A lot of people feel the Mountain West doesn’t have enough quality bowl tie-ins.
Those people are not wrong. I, for one, would love to see teams from the Mountain West play against more opponents from the Power 5 conferences during the postseason.
Perhaps even more importantly, I strongly feel the Mountain West needs a couple of bowl tie-ins against programs from the American Athletic Conference (AAC). The two conferences have only competed against each other in two bowl game over the past fours seasons — a 33-27 victory by Fresno State over Houston in the 2017 Hawaii Bowl, and a 34-10 win by San Diego State over Houston in the 2016 Las Vegas Bowl.
Fans from the MW and AAC are always arguing over which is the better football conference. It’s really difficult to make that determination when they never square off in the postseason and rarely in the regular season. Unfortunately for the Mountain West, it went 0-3 against foes from the AAC during the 2019 campaign.
And while it would be great to see more MW-AAC showdowns, I also believe the Mountain West needs to start proving it deserves this scenario. Over the past five seasons, a team from the Mountain West has lost at least one bowl game to an opponent I fully expected them to beat.
Arguably the most concerning part of this trend is Utah State has been the biggest culprit. During the aforementioned timespan, the Aggies have lost three bowls to teams that finished the regular season with a combined record of 19-17.
Two of those programs, Akron and Kent State, earned their first-ever bowl victory at USU’s expense. New Mexico State, which rallied past Utah State in the 2017 Arizona Bowl, hadn’t received an invitation to a bowl game since 1960. Ironically enough, NMSU dispatched of USU in the 1960 Sun Bowl.
A year ago, San Diego State suffered an embarrassing 27-0 loss to Ohio in the Frisco Bowl. One year later, USU gave up 51 points to a 6-6 Kent State squad at this same bowl, and the Golden Flashes kicked five field goals or the Aggies’ margin of defeat would have been worse than 51-41.
In 2016, Colorado State allowed Idaho to score a whopping 61 points in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — the same Vandal squad that only mustered up 20 points against Montana State at home. Last season, Hawaii was soundly beaten by Louisiana Tech at its own bowl.
It’s hard to expect the Mountain West to increase its national profile when it continually loses games like this in the postseason. Yeah, I realize nearly every conference underperforms in at least one bowl on a yearly basis, but the aforementioned games are ones the MW can’t afford to drop.
In addition to USU’s setback to Kent State, the Mountain West didn’t receive any help from Boise State last weekend. The conference champions struggled mightily on both sides of the ball en route to getting blown out by a then-7-5 Washington squad, 38-7, in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Granted, the Huskies were a very good team when they put everything together this season, but they shouldn’t have spanked a 12-win BSU squad by 31 points.
Fortunately for the Mountain West, SDSU did hammer Central Michigan, 48-11, in the New Mexico Bowl last Saturday. It was the Aztecs’ largest margin of victory ever in a bowl.
Off the seven Mountain West teams that accepted a bowl bid during 2019 campaign, only San Diego State was awarded a matchup against a foe that won more than seven contests during the regular season. Indeed, the MW appeared to get shortchanged in regards to higher profile matchups, which is a shame considering it went a very commendable 9-10 against Power 5 conference opponents during the regular season.
Does Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson need to lobby for better bowl tie-ins?
Absolutely.
I don’t think there is any debate Thompson needs to do a better job on his front.
I personally don’t think there is a whole lot separating the MW and the AAC, but the AAC’s bowl tie-ins are substantially better. This is the third straight season the AAC will play in four bowls against P-5 opposition. The MW has never had more than two of those opportunities in each of the past five years.
That is way too much of a disparity in my opinion, but it’s still up to the teams from the Mountain West to go out there and prove they deserve better. And until the MW stops losing to the likes of Akron, Kent State, Idaho, NMSU and Ohio on a regular basis, it will never close that gap with the AAC.