SMITHFIELD -- While the first 24 minutes may not have been pretty for Bobcat fans, the second 24 were beautiful.
The two-time defending 4A state champions are into the quarterfinals. Sky View cleaned up some mistakes and ran all over visiting Hurricane in the second half of a first-round state playoff game Friday evening. The Bobcats advanced with a 34-3 win on a belated Senior Night -- lightning canceled the first attempt two weeks ago.
“We’ve got to clean some things up, but we are on to the next round,” said Bobcat running back Dee Wilde, who finished with 128 yards rushing on 11 carries and two touchdowns.
In the first-ever meeting between the schools, Sky View (7-4) dominated offensively. The Bobcats rolled up 437 yards of total offense. Hurricane (2-9) was held to 69 yards of total offense for the game.
“I felt like we played really good defensively in the first half,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “We were physical and around the ball today.”
Bobcat quarterback Garrett Zollinger completed 18 of 25 passes for 190 yards, a TD and two interceptions -- both in the first half. Nine different Sky View players caught a pass from Zollinger with Davis Hall leading the group with seven catches for 71 yards. Wilde was joined by Truman Moser in rushing for more than 100 yards. Moser gained 101 yards on 16 carries.
“We’ve got a good rotation going,” Wilde said. “We got in a flow and it started going good.”
Hurricane quarterback Carter Ashby was under duress a good portion of the game. He completed just 3 of 16 passes for 20 yards and finished with minus 24 yards rushing on eight carries. The Tigers didn’t fare much better on the ground with 49 total yards on 30 carries.
“Once we figured out how they (Tigers) were going to play, we were able to make some adjustments, and we played much better,” Howell said. “I’m really proud of our guys in the way they played in the second half.”
The Bobcats moved the ball in the first half, but two interceptions and eight penalties for 112 yards kept them from scoring. The Tigers mustered just 26 yards of total offense in the first two quarters.
“We kind of killed ourselves with the penalties in the first half,” Wilde said “We’ve had trouble with that this season, but we seem to find a way to come back, so that’s all that matters. We need to stop having penalties and simple mistakes.”
Sky View got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter when Zollinger hit Jackson Sundstrom for a 16-yard score.
The lone points Hurricane would get came from the foot of John Ryman. Three penalties aided the Tigers drive into field goal position, two of them negating interceptions when pass interference was called. Ryman booted a 22-yard field goal with 5:05 left in the opening half.
The Bobcats answered with a 38-yard field goal from Kasen Erickson with less than a minute before the break. Sky View took a 10-3 lead into halftime.
“Maybe we were sleepwalking or whatever you want to call it offensively in the first half,” Howell said. “We started slower than we wanted to, and the penalties hurt us. It’s been a little bit of the story of our year. When we execute well, we can be pretty good.”
Whatever was said during halftime worked. The Bobcats scored on their first four possessions of the second half. The only possession they did not put points on the board, they ran the clock out.
“We had to get the butterflies out,” Wilde said. “There were a lot of mistakes, but when we cleaned it up, you can see we executed just fine.”
Indeed, the Bobcats did.
Moser made a nice 10-yard run on third-and-3 to keep the first drive of the third quarter alive. Wilde capped off a seven-drive march with a 22-yard TD run where he got outside and made it to paydirt to give the hosts a 17-3 lead.
“I honestly can’t remember that first touchdown,” Wilde said “It’s a blur.”
Erickson made it 20-0 with a 22-yard field goal.
Wilde then ripped off a 51-yard run to set up his second TD jaunt of the night. He scored from three yards out to give the Bobcats a 27-3 lead with 1:11 left in the third quarter.
“I got the brace on my knee, but I was still able to make some moves,” Wilde said of the long run. “I made a cut and the gap was there. I almost got in (to the end zone).”
Sky View ate up more than half of the fourth quarter when it got the ball back early in the final period. Brevin Egbert capped off a 13-play drive that covered 63 yards with a 3-yard TD run for the final points of the game.
It was the ninth straight setback for the Tigers.
Erickson moved closer to second place on the career extra-point list in the state. He now has 205, ranking third and just four away from second.
Sky View will travel to southern Utah and play Dixie (7-3) next week in the quarterfinals. The Flyers beat Bear River, 48-20, Friday.
“Dixie is a really good team,” Howell said. “Everybody left in there now is going to be good. We know that. Our kids have been in those situations before. We will have a good week of practice, get ready to go and go fight like crazy."
MOUNTAIN CREST
Mountain Crest's season came to an end with a 30-0 road loss to No. 6 Crimson Cliffs on Friday. The 11th-seeded Mustangs finished the season with a 2-8 record.
Crimson Cliffs will now travel to Cache Valley for a showdown against No. 3 Green Canyon next Friday.
---
BOBCATS 34, TIGERS 3
Friday at Smithfield
Hurricane 0 3 0 0 -- 3
Sky View 7 3 17 7 -- 34
First Quarter
SV -- Jackson Sundstrom 16 pass from Garrett Zollinger (Kasen Erickson kick), 3:20
Second Quarter
H -- FG 22 John Ryman, 5:05
SV -- FG 38 Erickson, 0:46
Third Quarter
SV -- Dee Wilde 22 run (Erickson kick), 8:17
SV -- FG 22 Erickson, 3:29
SV -- Wilde 3 run (Erickson kick), 1:11
Fourth Quarter
SV -- Brevin Egbert 3 run (Erickson kick), 5:12