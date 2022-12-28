With the conference portion of the college basketball schedule upon us, it’s time to see who is for real.
Are the Aggies the eighth-best team in the Mountain West Conference like the preseason poll predicted? Or is Utah State one of four MW teams that right now is on most prognosticators lists for making the NCAA Tournament?
The Aggies have certainly looked really good at times. They have also had a couple of lackluster outings that make you scratch your head. The two losses come to mind and nothing against Weber State and SMU as both the Wildcats and Mustangs certainly played well in those games. USU did not, and that is going to happen during a season.
But honestly, before the season started, an 11-2 record heading into league action would have had most fans excited, right? The reality of knowing the Aggie are a couple of missed shots or turnovers or silly mistakes away from being 13-0 can be hard on fans. I can only imagine how the players and coaches must feel.
But the non-conference schedule is in the past now. It’s full speed ahead with MW games.
Well, sort of. The Aggies had a bye Wednesday night as the other 10 schools in the league began conference play. USU gets its chance to play and join the fun on Saturday.
Nine of the 11 MW schools have winning records. On paper, it’s looking like the conference is going to be really exciting. Even the two teams with losing records are better than what they have shown.
No. 22 New Mexico is one of three undefeated teams left in the country. The 12-0 Lobos, along with San Diego State (9-3), UNLV (11-1) and USU have been receiving votes in the two national Top 25 polls. The Aztecs began the season ranked. These four schools have been listed in the early projections for making the Big Dance.
San Diego State was almost the unanimous choice to win the MW in the preseason poll. The Aztecs have looked good, but not invincible. Then there is Wyoming, who picked up the other first-place votes. The Cowboys (5-7) have dealt with key injuries, but could be a force when healthy.
Then there is San Jose State (9-4) and Air Force (9-4) who were both picked to be at the bottom of the league. The Spartans and Falcons have obviously been better than predicted so far.
When asked last week about three MW teams being among the last six undefeated schools in the country, USU head coach Ryan Odom praised all of the schools in the conference. New Mexico, UNLV and USU were among that group of the last teams to lose.
“There is depth in the Mountain West,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “The three teams that were (the last) undefeated are not the only teams that are really good in our conference. We know about San Diego State and Boise State. Wyoming is good. Colorado State is good. You can keep on going. Air Force is a lot better than they were last year, so is San Jose State. Nevada has a whole new crew over there, but keep winning. I’m sure I’m leaving someone out, but our whole league is respected around the country. Fresno State has played one of the toughest schedules. They are good. That’s our first opponent.”
Boise State and Nevada are both 10-3. The Broncos were tabbed to finish third and the Wolf Pack were picked ninth. This is a good example of preseason polls really not meaning much.
Colorado State (8-5) is also scary. The Rams are getting healthy after also dealing with injuries. Colorado State was picked fourth.
Fresno State (4-7) is the other MW team with a losing record. Like Odom stated, the Bulldogs have played a tough schedule. They have dropped some close games and could just as easily have a winning record.
It all boils down to what should be an exciting conference season. Like always, to be in the running, you must win your home games and break through on the road a handful of times. Holding serve at home is a must.
Homecourt advantage has been a strength of the Aggies. But the Mountain West has a number of hard places to play. With the Lobos doing so well, The Pit is going to be crazy this year.
“We are quite aware of the non-conference success of our league and excited about that,” Odom said. “It helps all of us as we try to position and get in the mix for the NCAA Tournament.”
That it does. And it makes it fun and exciting for the fans as well.
