There was never a doubt, right?
There was no reason to panic. Down 16 points to the fifth-ranked team in the country with less than three minutes to play in the opening half, the Aggies had the Aztecs right where they wanted them, right?
Hardly.
I’m pretty sure most Utah State fans of the men’s basketball team were wondering how bad it would get. I thought the Aggies would hang in there and keep battling, but really doubted they could complete a comeback.
But they did. And in thrilling fashion.
Who hasn’t seen “the shot?” There were more than 10,000 fans at the Thomas & Mack Center to see it live, but what about those that couldn’t make it to Las Vegas? If you have watched any local television or national television, for that matter, it has had lots of play. It has also been all over social media.
With his performance at the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship, Sam Merrill cemented his legendary status at USU. The senior guard played a huge role in each of the three games. But “the shot” is what will be remembered for years.
As the game clock was winding down, there was no doubt Merrill was going to take the last shot. And he made the 27-footer that ended up being the game-winner in the Aggies’ 59-56 victory.
Following the championship game, Merrill was asked if the game-winning shot would be his most iconic shot.
“Well, I hope there’s a few more,” Merrill said. “I hope there’s a few more games to be played and a few more big shots to be hit. The shot went in, but basketball is absolutely a team game and like coach (Craig Smith) said ... everyone played well and everyone stepped up. We wouldn’t be in that position without those guys and without doing it as a team. I know I made the shot and whatever, but we could not have won three games in three days without doing it together.”
That is for sure. It took the whole team to repeat as conference tournament champions. But it also took a whale of a performance from No. 5, who was named the Most Valuable Player for the second straight season. It was the first time in MW history a player has been the MVP twice.
“Sam Merrill stepped up and made great plays,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said.
Yes, he did, and in all three games. Against New Mexico in the quarterfinals, Merrill had four fouls early in the second half and had to sit for what turned out to be five minutes. He played the last 9:41 of the contest with those four fouls, while scoring 11 of his game-high 19 points during that stretch. He drilled a 3-pointer late in the game as the Aggie overcame a 11-point deficit to win.
In the semifinals against Wyoming, Merrill scored seven straight points — including another trey from deep — during a 13-0 run late in the game after it was tied. He finished with 27 points.
Merrill capped a tremendous three days with “the shot.” I’ve already heard and read about kids around Cache Valley and Utah that have been out in a driveway pretending to be Merrill and hitting a game-winner.
“We didn’t play incredibly all week, but we found a way to win, and for me personally, just to be a part of it and to see all those fans there and to see Utah State back on the map is — like I said last year, it’s unlike anything I could have ever imagined,” Merrill said.
I love how Smith become emotional during the postgame press conference when asked about Merrill. I also liked watching the replays and how he reacted to the big shot. Instead of celebrating, he was upset there wasn’t a foul called. And photos show, he was hit on the wrist and should have had a chance to ice the game at the free throw line.
He dreamed of hitting the winning shot the night before. How many players can say that their dreams come true?
Where does Merrill rank this shot in his basketball career?
“One time, my seventh grade year of junior high, my coach didn’t play seventh graders but one game we were up like 40 and he decided to put us in, and I hit a half-court shot at the buzzer,” Merrill said. “So, it’s comparable to that one probably.”
Of course that answer drew some laughs. It was like a big weight had been lifted from the 6-foot-5 Aggie great.
Merrill finished the tournament with 83 points on 29 of 52 shooting, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out eight assists. He also played outstanding defense, which many times goes overlooked. In the championship game he guarded Malachi Flynn, the Player of the Year in the MW, for most of the contest Saturday. Flynn did score 16 points, but was 6 of 20 from the field and had three turnovers.
“Sam gets nowhere near the credit for how elite of a defender he is,” Smith said. “He understands angles. He understands scouting reports. ... We have to depend on that dude every night on the offensive end certainly, but he’s a two-way guy. He wants the challenge of guarding that other team’s best players.”
And he is not too shabby in the classroom. On Monday, Merrill was named a second-team academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
He was one of just 15 student-athletes in the nation recognized on the list and was one of two from the state of Utah, as BYU’s TJ Haws was named to the third team. Merrill is a two-time academic all-Mountain West selection and a three-time Whitesides Scholar Athlete, a student-athlete award given at USU. Merrill is on track to graduate from USU with a degree in business administration this coming May and has a grade-point average of 3.39.
Merrill is the fifth men’s basketball player in USU history to earn academic All-American honors, joining Gary Watts (1964), Dean Hunger (1980), Larry Bergeson (1982) and Eric Franson (1996).