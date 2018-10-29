Other than a three-and-out series to start the game, Aggie quarterback Jordan Love sliced and diced the Lobos Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
At least he did for a half. That was way more than enough in Utah State’s 61-19 romp over Mountain West foe New Mexico.
Love was so efficient he got to take half the day off. USU held a 52-5 lead at halftime, and Love had passed for a career-high 448 yards on 23 of 32 attempts. He tossed touchdowns to four different teammates and also had a 1-yard scamper for a score using his feet.
He did start the second half, but the Aggies were held to a field goal after a USU interception set up a short field. Love was gang tackled pretty hard on a rush and I thought to myself it might be time to give No. 10 the rest of the day off, which is what happened.
After the game Love talked about being “super excited” to play and how it’s just “fun to be out there.” He also said the Aggies were “real hungry” after last week’s 24-16 win at Wyoming.
I understand that. After putting up the kind of points this team has so far in 2018, a 24-point outing is a bit of a let down. However, USU won that game when the offense struggled against a very solid Cowboy defense.
There was no struggle last Saturday.
I marveled as I watched the sophomore quarterback zip passes into tight spots and was equally amazed at some of the catches the Aggie receivers made. The offense certainly was clicking against poor New Mexico.
The Lobos had enjoyed a 3-0 lead at one point early in the game. The Aggies responded with 49 unanswered points.
What did head coach Matt Wells think of Love’s performance?
“He’s a quarterback playing with a high amount of confidence,” Wells said. “It’s talented wideouts making plays. No matter how accurate the quarterback is, and that’s the reflection of how good the protection is by the offensive line and the running backs, those guys are getting open for him and they’re making a lot of contested catches.
When that stuff happens, the quarterback gains more confidence and special things can happen in the passing games when that happens.”
Yes, it can. And it has been happening quickly.
Another statistic that jumped out at me was how the Aggies had three drives for touchdowns that were less than a minute. But that is almost the norm for this team. Yes, the norm.
This season USU has had 17 TD’s from the offense in less than a minute of possession. Think about that. Absurd, right?
Even the coach had to admit it is a bit mind boggling.
“There are times I’m surprised at how quick we do score,” Well said, a smile growing on his face. “There, I said it.”
Here is how crazy expectation are for this offense to zoom down the field.
On the sixth scoring drive of the first half, it took USU 5 minutes and 15 seconds. Nothing wrong with that, right?
Well, the Aggies first five scoring drives combined lasted 5:55 Saturday. See what I mean? We are getting to the point that we expect big passes or long runs.
Love was asked what he thought of scoring 17 TD’s this season on drives lasting under a minute.
“That’s what we are, a fast offense, a temp offense,” Love answered. “That’s what we do. Our goal is to score as quickly as possible.”
For most of the first eight games, that is exactly what the Aggies have done — score and in a fast manner.
Love had 343 yards passing when the score was 42-3. There was still 11:33 left in the second quarter. It was just a crazy game to witness.
By halftime Love had already recorded the fourth best passing day by an Aggie signal caller. Had he been allowed to keep playing, the record would have been smashed and who knows what the score might have been.
But there are bigger and better things ahead for this team. Wells knows that, as does Love.