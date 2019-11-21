For the first time since 1993, Boise State’s football team has used three different starting quarterbacks in the same season.
Jaylon Henderson finally received his opportunity last weekend at home against New Mexico, and he certainly made the most of it. In his first career start, the senior completed 15 of 28 passes for 292 yards and a trio of touchdowns — all to different players. The Broncos coasted to a 42-9 victory and Henderson was selected as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week.
Henderson is the latest example of why BSU have been the most dominant program in the Mountain West since joining the conference prior to the 2010-11 academic year. Simply put, the Broncos routinely have the most depth in the league because they win so many recruiting battles.
“I’ve gone up against Boise State for a long time,” Utah State head coach Gary Andersen said at his weekly press conference. “There are six or seven kids on that team that we would have loved to have had at some of the places I’ve been in the past, but Boise State got them. Boise State does a great job of recruiting and identifying. They have a tremendous place to recruit to, which we all know, so we’re excited about continually growing and building that, and getting into that situation. Their reputation speaks for itself.”
The Broncos have had to rely on their depth at times during the 2019 campaign, but find themselves in a familiar position — the driver’s seat for a Mountain Division title in late November. Boise State will clinch its spot in the Mountain West championship game with a road win over Utah State on Saturday.
Regardless of who their signal caller has been, the Broncos have enjoyed plenty of success offensively during the 2019 campaign. Case in point: BSU ranks first in the conference in scoring offense (36.1 points per game), second in red zone offense and third down conversion rate (47.2 percent), and third in total offense (454.8 yards per game). The Broncos are also balanced as they are currently in the top five in the MW in rushing and passing offense.
BSU’s normal starting QB is true freshman Hank Bachmeier, a heralded 4-star recruit who has completed 63.2 percent of his passes this season and has averaged 251.4 ypg through the air. Bachmeier was in the starting lineup for the first six games. He suffered an injury against Hawaii, returned two weeks later against San Jose State and was banged up again.
Redshirt sophomore Chase Cord was BSU’s starting QB against BYU and Wyoming, but did not play last week against New Mexico.
Whoever shepherds BSU’s offense against USU will have some talented weapons at his disposal. For starters, the Broncos’ top three pass catchers this season are averaging at least 14.0 yards per reception.
Sophomore wide receiver Khalil Shakir is BSU’s leader with 44 catches, and he is second on the team in receiving yards (615) and receiving TDs (four). However, John Hightower has been BSU’s most dangerous skill position player in ’19. The senior wideout paces the Broncos in receiving yards (754) and touchdowns (six), and is also averaging an impressive 20.4 ypr.
Hightower, who also racked up 100-plus receiving yards in four of BSU’s last six games, is also a very good kickoff returner. No. 16 brought back a kickoff to the house against Portland State and also had a kickoff return for a TD negated by a penalty against UNLV.
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin gushed about the intangibles Hightower brings to the program, plus his character and involvement in the community.
“The thing that doesn’t always stand out is John’s ability as a blocker, his ability to go out there and lead for guys that are also making plays,” Harsin said. “... John’s a very good teammate when it comes to what he’s going to give for the guys around him. Sometimes he goes even harder when somebody else has the ball.”
Shakir and Hightower have also been utilized in the running game this season and Shakir, in particular, has been a playmaker on jet sweeps.
Two other Boise State receivers, CT Thomas and Akilian Butler, have combined for 666 yards on 49 receptions this season. The Broncos also have a solid tight end in 6-foot-6 junior John Bates, who is averaging 13.3 yards on his 17 catches.
The Broncos have a pair of proven commodities at running back in freshman George Holani and powerful junior Robert Mahone. Mahone, the starter for the first seven games, has been limited by a shoulder injury, but Holani has shined as the feature back. Holani leads the team with 692 rushing yards, and he picked up 73 yards on just seven carries last weekend.
Holani and Mahone average 5.3 and 5.0 yards per carry, respectively, and both have five rushing TDs.
The Broncos are one of only three teams at the FBS level who returned all five of their starting offensive linemen in ’19. Two of those starters, left tackle Ezra Cleveland and left guard John Molchon, were first-team all-MW honorees a year ago.
“If it was snowing sideways on Saturday, they’d be prepared for that ... and they’ll run what they run,” Andersen said of BSU’s offense. “If it’s 70 degrees and clear, they’ll do what they’re going to do to cause you problems that way, too. It’s a really good offense.”
As well as the Broncos have played offensively, they’ve performed arguably even better on the defensive side of the ball. BSU ranks second in the Mountain West in sacks (29), third in third down defense (33.8 percent conversion rate) and total defense (338.0 ypg), and fourth in scoring defense (21.3 ppg).
The Broncos been pretty healthy defensively this year, to boot, as six of their defensive mainstays have started every game, while three others have only been held out of the starting lineup once or twice.
One of those starters, defensive end Curtis Weaver, was injured last week and his status for the Saturday’s game has not been announced. Weaver is the obvious front-runner for Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors. The junior leads the league in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (15.5). Nobody else in the MW has recorded more than 6.5 sacks this season. Weaver is the conference’s career record-holder with 31 sacks.
BSU’s leading tackler is linebacker Riley Whimpey, who is the younger brother of former USU standout offensive linemen Kevin and Kyle Whimpey. The junior, who Andersen called “a heck of a player,” has tallied 55 tackles and is tied for second on the team with five passes broken up.
The Broncos are balanced defensively as seven players have recorded between 37-55 tackles this season. Nickelback Kekaula Kaniho ranks second on the squad in tackles (49) and tackles for loss (10.0), and is tied with defensive end Chase Hatada for the team lead in forced fumbles (two).
Safety Kekoa Nawahine has two of BSU’s five interceptions, and 6-3, 296-pound defensive tackle David Moa makes it challenging for opponents to run the ball against the Broncos. BSU only allows 3.5 yards per carry.
“They have some tremendous players (on defense),” Andersen said. “It starts on the defensive front for them. They’re physical, tough game-changers. (Curtis) Weaver is fantastic. (David) Moa is a tremendous player. They have a bunch of good players inside, as well as four or five other guys that are just the tough, physical, play with great technique.”
Boise State has a very gifted punt returner in cornerback Avery Williams, who has returned one to the house this year and has four punt returns for TDs during his collegiate career. The junior has also blocked an extra point and a punt in ’19.
The Broncos have been much improved in the placekicking department this season. A pair of Broncos have teamed up to split the uprights on 13 of 16 field goal attempts, including 3 of 4 between 40-49 yards and 1 of 2 from 50-plus yards out.
Joel Velazquez is averaging 39.2 yards on his 40 punts for BSU.
The longest kickoff return the Broncos have allowed this season is a 37-yarder, while opponents have only averaged 6.3 yards on nine punt returns.