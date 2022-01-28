It was bound to happen.
The Aggies were going to break through. They had been in every Mountain West Conference men’s basketball game, but just couldn’t finish.
In five conference setbacks, they had lost by a combined 19 points. That’s an average of 3.8 points. The Aggies had the lead in the second half in every game they had lost.
On Wednesday against San Diego State, they were able to get the job done. This time the Aggies did not let it become a one- or two-possession game as they won going away, 75-57. Perhaps that is the secret.
I’m obviously joking. USU would love to comfortably win every game, not that the win over the Aztecs was easy. It was a tough, physical game, just ask Aggie forward Justin Bean. And yes, his black eye actually came from running into a teammate, but it was because the Aggies were playing so hard and hustling.
Did the win against SDSU surprise me? No, but I was a bit shocked in the way it happened.
“The other day you saw a team that was hungry, had something to prove,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Certainly the result was what we wanted. But how we went about it was really important for me personally and our team.”
That’s because they went out and listened to the first-year Aggie coach staff of Odom. Steven Ashworth made reference to that after the game Wednesday. Having belief in the coaches and following their instruction paid off.
“We were not perfect, never expect to be, but we did get a lot of the things accomplished that we talked about prior to going into the game,” Odom said. “The defense is improving and the offense was back to looking more normal again, how they were moving the ball.”
The Aggies scored more points than any opponent has against San Diego State this season. The Aztecs have lost to BYU, Michigan and USC.
USU also had the best shooting percentage against SDSU this year, making 49.1 percent of its shots on Wednesday.
“Learning from these moments is really important, going forward,” Odom said. “It’s a long season. We are not where we want to be. One win is not going to make a season, right. What we do from here is really important.”
Odom stressed it several times Wednesday night that the win against the Aztecs was “one game.” Indeed.
While it was a much-needed victory and came against a very good opponent, it was just one win. After the game Wednesday, a reporter asked where the win ranked, even comparing it to the win against Oklahoma earlier this season. I really liked Odom’s response.
“The most important thing is we needed a win,” Odom said. “We had lost four in a row. When you are playing a top three defense in the country in San Diego State, it’s a little scary. ... It’s just one game. We are 2-5 right now. It changes things a little, but not much. What do we do from here? It’s all about that.”
What did Odom say to the team after the win Wednesday.
“I was really short, didn’t say much,” the coach said. “I said, ‘I’m really happy for you, because you guys have worked for a moment like this, but shame on us if this is the best that it gets, because we are good.’ We got to consistently play this way on both sides of the ball.”
If the Aggies can do that, they could get on a roll. No one in the MW is going to want to play USU when it comes tournament time.
The Aggies play at Nevada on Saturday and then return home for three straight in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Should the Aggies get a win over the Wolf Pack, they could get on a roll.
“It’s always nice to play in the Spectrum, but there is no guarantees the W’s are going to happen just because we’re playing in this building,” Odom said. “We’ve got to play well enough to earn the right to win.”
True, we have already seen four losses in the Spectrum this season by a combined nine points. I have a feeling the Aggies have learned what it takes to win at home. Now if they can just continue to execute like they did Wednesday.