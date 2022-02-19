BOISE, Idaho – There was no last-second shot needed this time.
For the first time since the Aggies joined the Mountain West Conference in 2013, a men’s basketball game at Boise State was decided by double figures. And Utah State was on the bad end of the result.
The Broncos finished the final two-and-a-half minutes of the game with an 11-2 surge, which was more than enough to keep them atop the league standings. Boise State swept the season series with the Aggies, winning 68-57 Saturday evening at ExtraMile Arena in front of more than 10,200 fans. The Broncos won the first meeting, 62-59.
“Boise State made the plays down the stretch to finish us off,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We had some bright spots throughout the game, down to the wire and were in it with two-and-a-half minutes to go. … But you look at the stat sheet and a key one is turnovers. We’ve got to be better in that category. Eighteen turnovers on the road is not going to get it done.”
The Aggies (15-13, 6-9 MW) were hanging tough with three minutes to play. Rylan Jones had just drilled a 3-pointer, and USU trailed 57-55.
“This is a tough one to swallow,” said USU guard RJ Eytle-Rock, who led the team with 16 points. “I felt we were in the game right up to the end. We just really had a tough time finishing the game. We didn’t execute as well as we should have and it got away from us. It was very tough down the stretch.”
Already in the bonus, the Broncos (21-6, 12-2) got to the line a lot in the final minutes. Abu Kigab was the first, sinking a pair of foul shots.
The Aggies ran a play for Justin Bean and he got an open look. The 3-point attempt did not go down.
“I felt like we got a good shot,” Odom said. “Bean had an open look from three.”
Marcus Shaver, Jr., made a dagger of a shot, nailing a 3-pointer with two minutes to play. The next two USU possessions ended with turnovers, the second after two offensive rebounds.
“We just didn’t guard them good enough down the stretch,” Eytle-Rock said. “Shaver hit a big shot that we know he can make. We were in foul trouble from early on.”
The Broncos made 4 of 6 free throws in the final 1:43 to ice the game. BSU was 19 of 28 from the foul line for the game, while USU was 4 of 6.
“We feel like we drive the ball pretty hard to the basket,” Odom said. “It’s not like we shot a ton more threes than them. We had some fouls far away from the basket and they add up. We need to clean that up.”
The last drama of the game came in the closing seconds when Bronco guard Max Rice decided to hang out near the USU bench when Jones fouled out with 45 seconds to play. Odom took exception to it, and both head coaches shared some heated words at midcourt. After the game Odom and BSU head coach Leon Rice shook hands and seemed to be on good terms.
“I’m not mad at him (Leon Rice),” Odom said. “We were in a huddle and I don’t want one of his players in my huddle. It just so happens it was his son. … I didn’t appreciate that, and that’s it.”
The Aggies have now dropped four straight.
“They (Broncos) made big plays, and we didn’t get buckets at the end,” Odom said.
Joining Eytle-Rock in double-digit scoring was Brandon Horvath (11) and Zee Hamoda (10). Justin Bean was in early foul trouble and finished with six points and matched Horvath for the team lead with seven rebounds.
“I’m proud of all the guys that came in and don’t typically play a lot, they did really well,” Eytle-Rock said. “Szymon (Zapala) played some good defense and gave us a spark. Zee (Hamoda) is very talented and did a great job with his minutes.”
The Aggie coach called Hamoda’s performance his best of the season.
The Broncos were led by Shaver with a game-best 20 points. Kigab netted 17, and Tyson Degenhart added 12. Degenhart and Mladen Armus each had seven rebounds.
“Everybody is pulling the rope in the same direction,” BSU head coach Leon Rice said. “It’s great when everyone is doing their job.”
It took nearly three minutes for the first points to be scored. The Broncos had three turnovers and missed their first three shots, while the Aggies had a turnover and missed a pair of shots before Eytle-Rock drained a 3-pointer.
Points were hard to come by for most of the first 20 minutes. USU went on a scoring dryspell of 4:18, while BSU scored seven unanswered points to take a 12-6 lead with 12:10 left in the opening half.
