It couldn’t have been a better start to the Mountain West Conference softball season for the Aggies.
They opened league play with a road sweep. After holding on for a one-run lead in the series opener last Friday at Albuquerque, New Mexico, Utah State used a late-inning rally to take game two against the New Mexico, 4-2, and then thumped the Lobos in the third and final game, 13-4, in six innings.
The Aggies (16-15, 3-0 MW) are off to their best start in league play since 2014. That year USU also started 3-0.
On Sunday, the Aggies broke a tight game open with nine runs combined in the fifth and sixth frames. Gabriella Jimenez led off the fifth with a solo home run to left center. With the bases loaded, Zaia Castruita scored on a passed ball. Tyler Thornton would score on an error by the Lobos (20-12, 1-5), and Bri Lerma came home on a ground out by Claire Raley to give USU a 8-1 lead.
New Mexico got three runs back in the bottom of the fifth, but the Aggies were back at it in the sixth.
Castruita started the scoring with a two-run single in the top of the sixth. She would score later on a throwing error. Libbie Hawker and Lerma scored the final two runs on a single by Raley
Castruita and Mazie Macfarlane led the Aggies at the plate with three hits each, while Castruita and Raley each had three RBIs. Kapri Toone took over pitching duties in the second and got the win.
In Saturday’s contest, USU trailed 2-1 going to the seventh.
The Aggies loaded the bags with no outs in the top of the seventh. Claudia Medina came through with an RBI single to center field, scoring Hawker. Sydnee Smith would also score on an error to give USU the lead. Jimenez plated an insurance run with a RBI sacrifice fly.
In the bottom of the seventh, New Mexico got two runners on base, but a line out to Castruita at second ended the game.
Seven different Aggies recorded a hit, and Jimenez had two RBIs. USU used three pitchers with Jessica Stewart getting the win.
On Monday, Jimenez was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week. She registered six hits, including one double and a home run, as well as a team-best slugging percentage of .833 for the week. The senior catcher also drew two walks and posted a team-best five RBIs.
USU returns to Johnson Field on Tuesday, hosting Weber State (22-7) at 4 p.m. in a non-conference game. The Aggies will then look to continue their MW winning streak as they host Colorado State (11-16, 3-3) for a three-game series, beginning on Friday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
On Monday USU head coach Kayla Ard announced the signing of Maria Carvalho, a guard transferring from Utah Valley who will use her final year of eligibility with the Aggies.
Carvalho started in 29 of Utah Valley’s games last season, leading the team in minutes per game (36.1) and total assists (93). She averaged 13.6 points per game a season ago. Carvalho recorded 20 or more points in eight contests during the year and boasted a career-high 26 points in the Wolverines’ game at Nevada.
In all, Carvalho has appeared and started in 104 games during her career, averaging 33.5 minutes per game. She has averaged 10.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Along the way, Carvalho has earned multiple accolades, including three all-WAC honors, including first-team accolades as a junior, and a pair of WAC All-Defensive team honors.
“We are thrilled to have Maria joining our squad,” Ard said in a press release. “She has been a dominant player for Utah Valley for four years and one of the best players in the WAC. With her skill set, competitiveness and determination to win, we can’t wait to watch her contribute in an Aggie jersey next season.”
TRACK
Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams appeared in the first USTFCCCA Mountain Region rankings on Monday. The Aggie men are ranked 12th, while the women debuted at 15th.
Leading the men's Mountain Region is Texas Tech, followed by Northern Arizona, Air Force, Colorado State and BYU. Texas Tech also claimed the top spot on the women’s side with BYU, Colorado State, Colorado and New Mexico rounding out the top five.