Shawn Harrison

Run as a mug shot.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Having a few days off couldn’t have come at a better time for the Utah State men’s basketball team.

Well, perhaps a few weeks ago would have been ideal, but you roll with what the conference deals you schedule wise. The Aggies aren’t complaining and got some rest before hitting the practice gym Friday to prepare for a game at UNLV next week.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.