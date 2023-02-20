Having covered hundreds of Aggie basketball games and witnessing Spectrum Magic first hand over the years, Saturday night must be added to the list of what did I just watch?
Who really thought Utah State was going to win after the first minutes of that game? How about 10 minutes in? And at halftime?
I will be honest. Not me.
As the first half was winding down, I mentioned to fellow sports writer Jacob Nielson that if the Aggies could get within 10, there would be a chance. We had seen the Aggies get within a point of San Diego State after trailing by 16 at halftime just 10 days earlier. I felt USU needed to get the deficit down to 10 against Nevada.
The Wolf Pack hit a shot just before the break and took a 15-point lead into halftime. Nevada couldn’t shoot that well in the second half, but could the Aggies rally that much?
We all know the answer to that now.
USU executed the comeback perfectly. The Aggies came out and quickly got the crowd on their feet and not just the students. I don’t think I’ve seen the non-student fans stand for so long.
As Aggie players said after the game, they had to punch back and did just that with a 10-0 run to start the second half and got right back in the game. A 3-point shot by Max Shulga to start the second 20 minutes couldn’t have been a better way to begin the second half and just 13 seconds in.
It took 11 minutes in the second half — 31 total — for the Aggies to take their first lead of the game. Once they got in front and the crowd going nuts, it was over for the Wolf Pack. Sure, there was still plenty of time left, but you could just tell, call it a gut feeling, it was over.
USU finished off the improbable comeback with an 11-2 surge to end the game and record a 75-66 win. The Aggies outscored the Wolf Pack 43-19 in the second half. Crazy.
The fans had incentive to stick around as Jaycee Carroll was getting his No. 20 retired and Jean’s Golden Girls were performing at halftime. Then the Aggies kept them interested with the way they started the second half and rewarded them with a memory of the time USU come back from a 21-point deficit.
And once again the Aggies used a balanced effort. Steven Ashworth ended up with 20 points, but eight of those came on free throws in the final minute when the Wolf Pack decided to keep fouling one of the best free throw shooters in the Mountain West.
Ashworth, who also had six assists, was joined in double-digit scoring by Max Shulga (13), Dan Akin (12), Taylor Funk (11) and RJ Eytle-Rock (10). Eytle-Rock came up big with two 3-pointers on two attempts, a drive to the basket, two free throws and some exceptional defense. Shulga and Sean Bairstow each grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds each, while Akin and Funk hauled in seven and six boards, respectively. Trevin Dorius threw down two alley-oop passes from Ashworth. It really was a total team effort.
While the Aggies came out on top in a wild comeback, the start of the game by Nevada was also memorable. I’ve never seen one athlete score the first 22 points of the game for a team and not miss a shot. But that’s what Nevada’s Will Baker did.
Baker hit seven straight field goals — six from 3-point range — and made two free throws. Five minutes into the game it was Baker 22, USU 4.
Soon it was Nevada 30, USU 9.
Then the Aggies started the improbable comeback. It was definitely a wow moment.
The rest of the game would not be so wonderful for Baker. He finished with a game-best 25 points, but missed all six of his field goal attempts after the start and was 3 of 4 from the foul line.
I’ve seen some crazy games over the years, but this was Spectrum Magic at its best.
