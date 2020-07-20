It only took Henry Colombi a few days to find a new landing spot.
The former Utah State quarterback will be reunited with former Aggie offensive coordinator David Yost and Aggie head coach at Texas Tech. Colombi announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Monday on Twitter.
The native of Hollywood, Florida, recently made the decision to transfer from USU — news that went public last Wednesday.
“First off, I would like to thank Aggie nation for welcoming me into their family 3 years ago and showing nothing but love and support,” Colombi posted on Twitter. “I have created a number of relationships and memories that I will cherish forever. Logan will always have a special place in my heart and I am thankful for my time here. The last week has been very overwhelming, and I would like to thank all of the schools who have reached out to me during this time and given me an opportunity to play for them. Through days of prayer and conversations with my family, it was clear to me God has a plan for me and I trust him to lead me in the right direction. With that being said, I will be spending my next two years with the coaches that believed in me and my potential from the very beginning. I am very excited to announce that I am committed to Texas Tech University. #GunsUp!”
Colombi spent three seasons at USU, where he redshirted in 2017 and was Jordan Love’s primary backup in 2018 and 2019. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder completed 76.8 percent of his passes (53 for 69) for 460 yards and two touchdowns, vs. one interception during his time in Cache Valley. No. 3 also rushed for 139 yards and a pair of scores.
Colombi mostly saw mop-up action, but helped USU blow out Hawaii by a score of 56-17 as a redshirt freshman in ’18. The Aggies were leading the Warriors 28-3 in the first half when Love went down with an injury. Colombi played the entire second half and directed USU’s offense to 28 points in the third quarter.
The news of Colombi’s decision to transfer came two days after the Aggies officially announced former University of Utah signal caller Jason Shelley had been added to the ’20 roster.
MW MEDIA DAYS
The Mountain West has postponed its Football Virtual Media Days “until further notice,” it was announced in a press release by the conference. This event was scheduled for next week (July 27-29).
Nevertheless, the conference will still release its typical preseason awards and predictions, but that has been bumped up to this week. The predicted order of finish for the Mountain and West divisions will be released Tuesday, the preseason all-Mountain West teams will be released Wednesday, and the preseason specialty awards — Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Special Teams Player of the Year — will be announced Thursday.
DAX RAYMOND
Former USU and Chicago Bears tight end Dax Raymond has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The impending news was first reported by Ian Rapoport, a sports writer/analyst for the NFL Network and NFL.com, and Raymond made it official on Twitter.
“I’m officially a Steeler. Pumped about this opportunity,!” Raymond posted.
Raymond spent four season with the Aggies and had one year of eligibility remaining when he elected to enter the 2019 NFL draft. The former Timpview High star was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent. Raymond suffered a head injury in Chicago’s preseason finale a year ago, was placed on injured reserve and eventually waived with an injury settlement.
The Provo native was a two-time honorable mention all-Mountain West selection as an Aggie. No. 87 appeared in 32 games and started 22 during his collegiate career. Raymond hauled in 72 receptions for 873 yards and three TDs. He ranked second among all MW tight ends in catches (41) and receiving yards (456) as a redshirt sophomore in 2017.