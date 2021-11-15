It was another big weekend for a few Utah State athletic teams.
The Aggie volleyball team has put itself in position to have a shot at the regular season Mountain West title. Meanwhile, the USU women’s basketball team is still perfect on the young 2021-22 season. The women’s cross country team also found out it was headed to the NCAA Championships for just the second time in school history.
The men’s basketball team played on Friday and rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Richmond, 85-74. USU was 6.5-point underdogs in the neutral-site game contested at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Aggie senior Justin Bean played a big part in the team recording its first win of the season and was rewarded on Monday. The forward was named the Mountain West Player of the Week as well as the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week.
Bean had back-to-back double-doubles last week as USU lost to UC Davis, 72-69, and then beat Richmond. Against the Spiders he scored a career-high 30 points.
For the week, Bean averaged 23.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 61.5 percent (16 of 26) from the floor, 57.1 percent (4 of 7) from behind the 3-point line and 76.9 percent (10 of 13) at the free throw line.
USU, in the middle of the 12-day road trip, will begin competition in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday, facing Penn at noon.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The Aggies fell behind by 14 to start the game against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, but was able to rally and finish strong for a 85-75 victory. USU is now 2-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
The Titans (1-1) jumped out to a 20-6 lead to start the game. By halftime, USU had fought back to within 38-32.
“We had a little chat at halftime and I thought our players came out completely different,” Ard said. “We talked about that for two days. We’ve gotta be tougher on the defensive end and I thought in the second half, we were and that’s what won us the basketball game.”
The Aggies used a 9-0 run to start the third quarter and grab their first lead of the game, 41-38. Facing a seven-point deficit midway through the third quarter, two 3-pointers from Kaylin Randhawa ignited an 18-2 run which gave USU control of the game. The Aggies iced the victory from the free throw line.
Randhawa led the Aggies with a career-high 28 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 13 of 15 from the free throw line. Olivia Wikstrom also had a career-high 21 points, to go along with five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Manna Mensah added 11 points.
The Aggies will their first road game of the season at California on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
The Aggies bounced back from a road loss on Thursday to finish the trip with a 3-1 win at Nevada on Saturday, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17, 26-24. They improved to 8-0 this season following a loss.
USU (20-8, 12-4 MW) is in second in the conference standings.
The Wolf Pack (3-24, 0-16) was able to finish the first set off with a 6-0 run. However, the Aggies came back strong in the second and third sets.
The fourth set was tight the whole way. A block by Inka Mehtola and Katie Langford tied the score at 24-24 before two consecutive kills by Tatum Stall gave the Aggies the victory.
Stall led the attack for USU with 14 kills, adding a team-high 15 digs to post her ninth double-double of the season. Langford and Kylee Stokes both added 10 kills. Mehtola led USU with five total blocks, while Beatriz Rodrigues led the Aggies with 27 assists.
The win sets up a pivotal match as USU returns to the Wayne Estes Center to take on league-leading Colorado State on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Aggies would enter into a tie for first place in the conference with a victory.
CROSS COUNTRY
For just the second time in program history, the women’s cross country team was selected to participate in the NCAA Division I National Championships. The previous time was in 2017.
The Aggies earned an at-large berth on Saturday. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams received at-large bids — five of them for the Mountain Region, the region USU competes in.
“I am super proud of our women,” USU head coach Artie Gulden said in a press release. “They came really close to qualifying for NCAAs last year and not making it was a big disappointment. But, they really committed themselves, had a great summer of training and great season. I am particularly happy for our older girls who have battled for three and four years to get to this point. It is really satisfying, and I hope they are all enjoying today.”
The 22nd-ranked Aggies will join two other programs from the Mountain West — No. 2 New Mexico and No. 19 Colorado State — at the national championships on Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida. The women’s 6K race will begin at 8:20 a.m., followed by the men’s 10K at 9:10 a.m.
Additionally, No. 4 BYU and No. 7 Utah also earned at-large berths to the national championships.
“Qualifying for nationals as a team is a dream come true that we have been working and fighting for since 2018,” USU senior Katie Haviland said.
Haviland led USU to a seventh-place finish at Friday’s NCAA Mountain Region Championships in Provo. The native of Lehi placed 26th overall in the 6K race.
TENNIS
The women’s tennis squad wrapped up play at the CSUN Invitational on Saturday. Senior Annaliese County completed an undefeated weekend in singles play, defeating UC Irvine’s Dasee Carter, 6-3, 7-6 (4), in the championship match of the Singles C draw.
County’s championship victory followed wins in earlier rounds over Youngstown State’s Elisa Rigazio (5-7, 7-5, 6-3), New Mexico’s Toriumi (6-4, 6-1) and Cal State Fullerton’s Indya Nespor (6-4, 7-6 (4)). County, who went 4-0 in singles action, also claimed a consolation championship in doubles play on Saturday playing alongside Gabrielle Dekkers. The duo went 2-1 for the weekend.