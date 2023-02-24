Having a few days off couldn’t have come at a better time for the Utah State men’s basketball team.
Well, perhaps a few weeks ago would have been ideal, but you roll with what the conference deals you schedule wise. The Aggies aren’t complaining and got some rest before hitting the practice gym Friday to prepare for a game at UNLV next week.
The game against the Rebels is a must win for USU as far as being considered for an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. Obviously, the Aggies can punch a ticket by winning the upcoming Mountain West Tournament and the automatic berth. But if that doesn’t happen, keeping your name in the conversation means winning games you are supposed to.
Sitting in fourth place right now in the league standings at 11-5, the Aggies need help and a little luck to move up to possibly third. All USU can do is control what how it performs in the last two regular season games on its schedule.
At 22-7 overall, the Aggies are currently a bubble team in most prognosticators brackets. They have moved up to be among the first four out recently. To possibly move up, beating UNLV for a second time is a must. USU could also help itself tremendously with a win against Boise State in the regular season finale on March 4.
The Broncos seem to be in the field of 68, minus a major collapse. Boise State does have some challenges with a home game against No. 22 San Diego State and road contests at San Jose State and USU.
The Mountain West seems to be a three-bid league this year. Many would argue at least four teams deserve to go and for those really hoping for some national respect, maybe five. I’m not counting on five and I’m thinking four is also a stretch. It seems with how brackets are looking the last I checked, three is the magic number.
That leaves New Mexico and USU scrambling as the season winds down. San Diego State is in. I feel Nevada is in also. Like I stated above, Boise State is in barring a total collapse. At the moment, that would leave the Aggies and Lobos out.
Now both could possibly change some committee members minds by winning out to finish the regular season and making a run to the MW Tournament title game. The way it is looking, though, both USU and New Mexico aren’t going to be able to do that. That’s because the Aggies and Lobos most likely will meet in the quarterfinals of the tournament. If that happens, whoever wins that game may be able to play themselves into the Big Dance. The loser will most likely be left to play in the NIT.
But there are still games to play and to get to that point, you can’t slip up. That brings me back to traveling to Las Vegas next week.
USU barely got by UNLV in the Spectrum back on Jan. 17. The Aggies had a solid first half, building a nine-point lead at halftime. However the Rebels made it interesting and got within 75-71 at the final buzzer.
Like USU, UNLV got off to a great start this season, winning its first 10 games. The Rebels then lost six of their first seven MW games, which included the defeat at USU. The lone win was at then No. 21 New Mexico.
Yes, the Rebels (16-11, 5-10) have been an interesting team this year. They have home losses to San Francisco, San Diego State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Jose State.
The Aggies have conference road wins at Air Force, Fresno State, Colorado State and Wyoming. They have also had some of their worst performances on the road this season, but that has come against the top teams.
The Aggies will take a three-game winning streak to UNLV. They hope to come home with chance to make a real statement that they belong in the NCAA Tournament. But as any coach will say, they must take care of business one game at a time. In order for the Boise State contest to be worth its full potential, a win in Las Vegas is a must.
