It was a memorable Saturday for two Aggie programs.
The Utah State women’s basketball team halted a nine-game losing streak with a home win against Wyoming, 76-66. The Aggie gymnastics team had one of its best-ever meets against a loaded field at Arizona.
No. 23 USU was supposed to host Boise State Friday night, but the Broncos couldn’t make the trip because of COVID, so the Aggies scrambled and found a meet in Tucson, Arizona, facing No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 13 Stanford and host No. 20 Arizona.
Utah State had a great outing, finishing second at the quad meet with the 10th best score in school history — sixth best score on the road — with a 196.35. The Sooners won the event with a 197.90, followed by USU, Stanford (195.725) and Arizona (193.775).
“We had a great warmup,” USU head coach Amy Smith said in a press release. “It was definitely more in line with what we want. However, we didn’t quite settle in on floor until Amari (Evans) got up in the four spot. So, we need to do a better job of that moving forward, but Amari, Trinity (Brown) and Brie (Clark) closed it out strong.”
The Aggies (5-2) opened the meet on floor, recording a 48.90, highlighted by Clark’s 9.925 to tie for first. In the second rotation, USU recorded another 48.90, this time on vault. Brown and Rebecca Wells each had a 9.825 to lead USU on the event.
In the third rotation, the Aggies came through with a 49.05 on bars. Brianna Brooks led USU with a career-high-tying 9.875 to tie for fourth.
The Aggies absolutely shined in the fourth rotation, recording a 49.50 on beam — the second-best score in program history. Kielyn McCright tied for second on the event with a career-high 9.925, which is tied for eighth all-time in school history.
“Vault did a good job,” Smith said. “We finally settled in on our bars and got after our landings, which was great to see. And then, the beam team took it to another level to close out the meet. It was incredible. What a great bounce-back from last weekend. That was the beam team I see in practice every day, so that was really cool.”
The coach was thankful her team was able to find a meet and get there.
“I would like to thank everyone at Utah State that helped us put this meet together and got us out here,” Smith said. “It was a great opportunity for these young women and I am just so proud of them for not backing down throughout this meet and taking down two Pac-12 teams that were ranked ahead of us.
“I hope this was a big confidence builder and motivator, because we’ve got so much more in the tank. Once again, I am excited to get back in the gym with this team and get after it. We take on BYU next Friday, which is going to be another great meet.”
On Monday, Clark and McCright were honored by the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference. Clark earned her third straight MRGC Floor Specialist of the Week honor, while McCright was the MRGC Beam Specialist of the Week.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
It had been more than six weeks since the Aggies had won a game. They ended a nine-game skid with a huge win against the defending Mountain West Conference Tournament champions Saturday afternoon in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
“It’s really big for us and for our program,” USU head coach Kayla Ard said. “Wyoming won the tournament last year and got to go to the NCAA Tournament. That’s huge for us. We’ve been in a drought. We haven’t been playing very well and things haven’t been going our way. I’ve been telling our players to trust the process and keep fighting. We haven’t really been talking about winning and losing. It’s just trust the process. We’re getting there. I’ve been telling the girls that we’ve been going in an upward direction. I’m so proud of them and so happy for them that they got this win, and that it paid off in the way that they wanted it to. They finally got that. I’m just really happy for them.”
The Aggies (6-12, 1-7 MW) hadn’t prevailed since Dec. 8, a 66-65 home win against Arkansas State. The Cowgirls (6-9, 2-4) have now lost two in a row.
Adryana Quezada recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 17 points and a career-high-tying 15 rebounds to lead USU. Kaylin Randhawa led the team with a game-high 20 points, while E’Lease Stafford also finished in double figures with a season-high 16 points and posted a career-high four blocks.
“It definitely feels really good to see all of our hard work has paid off,” Quezada said. “The coaches told us to trust the process each game and we finally got the outcome we wanted.”
Emmie Harris appeared in her 127th career game as an Aggie to set the program record for most games played. She dished out eight assists as USU registered 20 assists on 25 made field goals.
Wyoming took an early 7-3 lead, but the Aggies closed out the first quarter with a 20-5 run to lead 23-12 at the end of the period. USU was hot from behind the arc in the first stanza, knocking down six of its 13 3-pointers in the quarter. Stafford got things started for USU with three big treys in the first.
The Cowgirls trimmed the lead to two twice in the second quarter, but the Aggies took a 40-35 lead into the halftime break.
USU came out strong in the third quarter to extend its lead to 52-37 with 6:39 to play following 3-pointers from Stafford and Shyla Latone, a jumper from Quezada and free throws from Harris. Wyoming cut the lead back down to eight, but a layup from Quezada as time expired gave USU the double-digit lead going into the fourth, 57-47.
Wyoming cut the lead to 68-62 with just under 3:30 remaining. However, Stafford, Randhawa and Harris went a combined 8 of 8 from the foul line in the final 1:25 to help secure the victory.
“We got it because we put 40 minutes of effort together,” Ard said. “It’s not because we were perfect. We made a lot of mistakes. We tried to give the game away there in that last minute, but it was effort for 40 minutes. I’m just proud of our team.”
USU is on the road next, taking on San José State (3-14, 0-6) on Thursday.
On Monday, Quezada was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week.
USU MEN'S TENNIS
The Aggies opened up their spring season with a 6-1 triumph over Idaho State on Sunday at the Sports Academy & Racquet Club. It was USU's seventh straight season-opening victory.
USU captured the doubles point as Felipe Acosta and Sergi Mico Fenollar defeated Idaho State’s Wikus Robbertse and Ege Cankus, 6-2. A little later, Jack Ninteman and Javier Ruiz claimed a 6-1 victory over Andreas Kramer and Patrick Kristensen to secure the doubles points for the hosts.
In singles play, Acosta continued his strong day with a straight-sets victory at the No. 3 spot over Kramer, 6-2, 6-3. Bodin Zarkovic also prevailed 6-1, 7-6 (7) win over Aleksandar Petrovic at the No. 2 spot. At first singles, David Cierny dropped the first set to Patrick Trhac before rallying to win, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, to clinch the Aggie victory.
Following the clinching point, the remaining matches were played to completion. Savin staved off Hiroki Fujita in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Mico Fenollar was unable to fend off Patrick Kristensen at fifth singles, falling in a third-set super-tiebreak, 4-6, 6-1, 10-8. At the No. 6 spot, Ruiz and Ege Cankus also went to a third-set super-tiebreak, with Ruiz winning, 5-7, 6-3, 10-6.
Up next for the Aggies is a road trip to Seattle to take on Washington on Friday, and Idaho on Saturday.