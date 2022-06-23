It wasn’t a big surprise for Justin Bean that his name was not called Thursday night during the 2022 NBA Draft.
But it didn't take long for him to find a place to try and make a roster.
"Going to LA!!" Bean messaged The Herald Journal.
His opportunity came less than an hour after the draft concluded. Priority Sports out of Chicago, who represents Bean, tweeted out the signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Bean confirmed it to the HJ.
"The Clippers called my agent right after and said they want me and two guards to come in for summer league and training camp and compete for a two-way (contract)," Bean said. "An E10 (Exhibit 10 deal) with them is the floor if that doesn't happen."
Sure, the Moore, Oklahoma, native would like to have made the gathering with his family even more fun to hear his name announced, but that isn’t the way Bean has proved himself in the past. The former Aggie great sure wasn’t going to throw in the towel on his dreams of playing in the NBA.
In fact, the 6-foot-7 forward may end up in a better situation signing as a free agent with a team that really fits what he can add to an organization. He plans on doing what he has always done, working hard and proving he belongs.
“My road to success has never been easy, never been clear cut,” Bean told the HJ before the draft. “I expect this to be no different.”
Bean walked on at Utah State, earned a scholarship and left as one of the best rebounders and double-double athletes in school history.
There were 58 players drafted Thursday – two less than the normal 60 as Miami and Chicago lost picks because of tampering. The NBA Draft is two rounds.
Bean was hoping to join recent teammates Sam Merrill (2020, Milwaukee Bucks) and Neemias Queta (2021, Sacramento Kings) in being drafted. Both Merrill and Queta were second-round picks.
He will have to take a different route in landing on a team. Bean is confident he will prove he belongs. He worked out for 14 teams and talked to others. Bean shined at the Portsmouth Showcase Tournament in Virginia, where he earned all-tournament accolades.
It didn't take long for Bean to get an offer and accept it.
"Claire (his wife) and I are extremely excited to be a part of the Clippers organization," Bean said. "My family and I are grateful for this opportunity. I know I'll make the most of it and give it everything I've got."
Fellow Aggie Brandon Horvath was not expected to be drafted, but did work out for a number of teams and also was one of the 64 athletes that were invited and played at Portsmouth. Horvath could play overseas, but may also play on a NBA summer league team.
There was one Mountain West Conference player taken in the draft Thursday. Colorado State forward David Roddy moved up from pre-draft projections and was taken in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Mountain West Player of the Year was the 23rd overall pick.
Bean had worked out with Roddy for the Oklahoma City Thunder.