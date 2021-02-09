The completion of Blake Anderson's staff is now official.
Utah State's head football coach announced the hiring of cornerbacks coach Ray Brown on Tuesday. Brown was the final full-time assistant coach yet to be named, although it's been a formality for nearly a month. Brown even changed his Twitter profile picture to the USU football logo back on Jan. 21.
Brown comes to USU from Sun Belt Conference program Troy, where he spent the past two seasons as the Trojans' cornerbacks coach. In each of his seasons at the university, the Trojans had a cornerback who garnered first- or second-team all-league honors.
The former East Central (Oklahoma) University star cornerback was also a full-time assistant at FCS program Abilene Christian from 2016-18, where he coached the defensive backs. In 2018, Abilene Christian broke the single-season school record with 13 interceptions. The previous season, the Wildcats ranked first in the Southland Conference in passing defense as they only allowed 196.7 yards per game.
Prior to his time at Abilene Christian, Brown had stints as a graduate assistant at Pac-12 Conference schools Washington State (2012) and Arizona State (2014-15). He also coached at Oklahoma Baptist (special teams coordinator/DBs coach) in 2012 and at his alma mater from 2010-11, where is was the run game coordinator and mentored the running backs.
Brown graduated from East Central University with degrees in business marketing (bachelor's) and sports administration (master's). He was a four-year starting cornerback for the Tigers, a Division II program located in Ada, Oklahoma.
Brown and his wife, Amber (Gatlin), are the parents of three children ‑‑‑ Gavin, Rylin and Peyton.
Here is a breakdown of all of Anderson's full-time assistants:
* Ephraim Banda, defensive coordinator/safeties coach: Banda comes to USU from the University of Miami, where he spent the previous five seasons, including the past two as the Hurricanes' co-defensive coordinator. Banda also has coaching experience as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State and Texas.
* Anthony Tucker, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach: Tucker comes to USU from UCF, where he spent the previous three seasons, including the 2020 campaign as the Golden Knights' co-offensive coordinator. Tucker was part of Anderson's staff at Arkansas State and also has coached at Maryland, Idaho State and Colorado.
* Nick Paremski, special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach: Paremski spent the previous five seasons with Anderson at Arkansas State. He was the Red Wolves' interim defensive coordinator this past fall and the co-special teams coordinator from 2019-20. Paremski has also coached at West Texas A&M and Texas A&M-Kingsville. He has experience as a defensive coordinator (West Texas A&M from 2013-15).
* Kyle Cefalo, passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach: Cefalo spent the previous four seasons with Andrson at ASU, including the past two as the team's co-special teams coordinator with Paremski. Cefalo has also coached at Maryland and was a recruiting interim for Boise State in 2013.
* Chuckie Keeton, running backs coach: The former Aggie all-conference quarterback returned to Logan after a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech. Keeton was also a graduate assistant at USU (2018) and Oregon State (2017). Keeton is USU's all-time leader in career touchdown passes with 62.
* DJ Tialavea, tight ends coach: The former Aggie star tight end was a graduate assistant at his alma mater this past season. Tialavea spent five seasons playing with four different teams in the NFL.
* Al Lapuaho, defensive line coach: The former Aggie standout defensive tackle was a strength & conditioning graduate assistant this past season at his alma mater. Lapuaho was a graduate assistant at USU from 2018-19 and at Oregon State from 2016-17.
* Micah James, offensive line coach: James spent the previous two seasons coaching this same position at UMass. James was a graduate assistant for Anderson at ASU from 2014-15, and also has coaching experience at UCF, Maryland and Faulkner University.
* Mike Zuckerman, inside linebackers coach: Zuckerman was at Miami from 2014-20 and spent most of that time with Banda. This is Zuckerman's first stint as a full-time assistant.
* Paul Jackson, head strength & conditioning coach: Jackson is a veteran head strength & conditioning coach and comes to Logan from South Carolina. In addition to South Carolina, Jackson has filled this same position at the University of Mississippi and Southern Mississippi.