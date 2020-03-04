He did something this season no Aggie has accomplished in 25 years.
And the 6-foot-7 forward on the Utah State men’s basketball team has already matched something that was last done 43 years ago. But that doesn’t even scratch the surface of what the native of Moore, Oklahoma, has accomplished this season.
It’s hard to even wrap your mind around what Justin Bean has meant to the Aggie team during the 2019-20 season, what he has been through, what he has been able to do on the court and his popularity with fans. He just takes it in stride and shrugs. Bean smiles and is quick to acknowledge that he is thankful for many people in his life who have helped him along the journey to where he currently is.
That is being a major cog on a Utah State team that begins the Mountain West Conference Tournament Thursday with aspirations of making it back to the NCAA Tournament. Bean knows he will have to play well for the Aggies to advance, but is fine with taking on the challenge.
“My confidence that I can perform at this level on this stage is better this year,” Bean said. “Last year it came in spurts. This year I’ve been more consistent. I know I need to show up every day and be my best. The expectations for me are a lot bigger, and it’s been great to meet those.”
While Aggie fans have been rooting for the walk-on who earned a scholarship midseason last season since he started playing a year ago after a redshirt season, others are taking notice after the season he has put together so far. Bean was named to the second team all-Mountain West by the media and picked up a vote for Defensive Player of the Year. Then the league coaches named him to the third team all-MW and the all-defensive team.
“We are team-first guys,” Bean said. “Our coaches are the first to tell you that when someone gets an accolade like that, it doesn’t go unnoticed. We are happy for the individual, but it is a team thing. This is really humbling because I didn’t see myself getting to this point at the beginning of the year. I thought I could make an impact, but not on a large scale like the Mountain West. I’m not satisfied and want to keep getting better.”
Bean is one of only three players in the league averaging a double-double, scoring 12.3 points and grabbing 10.3 rebounds per game. In fact, Bean leads the MW with 15 double-doubles this season, the most by an Aggie since Eric Franson recorded 15 double-doubles during the 1994-95 season. Bean ranks 12th in the nation with 319 total rebounds, the most by an Aggie since Cornell Green pulled down 322 rebounds during the 1961-62 season. The last Aggie to average a double-double in a season was Mike Santos during the 1976-77 season. Bean should pass Green on Thursday and will most likely better Franson as well.
“My family does a good job of keeping up with the records and statistics,” Bean said. “I don’t like to. It’s not good for me to look into all of that. I try and play my game and help us win. All I want to be known for since I got here was an Aggie that worked hard and put his team first.”
What else has Bean done or been through during the 2019-20 campaign? Take a deep breath, because the list is long.
He began the season with a broken nose thanks to a practice when teammate Klay Stall got him accidentally, requiring him to wear a mask for the first seven games. Somehow in the season opener with the mask on, two of his teeth were damaged, requiring oral surgery. Two week later, he had oral surgery again after another elbow to the mouth against UTSA.
He was named the MVP of the Jamaica Classic in late November after averaging 14.0 points and 13.0 rebounds as the Aggies won the title. Bean had a career-high six assists in a victory over LSU, followed by a career-high four blocked shots against North Texas in a win.
He scored a career-high 24 points in a tough loss at Saint Mary’s in late November. Against Fresno State in early December, he played all 45 minutes in an overtime win and had a career-high five steals. Bean hit the game-winning shot against South Florida in overtime in mid-December. He grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds against Boise State in a win in February.
Bean broke his nose again last Saturday against New Mexico.
“I’ve been very fortunate and put in some good spots,” Bean said. “It’s been a great year for me. When I found out I was the MVP (at Jamaica), I was extremely grateful for the position I was put in. My teammates made some great plays.”
Not only is Bean one of the top rebounders in the league, but also among the best in the MW in blocks (24) and steals (48). What is Bean most proud of from the 2019-20 season?
“Numbers don’t lie and I’m a big numbers guy,” Bean said. “Stats help gauge where you are as a player. I look at rebounds the most and grade myself by that the most. … My brother Shawn would always tell me to keep it up with the steals that I was in the top five. I’m pleased with the steals and also the blocks.”
Is there a game that sticks out for Bean?
“I would say the Saint Mary’s game,” said Bean, who also had 10 rebounds against the Gaels for another double-double. “It was on a big stage and showed me I can play with bigger teams, bigger competition. I had a good game with a lot of rebounds and was able to make some plays on the offensive end. I was making plays I didn’t see myself making a year ago.”
