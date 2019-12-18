With their two big guns sitting on the bench, the Aggies didn’t flinch.
That’s because Justin Bean was still on the court. The forward scored off an offensive rebound with less than a second to play in overtime to give Utah State a 76-74 win over South Florida Wednesday night at the Toyota Center, home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets.
Bean’s bucket prevented the Aggies from suffering back-to-back losses for the first time ever with head coach Craig Smith at the helm.
“There is a lot of emotion in an overtime game,” Bean said during a radio interview with 1280 The Zone. “This was our second, so that helps. And even with Sam (Merrill) and Neemias (Queta) out, we felt we could get the win.”
Bean had taken a charge on the other end of the court with 35 seconds to play and the game knotted at 74-74. Merrill had fouled out at the 3:11 mark of OT with a game-high 21 points. Queta followed out with 2:35 left in the extra period, having scored a season-high 18 points.
So, with no Merrill or Queta, the Aggies (11-2) ran the shot clock down. Abel Porter got a good look and launched a 3-point shot that looked to be on the mark, but it was just off. Brock Miller got a hand on the ball, which then went off the hand of Diogo Brito and Bean was there to clean it up as he gained control for the game-winning layup with 0.2 seconds left to play.
“Abel got a really good look and I thought it was good,” Bean said. “Brock got a hand on it (ball) and it came my way. I was lucky to get it. ... Then I was just thinking get it up, get it off.”
Which he did in plenty of time.
The modest Bean makes a habit of being in the right place and was more than once Wednesday night in the neutral-site game played in Houston. He also scored the bucket that tied the game in regulation off a pass from Porter with 22.7 seconds left. And Bean grabbed the rebound when South Florida (6-5) launched a 3-point shot at the buzzer of regulation.
“Justin Bean is a phenomenal offensive rebounder had a couple of huge offensive putbacks that at the end of the day saved the day,” Smith said. “Give our guys a lot of credit. ... We had two all-league guys foul out, but we stayed together and have trust in one another and found a way to win.”
The Aggies trailed by four points with 75 seconds to play in regulation, but didn’t panic. Queta scored, then Bean as USU held the Bulls scoreless.
“I don’t know how we keep doing this, but that’s what happens when you have a veteran team and a lot of guys that have played together for a long time,” Merrill said. “We get down four with a minute 15 to play and we under stand we need to take it one possession at a time. And found a way to win the game. We would like to win by more, but are comfortable in those situations.”
“Our theme is always find a way to win,” Smith said. “We were able to find a way to get to overtime, made a couple of huge baskets. We need to make some free throws. We are a good free-throw shooting team and down the stretch we had some empty possessions because we missed some.”
The Aggies did go 16 of 23 from the foul line, missing five down the stretch of regulation. Meanwhile, the Bulls, who came into the game shooting 59 percent from the free throw line, made 13 of 18 for the game, but did miss three in overtime.
“It was a really fun game,” Merrill said. “Lots of credit to South Florida.”
Bean finished with 12 points to join Merrill, Queta, Porter (10) and Alphonso Anderson (12) in double-figure scoring. Queta started for the first time this season.
The Bulls were led by David Collins and Laquincy Rideau with 15 points each. Collins fouled out in OT.
This was the second of three games as part of The Battleground 2K19 event in Houston.
It took almost two minutes for either team to score as buckets were hard to come by for most of the opening half. Porter drove to the hoop to get the scoring started, and Merrill hit his first 3-pointer to give the Aggies a 7-2 lead three minutes into the contest.
USU could never widen the gap, and South Florida pulled even at 13-13 when Rideau started to heat up. The Bull guard kept his team close and gave South Florida its first lead of the game, 17-15, with a rebound bucket.
Anderson scored five straight points to put the Aggies back in front. He converted a three-point play on a offensive rebound field goal with five minutes left in the first half.
Merrill and Anderson hit 3-pointers as USU built its largest lead of the first 20 minutes, 31-25, with 1:11 before the break.
South Florida scored the last four points of the half as Rideau drove the lane in the final seconds. USU took a 31-29 lead into the break.
Twice in the second half the Aggies built seven-point leads, only to have the Bulls battle back. South Florida took its first lead of the second half, 61-59, with three minutes left in regulation.
“It was back and forth the whole time,” Smith said. “We go up seven relatively late in the game and they (Bulls) go on a 6-0 run. Then we are down four with a minute or so go. But we have tremendous character on our team, tremendous players and have been in this situation before.”
Porter hit some big 3-pointers in the second half, and Bean came up big.
“At the end of the day, it was a really good college basketball game,” Smith said. “South Florida is a very good team.”
TIP-INS
The NET rankings began this week, and Utah State is currently at No. 51, having dropped four spots. South Florida is at No. 174. … USU improved to 9-0 under Smith following a loss. ... For just the second time this season the Aggie bench was outscored, 28-12. … USU won the rebound battle, 34-31. … The Aggies had a season-high 17 turnovers. … Merrill moved past Kendall Youngblood (1,774) and into seventh place on the career scoring list as he now has 1,777 points. He also had three assists to move past Tony Brown (396) and into third on the career assists list with 398. Merrill started his 99th game at USU, moving into a tie with Pooh Williams and Eric Franson for seventh on the career list. … Porter had a game-high seven assists and played a career-high 43 minutes. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulls, 2-0.
GAME BALL
Who else but Bean. The sophomore scored the game-winning bucket with less than a second to play in overtime off a missed shot. Bean finished with 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field and 2 of 2 from the foul line. He grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Bean also finished with an assist and a steal in 37 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
The lone slam of the first half was a dandy. Bean took a pass from Merrill and threw it down two-handed midway through the opening half.
Queta joined the party with two dunks in the second half. The first came in the early going of the second half off an alley-oop pass from Porter. Two minutes later Queta threw down a Bean pass.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 9, Alphonso Anderson 5, Diogo Brito 5, Kuba Karawowski 4, Bean 4, Queta 2, Sean Bairstow 2, Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies head to their third straight neutral-site game. They take on Florida in Sunrise, Florida, as part of the Orange Bowl Classic. The Gators (7-3) and Aggies play on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Florida, which was in the Top 25 and is receiving votes, is coming off a 83-51 win against Providence in Brooklyn, New York.