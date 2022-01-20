It happened again.
The Aggies can’t seem to buy a break since winning in overtime at New Mexico nearly two weeks ago. This time it was Boise State making a last-second shot in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
The Broncos made a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds to play Thursday night in what proved to be the game winner. Utah State dropped another close Mountain West Conference men’s basketball game, 62-59, in front of 7,548 fans.
“Tough,” Aggie guard Steven Ashworth said. “That’s the word to describe tonight. We fought.”
Utah State (10-9, 1-5 MW) has battled and been in every league game. Lately, the Aggies just can’t make one or two more plays.
“Hard-fought game,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Obviously, it was kind of a knockdown, drag-out game throughout. I was really proud of the guys and their effort, coming off of a short turnaround like that (having played at Fresno State late Tuesday night).”
The Aggies held a 59-56 lead with 1:12 to play after Ashworth knocked down a pair of free throws. They were in good shape and seemed to have some momentum on their side since scoring six unanswered to take the lead, 53-50, with 5:40 to play.
With 51 seconds on the clock Boise State’s Emmanuel Akot made a 3-pointer to tie the game. The Broncos (14-4, 5-0) hustled back on defense.
The Aggies worked the ball around and with the shot clock winding down, Justin Bean took a shot in the paint with some contact, but there was no whistle. Akot got the rebound.
Bronco guard Marcus Shaver brought the ball up and kept control of it. He came into the game as the leading scorer for BSU at 13.9 points per game, but was scoreless at that point, going 0 of 10 from the field. Shaver never flinched and got off a guarded 3-pointer that went in with 1.7 seconds to play for his only bucket of the contest.
“When I subbed Shaver out that last time, he hadn’t made a shot yet,” BSU head coach Leon Rice said. “I told him, ‘you’re going to make the next one.’ And he’s that kind of kid. When that ball was in his hands, I called the play for him and the ball was in. I knew that was going in because I’ve seen that before.”
Ashworth drew praise from Odom for his defense on Shaffer throughout the game.
“I didn’t think he (Shaver) was going to be looking to pass,” Ashworth said. “He has been their leading scorer throughout conference (play) and the season. I knew I would have to guard him. I felt I did a great job on him all night, but he made a tough shot. Sometimes that is how it goes.”
After each team used a timeout, the Aggies threw the ball long. RJ Eytle-Rock caught the ball and tried to get off a shot that ended up going to Bean as there was contact. Bean did throw up a shot, but time had expired and the officials scurried off the court as Odom watched them and wondered why no foul was called.
“We can’t wait for the officials to make a call for us,” Odom said. “They are just trying to do their jobs.”
It was the fourth straight loss for USU. The last time the Aggies dropped four games in a row was late in conference play in 2018.
The Broncos have now won 11 in a row.
“What a ball game,” Rice said. “And this team (USU), they’ve been so competitive, but they’ve just lost a lot of heartbreakers. They’re a really good basketball team, great players, so well-coached. We were in a dogfight, and we knew that going in. We talked about it in the pre-game. It’s hard to come down here and win.”
The Broncos made up for missing 10 free throws in the game (5 of 15) by grabbing 16 offensive rebounds. That is a season high for an Aggie opponent this season. Mladen Armus finished with a game-best and career-high 19 rebounds, 10 on the offensive end.
“He (Armus) is a beast,” Odom said. “That guy is a beast. He is a problem in there. He has a great nose for the ball. He is physical.”
Armus led the Broncos with a career-high 22 points and could have had more, but missed eight free throws. Abu Kigab finished with 15 points and nine boards, while Akot netted 11.
Eytle-Rock returned after missing two games and with Bean led the Aggies as they each finished with 14 points. Bean had his 12th double-double this season with 12 boards. Ashworth and Brandon Horvath each had nine points.
The Aggies were without guard Rylan Jones, who is out with a concussion. Fellow starter Brock Miller is also still out.
“Obviously, we have a lot of stuff going on,” Odom said. “Brock’s (Miller) still out. Rylan’s (Jones) out. RJ’s (Eytle-Rock) out and now he’s back. Just a lot of stuff happening within our team. It’s a credit to our guys for sticking together, giving ourselves a chance to win basically each of these games.”
Ashworth drove in for a layup to start the scoring in the game, but then the Broncos responded with seven straight. The visitor's lead was short-lived.
The Aggies bounced right back with six unanswered to get back in front, 8-7. Bean had five of the points. USU stayed in front or tied the rest of the opening half.
In fact, the hosts used an 11-2 surge to take a 22-12 lead with 8:51 left in the first half. Eytle-Rock sank two free throws to trigger the run. Eytle-Rock hit the final two buckets of surge.
The Broncos were able to get within five several times, but each time the Aggies were able to answer. USU took a 30-24 lead into the break.
It took Boise State less than five minutes to erase its deficit and take its first lead since early in the game. The Broncos used a 14-4 run to go up 40-37 with 13:15 left to play.
There would be eight lead changes and four ties in the second half. Once the Broncos caught up to the Aggies, neither team led by more than three points.
“Going down the stretch, we knew we had winning plays to make and we came up short on a few. Credit to them (Broncos),” Ashworth said. “They made their shots when they needed to and the ball bounced their way at the end there. It’s kind of how it goes in this conference with the amount of talent that we have from top to bottom this year. You gotta be ready every single night for a game like that. I’m proud to be a part of this team, I’m proud to be an Aggie and we’re gonna get back in the lab tomorrow and get ready for our next game.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 65 in the Kenpom rankings, while Boise State checked in at No. 49. … Boise State assistant coach Tim Duryea was a former head coach at USU for three years and the longest tenured assistant in school history at 14 years. … Another new starting lineup for the Aggies Thursday night as Max Shulga took Rylan Jones' place and joined Steven Ashworth, Sean Bairstow, Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath got the nod. This is the fifth different lineup. … Boise State won the rebound battle, 43-38, and USU drops to 1-6 on the season when getting outrebounded. … The Aggies tied their season high with five blocked shots as Bean and Trevin Dorius had two each. … Bean moved past Tai Wesley (873) and into sixth on the career rebounding list as he now has 879. With double-digit boards again, Bean moved into a tie with Greg Grant (48) for second in career games with 10 or more rebounds in a game. … Ashworth played all 40 minutes for a career high. He also matched his career in rebounds (5) and steals (2). ... The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Broncos 34-19.
GAME BALL
After missing two games because of health protocols, RJ Eytle-Rock returned and played a big part in the Aggies being in the game. The guard came off the bench to score 14 points on 3 of 6 shooting from the field and made all eight of his free throw attempts. The senior tied his season high with four rebounds. Eytle-Rock also had an assist and a steal in 24 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
There were no dunks or charges drawn by the Aggies in the first or second half Thursday night.
Season dunk count: Trevin Dorius 11, Justin Bean 10, Brandon Horvath 9, Sean Bairstow 5, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 19, Steven Ashworth 3, Max Shulga 3, Justin Bean 2, Sean Bairstow 1, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Brandon Horvath 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies remain at home for their first back-to-back home games since early December. San Diego State (10-3, 2-0) will visit the Spectrum for a 9 p.m. tip off. The Aztecs haven’t played since Jan. 8, when they handed Colorado State a 30-point loss. SDSU has been on a pause because of health protocols. The Aztecs are scheduled to host Boise state on Saturday and UNLV on Monday.