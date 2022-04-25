It seemed fitting that the largest crowd ever was on hand Saturday night to witness the induction of eight Aggie greats into the Utah State University Athletics Hall of Fame.
The 2021 and 2022 classes were combined together because of delays related to the pandemic. Plus, the 18th and 19th classes to be inducted took place in the spacious Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus. Fans turned out and were a bit boisterous at times.
Nothing got out of hand Saturday evening, but in my many years of witnessing this event, there certainly were a lot of loud cheers this time. Even the 16 Hall of Famers already in the Hall of Fame were heartily welcomed by the crowd. The winningest basketball coach in school history – Stew Morrill – got his “Steeewwww” welcome from the crowd when introduced. Emmett White, one the best to ever play at USU on the football field, also got some big applause.
But the night was about the eight newest members. And what a group. You have two football players who made big splashes in the NFL, with one of them still playing and arguably the best linebacker in the league right now. There were two men’s basketball players who played during some special years at USU and continued after their time in Logan professionally. A gymnast and softball player who were among the best in their respective sports to ever represent the Aggies. And not to be forgotten, an All-American cross country runner and a two-time All-American pole vaulter who competed at the 1996 Olympic trials.
The new inductees included Kathy Beasley-Houchen, an All-American softball player; Jaycee Carroll, at two-time All-American basketball player and conference player of the year; Bobby Wagner, a three-time first-team all-conference football player; Lance White, a two-time All-American on the track team; Trever Ball, the school’s first All-American male in cross country; Robert Turbin, a two-time all-conference football player and conference offensive player of the year; Tai Wesley, an All-American basketball player and conference player of the year; and Barb Zahl-Klein, one of the most accomplished gymnasts in school history.
All eight came from different parts of the country, but the theme was similar. They were thankful for support from a parent or both parents and early coaching. Each also complimented the Cache Valley community for welcoming them and supporting them when they competed for USU. They all singled out various coaches, trainers and faculty that played a role in their Aggie success.
Beasley-Houchen showed a picture her 6-year-old daughter drew, promising to share it with the crowd. The catcher and DH thanked her mother, calling her “my best friend.”
Carroll talked about not getting recruited and being proud to have grown up in Wyoming. He teased his father about “learning how to score,” as he still holds the USU record for career points. He made a point to thank Morrill, point guard Kris Clark, Aggie fans and getting to experience Spectrum Magic.
One of the biggest cheers came for Wagner, who just signed with the Las Angeles Rams after 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He said he was “very humbled to be recognized for his time at Utah State” and thanked former Aggie and assistant coach Danilo Robinson. The weekend he visited Logan on his recruiting trip he went to the game where Carroll became the all-time scorer. USU was the lone school to offer him a scholarship.
White, who is a native of Arizona, served an LDS Church mission in northern Utah and even spent time on the USU campus. Gregg Gensel and Curtis Collier convinced him to become an Aggie. He never dreamed of being in the Hall of Fame.
The lone native of Cache Valley in the group is Ball, who said BYU tried to get him to come be a Cougar, but he felt comfortable with then Aggie distance coach Steve Reeder. He was “grateful” for the education he received and called the valley “a great place with wonderful people.”
Playing for an underdog is what brought Turbin to Logan. He wanted to make a difference. During his playing time there was a coaching change and the thought of transferring came up, but he stayed because of the people and support from the community. Some schools wanted him to play defense, but the Aggies allowed him to be a running back. He made a point to thank Allison Noble, who was a tutor and helped him immensely with his studies. He said he was most proud of earning academic honors in 2010 and 2011.
Like Carroll, Wesley made a point to thank his coach, Morrill, saying “he wasn’t the coach for everyone, but was the best for me,” even when he made some “stupid mistakes.” He called his time at USU “the perfect storm” as the Aggies went 68-1 at home during his four years. His special friend “Wild Bill” Sproat was there Saturday and cheered loudly for Wesley. Wesley said his best achievement in life has been getting married and having four children. The always entertaining Wesley did show an emotional side, closing by saying, “coach (Morrill), you took a chubby boy from Provo, Utah, and turned him into a Hall of Famer.”
Zahl-Klein wished her coach, Ray Corn, was still alive, but felt he was looking down and smiling. Corn, a member of the Hall of Fame, kept telling her she deserved to be included as well. She was most proud of the volunteer work she did as an athlete on campus, and told the audience she has lived a “blessed life.” Zahl-Klein concluded by asking everyone to stand and do the Aggie chant.
In the closing remarks, USU Director of Athletics John Hartwell made a great observation.
“There were no five-star recruits among these new inductees with big schools chasing after them,” Hartwell said. “Each came to Utah State with a passion and chip on their shoulder. By the end of their careers (at USU), they had championships and national recognition. They embody the blue-collar work ethic of this area which makes this place so special.”
I had the good fortune of covering nearly every game Carroll played in an Aggie uniform and did see every game Wesley played. I covered Zahl-Klein and saw most of the home games Wagner and Turbin played. Ball and Beasley-Houchen were also athletes I covered. White was the only one I did not actually see compete, but I certainly knew of him.
Getting to visit with most of them before the induction was a treat. Each was certainly deserving.
Their remarks at the ceremony were touching. The stories they shared were funny and heartwarming. Yes, the price of admission was well worth it Saturday.