It was a much better performance by the Aggie women’s basketball team Wednesday night, but the outcome was the same.
After a 89-59 setback against UNLV on Monday, Utah State was more competitive and held a lead late in the third. However, the Rebels finished strong down the stretch to complete a Mountain West Conference sweep of the Aggies, 73-62, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
USU (4-9, 2-6 MW) was within five with 3:57 minutes to play. UNLV (7-6, 5-3) was able to more than double that lead in the final minutes to hand the Aggies their fifth straight loss. The Rebels made 11 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter.
After heating up in the third to make it a game, the Aggies were 3 of 10 from the field in the fourth, but did make 10 of 12 from the foul line to stay close. USU shot 35.5 percent from the field for the game, while UNLV shot 41.4 percent.
Shyla Latone scored a game-best 24 points for the Aggies, hitting all seven of her foul shots. Halle Nelson netted 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and came up with three steals for the hosts, while Jessica Chatman grabbed a game-best 13 boards, scored eight points and dished out four assists.
Desi-Rae Young led four Rebels in double-digit scoring with 15 points and had a double-double as she grabbed 11 rebounds.
USU jumped out to a 9-6 lead to start the game. The contest was knotted at 12-12 at the end of the first quarter.
UNLV had a monster second quarter, while USU struggled. The Rebels took a 36-21 lead into the break, which was their largest of the game.
The Aggies had a big third, beginning the second half with a 21-5 run to take a 42-41 lead with 2:29 left in the quarter. UNLV recovered to take a 50-46 lead going to the fourth.
CROSS COUNTRY
Utah State men’s cross country runner Camren Todd was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division I Men’s National Athlete of the Week on Wednesday.
The native of Kaysville is the first Aggie to earn National Athlete of the Week honors in cross country since 2017, when Dillon Maggard took home the award on Oct. 2.
Todd made his USU cross country debut at the Dixie State Invitational last Saturday in Hurricane. In the 8-kilometer race, Todd placed first out of 69 runners with a time of 23 minutes, 40.5 seconds to help the Aggies capture the team title.