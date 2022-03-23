As some of the top players around the Mountain West Conference in men’s basketball have been announcing their return, Utah State will not be part of that group.
While it is not a big surprise, Aggie forward Justin Bean announced on social media Wednesday that he was declaring for the NBA Draft. The senior has been at USU for five years, but because of COVID had been granted another year. All college athletes that fall under the NCAA gained an extra year if they were in school.
Bean had hinted about possibly sticking around as the 2021-22 season was winding down. The fan favorite was serenaded on Senior Night and at the conclusion of the NIT game against Oregon to stick around for “One more year” by the Aggie faithful.
That’s not happening.
Bean posted his intentions on a long Twitter message.
“Aggie Nation...
“The last 5 years have been incredible. Coming to Logan as a walk-on, I had no idea what to expect. You welcomed me with open arms and fueled me every day to become the best basketball player I could be.
“Playing basketball at Utah State has allowed me to live out dreams I didn’t know I had: Winning conference championships. Seeing Spectrum Magic in full force. Hearing the “BEEEEEAAN” chant all game long.
“I would like to thank Coach Duryea and Spencer Nelson for the opportunity to be an Aggie, Coach Smith for the change to play and receive a scholarship, and Coach Odom who, even though I only had as a coach for one year, had had an impact on me that will last a lifetime. I’d also like to thank the rest of the staff, John Hartwell, and USU athletic administrators. To all of my teammates who are brothers for life, I’ll cherish every moment together. Lastly, without the support of my family and my wife Claire, I’m certain I wouldn’t be in the position I am now, for which I am deeply grateful.
“After talking with Claire, my family, and Coach Odom, I’ve decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft. I’m excited to take this next step in my journey.
“I’ll always be an Aggie. As a true-blooded as they come. The road that got me to where I am now was challenging, but it couldn’t have more rewarding. I now have something that every college basketball player dreams of having when it’s all said and done ...
“No regrets. JB34
In his final game in a USU jersey, Bean grabbed a game-best 16 rebounds, scored nine points, dished out two assists and played more than 39 minutes. The senior prided himself on rebounding and holds the school record for double-digit rebound games with 57.
He got emotional during a postgame interview after the Oregon loss last week when asked about going around and hugging many Aggie fans.
“You never know if it’s going to be your last or not,” Bean said. “I just wanted to really savor that. I came here as a walk-on and you don’t see many places that take guys like me in and support you and love you before I became the type of player I am now. I have no words to say (long pause) just how much I appreciate Aggie nation. (Long pause). I don’t know if players normally do this (tear up). That should tell you just how much these fans (long pause) these fans mean to me. Coaches, players, teammates, all of them. I’m super grateful.”
Bean finished his career with 1,445 points and 1,027 rebounds. He ranks second in school history and second in the Mountain West in career rebounding. His scoring ranks 17th at USU. The 6-foot-7 forward played in 126 career games, which is tied with Nate Harris for eighth most at USU.
He led the team as a senior with 592 points and 338 rebounds to rank 19th all-time in single-season scoring among Aggies and ninth all-time in single-season rebounding.
For his career, Bean averaged 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while playing 26.5 minutes a game.
Bean will try and be the third Aggie in three years to be drafted by an NBA team. Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta were second round picks in 2020 and 2021, respectively.