“You are going to have some droughts against them; Boise is one of the top defenses in the country,” Odom said. “One of the keys for us is the turnovers. Those are fixable. Their defense is dynamite.”
But a bucket from Horvath, a 3-pointer by Jones and a three-point play by Hamoda knotted the game up at 14-14 midway through the first half.
It continued to be a back-and-forth affair. There were 11 lead changes and five ties in the first half. USU took a 30-29 lead into the break.
The Aggies scored first to start the second half when Horvath took a pass from Steven Ashworth and scored. However, the Broncos responded with an 8-0 run to go up 37-32.
USU used a 7-0 surge to get back in front, 46-45, with 11:43 to play. Eytle-Rock had a three-point play, and Bean scored two buckets.
The Broncos answered with seven of their own unanswered points to get in front for good. There were three lead changes and two ties in the second half.
“We talked about how we are letting teams score too many points on us,” Eytle-Rock said. “We still have a lot of work to do as you saw in the last three minutes. Defensively, we just weren’t good enough tonight. We’ll get back to practice and prepare for the next game.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 53 in the Kenpom rankings, while Boise State checked in at No. 32. … The Aggies did not control the tip for just the third time this season and are 2-1 when that happens. … USU’s bench outscored the BSU reserves, 18-5. … The Aggies attempted a season-low six free throws and made a season-low four. … USU won the rebound battle, 30-25 and are now 14-4 on the season when outrebounding an opponent. … Justin Bean played in his 120th career game at USU, which ties him with Diogo Brito and Spencer Nelson for 10th most career games. …Brandon Horvath scored in double figures for the ninth straight game. ... The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Broncos, 34-20.
GAME BALL
The freshman gets it after another tough loss. Zee Hamoda came off the bench to score 10 points on 4 of 10 shooting. He tied his career high with three rebounds and set a career mark with three assists. Hamoda also came up with a steal and played a career-high 21 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
Max Shulga had back-to-back assists on finding teammates for two-handed jams on two consecutive possessions in the first half. First Szymon Zapala was the beneficiary and then Brandon Horvath. In the second half, Zee Hamoda found Justin Bean on a fastbreak dunk with under 12 minutes to play.
Sean Bairstow took a charge just 90 seconds into the game. Horvath then was run over midway through the first half. There were no charges taken in the second half.
Season dunk count: Brandon Horvath 21, Justin Bean 17, Trevin Dorius 16, Sean Bairstow 9, Szymon Zapala 3, Zee Hamoda 1, Max Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 23, Steven Ashworth 5, Max Shulga 4, RJ Eytle-Rock 3, Sean Bairstow 3, Brandon Horvath 3, Justin Bean 2, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Zee Hamoda 1.
ACADEMIC BEAN
Senior Justin Bean was named academic all-District 8 by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday. The award marks the second for USU in the last three years as then-senior Sam Merrill was also honored as an all-district pick in 2020 and later went on to earn second-team academic All-American honors.
The 2021-22 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if applicable) Academic All-America honorees will be announced on March 15.
Bean was one of just five players from the district, comprised of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Canada, joining Dixie State senior Hunter Schofield, Stanford teammates junior James Keefe and sophomore Michael O’Connell, and former Aggie Alphonso Anderson, now a senior for the University of the Pacific. Bean is one of only two players from the Mountain West honored with academic all-district accolades as Colorado State junior Isaiah Stevens was named to the District 7 team.
Bean, who is from Moore, Oklahoma, has been a stalwart on the court and also in the classroom for the Aggies, earning three academic all-MW citations and a pair of MW Scholar-Athlete honors during his career.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are back home for their final two contests in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in the regular season. They host New Mexico on Tuesday night. The Lobos (11-15, 3-9) play at San Jose State on Sunday. Tipoff on Tuesday is set for 8 o’clock. USU won the first meeting this season in Albuquerque, 90-87, in overtime on Jan. 8.