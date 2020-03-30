Has this been the longest March ever?
I really can’t believe it is still March. That will change here soon, but who knows. The final day may seem like another week. I’m hoping the 31st doesn’t turn into a Groundhog type of day.
But about every day this month has felt like that. And we even lost an hour way back on March 8 for Daylight Saving Time . That seems like two months ago.
There was a Friday the 13th in March, which was preceded by a supermoon. Perhaps that has played some kind of factor in this March being so dang long. But that’s a big maybe.
I’m thinking the combination of no sports and social distancing has caused this month to drag on and on and on. There just isn’t a lot to look forward to, at least in the sporting world. No daily highlights or games to catch up with. Old games being replayed just aren’t the same.
I guess there was some horse racing last weekend, and I noticed there will be some more this weekend on television. I don’t mind horse races, but for me that is more enjoyable to watch live unless it is one of the big races. I need to know the horses or at least see them up close.
The start of spring happened this month, as did St. Patrick’s Day. I don’t feel either was celebrated much. The Shamrock Shuffle — a 5K in Smithfield — didn’t happen.
I was planning on doing a half marathon in April, but I’m pretty sure that is also not going to happen. The marathon I signed up for in May has already been postponed. I’m thinking all of these happenings also have factored into March dragging on.
My wife says every March seems to last forever, but I can’t remember one like this. The March of 2020 has been brutal.
It started off just fine with the Aggies punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament in thrilling fashion. That happened on the first Saturday in March. Doesn’t that seem like a long time ago, at least two months? Then the sports world came to a screeching halt.
I get it. I understand the reason for shutting everything down, but I do feel for the high school and college athletes that will never get this time back.
We will never know if the Aggies would have won a game this year at the NCAA Tournament. I’ve seen this used a lot and totally agree: March Madness has certainly turned to March Sadness.
Before I could even make it up to check out the Utah State football team, spring camp was called off. The Aggies got in two, non-padded practices before spring football was called off. That is going to make for an interesting summer and season next fall. A lot of programs did not get their spring in before it was canceled.
There is talk of trying to have a season for high school sports in May and possibly into June. That is still a big question mark. With daily extensions of quarantines and social distancing, I’m not sure what is going to happen.
My first thought has been to just make it through March. I’m not blaming the month named after Mars. I just want it to end already.
We do have the NFL draft to look forward to in April. It is looking like it will take place, but may be totally different than what we are used to. Still, it will be a distraction for those of us that love sports. Plus, we are al curious where Aggie quarterback Jordan Love will go and how high in the draft.
I’m just hoping April is kinder than March has been.