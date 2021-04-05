There is a new school record in the 10,000 meters at Utah State.
Late Friday night Aggie senior Luke Beattie used the help of volunteer assistant coach Dillon Maggard — who held the record before Friday night — to run the 10K in 28 minutes, 33.45 seconds at the Stanford Invitational. Beattie broke Maggard’s mark by nearly five seconds (28:38.36).
Maggard played the rabbit for the first 7,000 meters to help set up the performance by Beattie. Aggie Haydon Cooper, a senior, also played a part as he paced for 5,000 meters.
Beattie placed fifth in the race and on Monday was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel.
USU junior Caleb Garnica placed seventh in the 10K with a time of 29:06.64, which ranks fifth all-time in school history.
The Aggies were in competition at the Stanford Invitational and the Utah Valley University Collegiate Invitational on Friday and Saturday. USU recorded six first-place finishes and 17 top-three finishes.
Utah State will host the Aggie Invitational this Friday and Saturday at Ralph Maughan Track Stadium. Action will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday
GYMNASTICS
This Aggie team was also in action Friday night at the NCAA Regional Second Round at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. USU concluded its season with a 196.025 score, which is the best mark for the Aggies at a regional meet.
USU also set school records for a regional meet with scores of 49.075 on vault, 49.025 on uneven bars and 49.125 on the floor exercise. The Aggies tied with Arizona for fifth out of the eight teams that competed in two separate sessions.
Sophomore Rebecca Wells made her collegiate all-around debut on Friday and placed sixth overall between the two sessions with a 39.20, which ranks first all-time for a regional meet by an Aggie. Senior Leighton Varnadore placed eighth in the all-around with a 39.150, which ranks third all-time for a regional meet.
SOCCER
After having to settle for a 1-1 double-overtime draw late Friday night, the Aggies (3-4-1) bounced back in a big way on Sunday at Air Force with a 2-0 victory.
Against the Falcons, freshman forward HalleKate Munson scored her first collegiate goal and what proved to be the game winner in the 66th minute. Freshman defender Kylie Olsen and sophomore midfielder Ashley Hughes were credited with the assist on the goal.
Sophomore Sara Noel-Taylor scored an insurance goal for the Aggies 10 minutes later as Warner and senior forward Karstyn Peterson picked up the assist. USU finished the game with 15 shots, including six on goal, while Air Force finished with 12 shots, including two on goal.
Aggie sophomore keeper Diera Walton earned her third shutout of the season and ninth of her career, moving to sixth all-time in school history. Walton saved a Air Force penalty kick in the 79th minute to preserve the shutout.
Against the Tigers Friday night, senior midfielder Kami Warner scored her second goal of the season, finding the back of the net in the 14th minute.
VOLLEYBALL
A shortened and delayed season came to a close Saturday at Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a thrilling five-set match. However, USU came up on the wrong side of the five setter in Mountain West Conference action.
The Lobos won with scores of 25-21, 18-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-11. The Aggies (5-10, 5-10 MW) held a 10-point lead in the fourth set, before losing. New Mexico (4-10, 4-10) used that momentum in the fifth.
The Aggies had four players finish the match with double digit kills. Kristy Frank led the team with 18, followed by Corinne Larsen with 16. Tatum Stall and Bailey Downing each added 10 kills.
USU had three players record double-doubles in the loss. Frank and Stall each tallied 13 digs to go with their kills. Kalena Vaivai finished the match with 46 assists and 12 digs. Larsen and Downing led the team with five blocks apiece, while Abby Peterson had a team-high 17 digs.