Another Aggie senior, who could have returned for another season because of the COVID year, has decided to end his college career.
Late Wednesday night Brock Miller posted on Twitter that he was not coming back. He joins Justin Bean in announcing they will not be part of the 2022-23 Utah State men’s basketball team.
Miller has battled injuries during his Aggie career, but still be a big part of three teams that earned berths to the NCAA Tournament. Back issues ultimately ended the 6-foot-5 guard’s collegiate career. He missed 16 games this past season.
Miller had a lengthy post on Twitter about his decision. Here it is.
“Aggie Nation ... These past 5 years have been memorable. I will never forget coming to USU games as a kid and seeing the Spectrum Magic. I am so grateful I made the decision to become an Aggie.
“Being an Aggie has allowed me to be part of conference championship teams and March Madness appearances, all while doing it in front of the best fans in the nation. Many dreams have come to life.
“I want to thank Coach (Stew) Morrill and Coach (Chris) Jones for helping me become an Aggie. I want to thank Coach (Tim) Duryea, Coach (Craig) Smith and Coach (Ryan) Odom for all they have done for me as a player and person. Thank you John Hartwell and your administration for your support in making my experience so sweet.
“I love my teammates. Thank you for pushing me and making me better every day. I couldn’t have done any of this without you guys. Lastly and most important, thank you Bailey and my family for your continuous love and support. It all started with you.
“After talking with Bailey, my family, doctors and coach Odom, I have decided it would be smart for me and for my personal health to officially retire from playing basketball. I’m grateful for what the game has given me and look forward to a new chapter of life with my family. I’m an Aggie for life.”
Miller saw action in 119 games at USU during his career, which ranks 13th all-time. He started 105 of those contests, which ranks eighth.
The Sandy native made 224 3-point shots during his career, which ranks fifth in school history. His 659 3-point attempts rank fourth.
For his career, Miller scored 964 points, averaging 8.1 points a game. He also averaged 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists during his career. Miller had career highs of 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists during his time at USU. He made 70 3-pointers during his freshman season, trailing only Aggie great Jaycee Carroll (79) for 3-pointers as a freshman.
Miller has an autoimmune skin disease known as alopecia, which prevents the growth of hair on his body. He started losing his hair at the age of 10. Aggie fans started calling him “Mr. Clean” after he helped clean up some blood from the court.
The final shot by Mr. Clean was a jumper that was nothing but net in the closing seconds against Oregon in the NIT first round.
FORWARD COMMITS
Tyler Funk, a 6-8 forward from Saint Joseph’s, has committed to play his final year with the Aggies. He has not officially signed, so USU can not comment.
Funk averaged 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Hawks last season. He shot 41 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range.
On social media, Funk has said he had offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, Arkansas, LSU and USU.
Funk entered the transfer portal in mid-March. He visited Logan recently.
HORVATH TO PLAY 3x3
USU’s Brandon Horvath opened play at the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship Friday, playing alongside student-athletes from the Mountain West and Western Athletic conferences. The tournament is being played at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Horvath, part of the Rocky Mountain Range, is joined by Wyoming’s Drake Jeffries, Sam Houston State’s Savion Flagg and Grand Canyon’s Holland Woods. The group began pool play Friday, facing the Western Sky-Walkers (Big Sky/Big West). Two former Aggies are part of the Western Sky-Walkers in Koby McEwen and John Knight III. McEwen was the MW Freshman of the Year in 2017 with the Aggies before transferring to Marquette and then to Weber State, while Knight III appeared in 10 games for USU during the 2018-19 season before transferring to Southern Utah.
The 3X3U National Championships includes seniors who exhausted their collegiate eligibility in 2021-22 and combines them into 16 teams playing pool play on Friday and Saturday, leading up to the knockout stage on Sunday. The winning team from each pool play game will win $1,000, victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, while the team that takes home the tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.
Fans can watch all of the games via Twitter and the ESPN family of networks.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
It has been a busy time for head coach Kayla Ard since the regular season ended. She announced her third signee on Thursday.
Abby Wahl, a forward transferring from Eastern Illinois, will use her final year of eligibility at USU. She started all 30 games this past season, averaging a team-best 5.8 rebounds a game. Wahl was second in scoring at 11.3 per outing.
“We are fired up about Abby joining the team,” Ard said in a press release. “She is an outstanding young lady from a great family and she represents everything we stand for in our program. She is a hard worker and will be a physical presence in the paint for us.”
Wahl appeared in 113 career games at Eastern Illinois, including 98 starts. She averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during her time there.