mountain West game, 80-68.
“They (Aztecs) made a few more plays than us,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “We had every opportunity to come in here and earn a victory. We had a great start, which is what you need on the road. At the end of the day, they landed a few more punches than we did.”
The final score didn’t seem to reflect just how close it had been.
“Give a lot of credit to San Diego State,” said Aggie guard Sam Merrill, who finished with a team-best 16 points a career-high tying 12 assists. “They made a lot of plays. We weren’t good enough in the second half defensively or offensively. … They probably got 10 garbage points just with us fouling at the end. I wish we could have been a little bit better.”
In a Whiteout to honor SDSU legend Kawhi Leonard, the place was rocking from the start. The soldout crowd of 12,414 was loud throughout.
Perhaps a pep talk by Leonard as the current Aztecs (23-0, 12-0 MW) came onto the court from the halftime break helped as the Aggies had the lead. Matt Mitchell certainly got hot. The forward scored 24 of his season-high 28 points in the second half. He had all four of his 3-pointers in the second half.
“Mitchell just took over the second half,” Smith said. “He is a very, very good player. When he starts to get going, he is a load to stop. He is a mis-match nightmare, so quick, but yet so powerful. We had a difficult time getting him under control.”
The Aggies (16-8, 6-5) just couldn’t seem to slow Mitchell down.
The loss ends a three-game winning streak by the Aggies.
“You knew they would make a run, all great teams do,” Smith said. “Too many errors defensively.”
It was just the sixth time this season an Aggie opponent shot better than 40 percent from 3-point range as the Aztecs shot 43.8 percent, making 14 shots from beyond the arc — a season high for a USU opponent.
“When they make 14 threes and go 14 for 32, and you combine that with 16 of 19 from the free throw line, that’s a disastrous combination,” Smith said. “That’s a lot to overcome.”
The Aggie coach did praise Merrill: “Unbelievable floor game. Sam is such a great player. Sixteen (points) and 12 (assists) is hard to do. I thought he handled their pressure extremely well and made great reads. That was the difference in the first half.”
Joining Merrill in double-figure scoring was Brock Miller (15) and Justin Bean (13). Neemias Queta, who limped off late in the game but said he was fine afterward, grabbed a team-best six rebounds to go with his eight points.
Mitchell was joined in double-digit scoring by KJ Feagin (15), Malachi Flynn (15) and Yanni Wetzell (11). Wetzell grabbed a game-best 10 boards.
After trading baskets to start the game, the Aztecs reeled off eight straight points to take a 10-4 lead just over three minutes into the game. Flynn then scored 10 straight points for the hosts, which built a 20-12 lead with 12:17 left in the opening half.
Midway through the first half, the Aggies started getting stops. Queta made a hook shot that would start a 14-0 run. Merrill capped it with a 3-pointer to give the visitors a 31-24 lead with 4:15 left in the first half.
The Aztecs would go seven minutes without scoring, which just happened to occur right after Leonard showed up to plenty of fanfare. And after Feagin hit a 3-pointer to end the scoring drought, USU went up by nine when Queta scored and Abel Porter hit a 3-pointer.
The Aggies took a 39-31 lead into the break as the Aztecs trailed for just the third time this season at halftime.
“We don’t rely on moral victories like we used to,” Merrill said. “We did play really good basketball for 27 minutes of the game, but it’s a 40-minute game, so we didn’t do enough.”
USU made it a 10-point lead in the early going of the second half when Merrill hit a pair of free throws. It was just the second time this season the Aztecs trailed by double digits.
Then the Aztecs started bombing in 3-pointers and began with their 10-0 spurt to get in front with 12:26 to play. They led the rest of the way ran their winning streak to 23 games, which extends the program record.
It’s been since 1998 when USU last won at San Diego. The Aggies just hope to keep playing well and get another shot at the Aztecs in Las Vegas at the MW Tournament.
“We want to get there and hopefully we can play them (Aztecs) on Saturday (at the MW tourney),” Merrill said. “But we have so much room to grow and get better. We need to create some separation to get that two or three spot.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the day at No. 54 in the NET rankings, while the Aztecs were at No. 1. …USU is now 17-103 against AP Top 25 teams and 1-23 against top five teams. ... USU is now 1-5 this season when getting outrebounded as SDSU won the battle on the boards, 31-28. … Merrill scored in double figures for the 15th straight time this year, 21st time this season and 98th time in his career. He moved past Kevin Nixon (428) and into second on the career assists list with 439. With his four 3-pointers, Merrill jumped over Tony Brown (283) and into second for career 3-pointers with 285. … Diogo Brito played in his 110th game at USU, moving into a tie with Julion Pearre for 21st on the career list. … Queta tied his season high with three blocked shots. … The Aztecs are one of just three MW teams that lead an all-time series with the Aggies, 13-5, and have won seven in a row at home in the series.
LEONARD HONORED
Leonard became the first Aztec player to have his number retired and hoisted into the rafters at Viejas Arena.
Leonard, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, was on hand for the halftime ceremony. Two-time national coach of the year Steve Fisher was also in attendance Saturday night. Every fan at the soldout arena received a free commemorative Kawhi Leonard T-shirt with No. 15 on the front and his name on the back.
Leonard played two seasons at SDSU (2009-10 and 2010-11), helping the Aztecs to a pair of NCAA Tournaments and the school’s first Sweet 16 appearance. He averaged a double-double during his Aztec career with 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds in 70 games. In his two years at SDSU, the Aztecs went 59-12 and 25-7 in the Mountain West, winning two league titles.
Leonard was selected 15th in the 2011 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers and traded to the San Antonio Spurs. He won NBA titles in 2014 (Spurs) and last year with the Toronto Raptors. He was the NBA Finals MVP both of those years.
The whole Clippers team was out on the court, as well as former teammates, family and Fisher, who introduced him and told the All-Star this was like his Senior Night he never had.
“What a great night for all of basketball and certainly for San Diego State,” Smith said. “Personally, he is my favorite player in the NBA.”
GAME BALL
While he may not have shot the ball like he had wanted, Merrill kept things together early on and continued to distribute the ball to his teammates. He finished with a team-best 16 points on 5 of 12 shooting, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. The senior also matched his career-high with 12 assists and didn’t have a turnover in more than 39 minutes of action. The guard also grabbed five rebounds. It was his first double-double of the season and third of his career.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
Queta took out his frustration from earlier misses with a two-handed dunk off a pass from Merrill 6:30 into the game. Two minutes later, Merrill found Alphonso Anderson open for a two-handed slam.
Four minutes into the second half, Bean took a pass from Queta and threw it down. That would be the lone dunk of the second half for USU.
Season count: Queta 12, Trevin Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Anderson 9, Bean 8, Brito 5, Sean Bairstow 2, Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will have two games at home next week, beginning with UNLV (11-12, 6-4) on Wednesday. The Rebels lost at Colorado State on Saturday, 95-77. UNLV comes to Logan on a three-game losing streak. The Rebels did beat USU in Las Vegas back on Jan. 1, 70-53. Tipoff on Wednesday is scheduled for 8 p.m.