A week ago the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) honored 17 individuals from throughout the Beehive State for their work with high school students.
It was the Distinguished Service Award luncheon for the Class of 2019. It was a nice program and gave me the opportunity to learn about some incredible people that work in all corners of the state.
Coaches, an athletic director, game officials, music educators, a speech educator, other contributors that help at schools and a member of the media were honored. Each was presented a plaque and a brief bio was read to the gathering at the Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem.
Ridgeline’s Ainsli Jenks was the recipient as the 4A Coach of the Year. I’ve known Jenks for years, but learned just how involved she is with getting her girls basketball team to do more than just practice and play games. Her athletes get involved in service projects, and the coach strives to stress the importance of being active members of the school and not just athletes.
The Riverhawks are pretty good on the hardwood as well. Last year they made it to the 4A championship game. Currently, they are sitting atop the Region 11 standings. It looks like they will make another run at a title next month.
Jenks also cares about Ridgeline High and the students she teaches. She is at many activities and sporting events — other than basketball where she is the head coach of the girls. It was interesting to hear Sky View Principal Mike Monson share some experiences he has had with Jenks.
Monson is on the UHSAA executive committee. He represents the north end of the state.
It was double duty for Monson last week as he also got to introduce me as the media honoree.
It was a truly humbling experience. I hesitated to even write about it, because I certainly don’t intend to toot my own horn at all. I feel like I pale in comparison to what many of the others honored have done for high school athletics.
I’ve had a few days to reflect on my time reporting on high school sports. It’s been more than three decades. Some athletes I’ve reported on recently are the children of athletes I covered back in the 90’s. I really have enjoyed getting to know so many Cache Valley families.
I was asked about my time reporting on high school activities and my passion for doing my job for so long. I responded by explaining that having played high school sports helped me relate and know what it is like to be an athlete. I feel high school sports draws a community together. Writing about sporting events and doing feature stories helps others learn of these achievements and incredible stories. Plus, I enjoy getting to know coaches, athletes and administrators, and telling their stories.
I really do enjoy writing about the “star” players, but also look for unique stories that may go unnoticed by the majority of fans. While I’ve enjoyed covering state championships and incredible success by individuals, I’ve also thoroughly enjoyed bringing to light the stories about kids fighting against all odds to just be on the team or the kid that comes in last at every cross country meet, but keeps showing up and running their heart out.
I was also asked why high school activities are important. I said sports give youth a chance to be active and make life-long friends. For smaller towns or communities, it gives the place something to rally around. So much can be learned from being involved in high school activities, from responsibility to realizing with hard work you can achieve goals. For many youth, it gives them a chance to socialize and learn life lessons.
While I continue to try and do my best to bring coverage of high school sports in Cache Valley to our readers, things have changed a lot over the past decade. Our staff is smaller, while there are more high schools and new sports being added. I will continue to do my best.
As I was returning to my seat after being honored last week, former University of Utah football coach Ron McBride, who was in attendance, made it a point to congratulate me. That also was special. Many of the other honorees that I had never met before also shook my hand as we posed for a group photo.
It truly was a memorable day, and I feel honored to be included in the Class of 2019. I’m also glad Jenks and Monson were there to make it extra special.