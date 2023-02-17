Best known for all the points he scored, and rightfully so, there was much more to Jaycee Carroll, who will have his No. 20 retired Saturday during halftime of the Utah State-Nevada game.
Tipoff is at 6 p.m. and I’ve heard it's virtually a sellout.
My first year covering the USU men’s basketball team full time for The Herald Journal just happened to be the first year No. 20 started playing for the Aggies – the 2004-05 season. Of the 134 games Carroll played as an Aggie, I missed six.
I had a front row – or close to a front row as some venues aren’t as media friendly as the Spectrum – seat for 128 of those games. It was quite the ride. It started in the seventh season of legendary head coach Stew Morrill’s 17 years at the Aggie helm.
Twice USU made it to the NCAA Tournament and twice the Aggies went to the NIT. During his four years USU went 94-40, a winning percentage of better than 70 percent.
Back to how I started this column. The all-time leading scorer at USU did more than put the ball through the hoop and sometimes I think people have forgotten or don’t remember. So, here are some facts about the Evanston, Wyoming, native.
Carroll led the team in rebounding one year. That’s right, the 6-foot-2 guard grabbed 6.3 boards per game during the 2006-07 season as a junior.
Despite Morrill questioning his defense, Carroll co-led the Aggies during the 2005-06 season in steals with David Pak with 31 in 32 games. Sure, steals aren’t always about playing great defense, but he was making something happen on the opposite side of the offensive end of the court.
Carroll could have easily stuck with the Energizer bunny, who keeps going and going. He would run non-stop when a game started, making it very difficult to guard him. He won a mile run the team did each year before the season started shortly after getting back from his LDS Church mission, surprising many on the team.
He wasn’t one that sought out attention for interviews, but also never shied away when asked to talk to the media. He spoke whether the Aggies won or lost.
Carroll’s first year at USU was the last in the Big West Conference. The next three years were in the Western Athletic Conference, where I feel he played a big role in helping the Aggies transition to a different level of competition. The WAC was much deeper than as many of those schools are now in the Mountain West.
During an interview before he was inducted into the USU Athletics Hall of Fame last spring, Carroll shared with me some highlights from each year. His freshman year really stood out because of how he was able to surprise people, earning MVP honors of the Big West Tournament as the Aggies punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
As a sophomore, he helped USU earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament after losing in overtime of the WAC Tournament championship to Nevada. As a junior, leading the team in rebounding and scoring makes him smile, as well as beating Nevada twice within a week’s time by the same score (79-77) when the Wolf Pack were ranked nationally in the top 10.
As a senior, he broke the career scoring record, Morrill became the winningest coach at USU and he had a 44-point game in the Spectrum that season. Carroll also listed the season attendance at the Spectrum at that time was broken, as well as guard Kris Clark setting a season record for assists, which still stands.
It certainly was a fun four years for Aggie fans.
Here is a deep dive into the USU record books: Carroll’s name is all over them.
Offensively speaking, he led the team in 3-point field goals made per game all four years he played and three of those seasons led the team in 3-point field goal percentage. His junior and senior seasons he was the top free throw shooter percentage wise at .888 and .901. And yes, he led the team in scoring as a junior and senior at 21.3 and 22.4 points a game, respectively.
In career records, Carroll is the top scorer with 2,522 points, which is 325 more than Sam Merrill and 395 more than Greg Grant, who held the record before Carroll came along. He also ranks first in field goals made (880) and attempted (1,721), 3-point field goals made (369) and attempted (793), 10-point games (121), games started (132) and minutes played (4,596); is second in 3-point field goal percentage (.465); third in games played (134) and minutes per game (34.3); fourth in free throw percentage (.862); sixth in consecutive 10-point games (39); eighth in points per game (18.8); ninth in steals (123) and free throws made (393); 14th in rebounds (680); and 21st in assists (270).
In single-season records, No. 20 is first in 3-point field goals made (114 as a senior), fifth (93 as a sophomore) and ninth (83 as a junior); tied with Sam Merrill for 3-pointers attempted (229 as a senior) and eighth (206 as a sophomore); second in points as a senior (785), 3-point percentage (.498 as senior) and free throw percentage (.919 as a senior); third in points as a junior (746) and in field goals made (267 as a junior); fourth in 3-point percentage (.476 as a freshman); seventh in free throw percentage (.888 as a junior); tied for ninth in points per game (22.4 as senior) and ninth in field goals attempted (508 as a senior). In minutes played for a season, he was first as a senior (1,304) and third as a junior (1,255). Carroll also checks in at second in minutes per game at 37.3 as a senior.
In single-game records, Carroll’s name is first and third in 3-point field goals made (10 and 8); first in free throw percentage with a minimum 10 made (15 of 15); second in 3-point field goals attempted (16); tied for fifth in free throws made (15); tied for sixth in 3-point field goal percentage (.857); and seventh in points (44).
In freshman records, he is tied with another legend, in my opinion, Kendall Youngblood for third in minutes played at 29.4 minutes per game. He tops the list in total minutes played at 972; is tied for third in games started at 31 and 10th in games played at 32. He tops the list in points (470), field goals made (173), field goals attempted (331), 3-point field goals made (79) and 3-point field percentage (.476); is second in points per game (14.7); fourth in field goals attempted (126); sixth in rebounds (138), field goal percentage (.523) and steals (28); and eighth in rebounds per game (4.3) and steals per game (0.88).
Carroll will join Greg Grant (5), Cornell Green (24) and Marvin Roberts (31) in the Spectrum rafters Saturday night. That’s definitely where No. 20 belongs. USU also has two retired numbers in Bert Cook (6) and Wayne Estes (33).
