It was certainly a first at Utah State and perhaps in the country.
Seven women were inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday. There were no men.
It was an evening to celebrate women and Title IX, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Kudos to USU for deciding to make it an all-woman year for the Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. It was the 20th class to be inducted.
“These women are the best of the best,” USU Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee. “We are celebrating 50 years of Title IX, but there is much to do still.”
Six of the women were in attendance and the seventh had a recorded acceptance speech. Each talked about being grateful to compete at the college level at Utah State. Each also talked some on Title IX, with some being very passionate about the right for women to have opportunities.
“I love the stories,” said USU President Noelle Cockett, who wrapped up the ceremony Saturday. “These ladies all share the same attributes of drive, determination, dedication and a strong work ethic. They are true Aggie greats and excellent role models. ... Utah State has moved the needle for women.”
The seven inductees this year were: Tana Call Davis, one of the most accomplished gymnasts in school history who held 16 school records at one time; Shantel Flanary, a two-time Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in soccer; Krista Larson Du Plessis, an All-American track & field athlete; Jerrie McGahan, one of the best all-around women's basketball players and first 1,000-point scorer in school history; Denae Mohlman Pruden, a three-time first-team all-conference volleyball player; Christine Thomsen, one of just seven softball All-Americans in school history; and Marilyn Weiss, who served as USU's Director of Women's Athletics from 1975-1981, as the Aggies won three national championships under her leadership.
At 79, Weiss is still very passionate about women getting an equal chance to compete. She worked hard to get the best coaches and athletes to come to Logan during her six years and has friendships with Cache Valley residents that have lasted more than four decades.
“My job was to hire the best coaches and I believed nothing was impossible,” Weiss said. “I wanted to make sure we had a good program that would compete for national titles and not some glorified intra-mural team.”
These women are trailblazers for the next generations of Aggie women. None fit the bill better than Weiss.
“Facts are facts,” Weiss after being introduced. “I really appreciate this honor. It has given me a chance to go down memory lane. ... I stand here tonight because of great coaches. We all wanted to make a difference, the athletes, coaches and volunteers.”
She also gave everyone a challenge to “stay positive.” It was a real honor for me to meet Weiss. I’ve heard some great things about her from coaches that were hired by the feisty women’s AD. Even after all these years, I totally understand why they felt the way they did about her.
McGahan, who couldn’t make it, played when Weiss was in charge. There were not many scholarships, but she got one for basketball and also competed in track & field. She thanked Weiss during her acceptance speech that was read. Not having to continue having a paper route and working another job to go to college was much appreciated.
Davis reflected on how she was blown away that everything was paid for because of a scholarship and thanked women like Weiss who had fought for females in the early days of Title IX.
“I got the best education here at Utah State,” Davis said. “I learned to do hard things. ... And we never lost to BYU (in gymnastics) while I was here.”
Athletes like Pruden, Du Plessis, Flanary and Thomsen also reaped the rewards of coming 25 years and later after Title IX was put into action. For Thomsen, it is personal as she now has a daughter and wants her to have the same chances she did.
“To have just female inductees, Utah State deserves a round of applause,” Thomsen said. “I’m certainly glad they took a chance on women’s sports (50 years ago). I’m thankful for the opportunity and will fight for future women to keep getting the chance.”
Flanary called the way her Aggie career wrapped up a “storybook ending.” She helped USU reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever in soccer.
“I love my sport and I love this school,” said Flanary, who had a big crowd of supporters at the induction ceremony. “I’m so thankful for the family support.”
Family was also a common theme among the inductees. For Du Plessis, who lost her mother to a tragic car accident while at USU, her family got behind her as did her teammates.
“I’m proud of what I accomplished at Utah State,” Du Plessis said. “My family and teammates really were there for me and pushed me. ... These women (inductees) are so inspirational.”
Pruden also thanked her family and teammates. She was especially thankful for getting an opportunity as USU ended up being the only school to offer her a scholarship.
“I was signed on the 25th anniversary of Title IX and now go into the Hall of Fame on the 50th anniversary,” Pruden said. “Title IX has empowered so many, and I’m grateful.”
It was a privilege to interview each of these new Hall of Fame inductees. I completely agree with Bovee and Cockett. These women are truly great Aggies.