With all the injuries, Bean has not missed a game and didn’t not let the oral surgeries keep him from practicing. He did say he has a high pain threshold.
“I put the team first, but I also don’t take risks,” Bean said. “I know how to take care of my body. Being on the floor for my team is where I want to be.”
Aggie head coach Craig Smith gushes when talking about his sophomore forward.
“He is just a tenacious guy,” Smith said. “We have a lot of high achievers and his tenacity and energy carries over to the team. What he did to average a double-double this year is incredibly hard to do for any player. What’s exciting about Justin is he is just scratching the surface of how good he is going to become.
“... He has tremendous desire, burning to be a phenomenal basketball player. He puts a lot of time in the gym with coaches, student managers and on his own. He is a tough kid who broke his nose, had his teeth knocked in twice and dealt with (ankle injuries) for a stretch, but came back stronger than ever. He is very coachable.”
The coach mentioned Bean putting in extra work. The Aggie said that helped him reach the level he is at.
“During my first season, as well as early last season, when I wasn’t playing in any games there were times when I would be in the gym by myself each night for two to three hours at a time just shooting or doing drills from the practice we had that day,” Bean said. “Every time I left, I would tell myself that it would all pay off some day, that eventually I would be a contributor to this team. Looking back on it, it was those nights that gave me confidence moving forward and still remind me of where hard work has gotten me.”
It’s been well documented that Bean shopped himself around and really wanted to come play basketball at the Division I level in the Beehive State. His father, Gordon Bean, is from Orem and played at Idaho State. Some teams in Oklahoma had shown interest, but none were Division I.
Bean and his dad put together a clip and sent them out. He met with former Aggie head coaches Stew Morrill and Tim Duryea. Duryea kept in touch. While serving an LDS Church mission in Reno, Nevada, former Aggie great and then-assistant coach Spencer Nelson made contact near the end of his mission, which helped sway him as he was leaning toward going to Utah.
“I owe my dad a lot of credit for keeping in touch while I was on my mission,” Bean said. “Spencer was a big part in me getting here and then in my early development that redshirt year. He taught me a lot. ... My goal ever since I stepped foot on campus was to get a scholarship. Fortunately, I was able to do that.”
To honor his father, Bean changed his number to 34 this season.
“I decided it was time to give the old man some credit,” Bean quipped. “He is the reason I wanted to play in college. He played in the NCAA Tournament at Idaho State (in 1987).”
Bean did not start a game last year, but saw action in 29 contests and had his minutes increase as the season wore on. By the second half of the league season, he was averaging more than 20 minutes off the bench. He had his first double-double against New Mexico with 14 points and 15 rebounds. It was a glimpse of things to come as a sophomore. For the season, he averaged 12.1 minutes, 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds a game.
He has started all 31 games this season. Bean had a double-double in the season opener against Montana State. Shortly after that, he had six straight games with a double-double.
“I’ve had a knack for being where the ball is going to be and always had an instinct for that,” Bean said. “Athleticism helps a lot. In high school, I averaged a double-double my junior year. You are playing against far better competition now. I would be lying if I said I saw myself averaging a double-double. It speaks wonders to the summer I had and my workouts. I don’t take shortcuts. It’s been really humbling to see the success.”
And perhaps that is why the fans relate with him so well. They see a walk-on who has developed into an all-league player.
After winning the team dunk contest before the 2018-19 season, the legend of Bean has grown. Fans at the Spectrum bring all sorts of props, including a can of green beans, to honor their favorite Aggie. They chant for him, call out his name when he makes a play and just generally love “Beeeean.”
“I love to soak in that love and appreciation,” Bean said. “I feel I’m on this journey with the fans and the community of Cache Valley. I don’t see myself being the player I am without them. It’s been very humbling.
“... I think winning the dunk contest was my springboard to being Mr. Double-Double, or Bean Machine or Mr. Bean, whatever. I’ve heard them all. The nickname I love the most is Mr. Double-Double. It doesn’t get much better than the low-roaring Bean I hear every game. I’ll be honest, I’m not a big fan of Mr. Bean. … And I don’t take the love the fans have for me for granted.”
He also shared the first time he heard the “low-roaring Bean,” he thought the fans were booing him. His name became more clear as he made hustle plays and realized they were cheering for him.”
And there should be plenty of more opportunities for fans to cheer for the sophomore.
“He gets off the floor so fast, explodes,” Smith said. “He has a quick twitch to get those rebounds. Bean is the total package. The exciting part is he has a lot of room to grow. That should make Aggie fans everywhere excited.”