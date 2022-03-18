It’s been a few days since the Aggies bowed out of the NIT.
It was just a precursor to what was going to happen to fellow Mountain West Conference men’s basketball teams in the NCAA Tournament. After such a competitive year and some nice attention nationally, the league certainty didn’t make any noise at the Big Dance. Ouch.
At least Fresno State is still carrying the MW banner in postseason. The Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the CIT.
I really thought San Diego State would win at least one game. Wyoming, San Diego State and Boise State all got tough draws. Utah State knows exactly how those teams feel. Just look at the Aggies’ history of going to the NCAA Tournament.
In fact, the Aggies got reminded of that in their brief NIT stint. Athleticism and size are mighty tough to beat this team of the year. Oregon proved that at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum last Tuesday.
For a half or so, USU was hanging tough. When Oregon decided to play like it had in two wins against nationally ranked UCLA and a victory over USC, it was pretty tough sledding for the Aggies. That’s just a fact.
Of course those bigger and more athletic teams need to play together, but they usually find a way against smaller teams. There are exceptions, but none that included the Mountain West in 2022.
It was fun to see 12th seeded Richmond and New Mexico State win, as well as 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s. So, it happens, but more often the upsets, the bigger, faster and stronger team wins.
The MW recorded some nice wins back in November and December. That helped the league get four teams into the NCAA Tournament. Heck, the Aggies did their part by beating Oklahoma. Wins against Richmond and New Mexico State also look pretty good right now.
But winning in mid-March is a different animal. Fewer fouls are called and you need a legitimate big man to go along with several speedy guards that can shoot from outside and penetrate. That’s why San Diego State has fared better than most MW teams recently and why I thought the Aztecs would win a game.
Boise State, to a degree, had a good lineup as well. But nagging injuries and a tough match-up were not a good combination. With the right opponent, Colorado State may have been able to win a game. Michigan was not the kind of team the Rams matched up well with, but CSU still had a 15-point lead in the first half.
That made me think of the Aggies’ game on Tuesday against the Ducks. USU had a nine-point lead with just under five minutes left in the first half. Oregon got back to within four by halftime, and we all know what happened in the second half.
“They (Ducks) are good,” first-year Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “... Their guards are quick and their big guys erase some shots. They are a good team. They played a dynamite second half.”
Yes, the Ducks did.
I’ve seen some Aggie teams beat opponents in the past with future NBA players when USU did not have that caliber of talent. It can be done, especially when the opposing team is a bunch of individuals. However, if that team decides to come together and play as a team, it’s pretty tough.
I really believe that’s what I saw Tuesday. The Ducks have had some issues and dropped some games they shouldn’t have and are playing without some players that have started this season. It even appeared there was some in-fighting going on in the first half against the Aggies.
But when they came together in the second half, the Aggies didn’t have much room for mistakes and missed opportunities. Oregon was just better.
While I would love to be in College Station, Texas, today waiting for the Aggies to take on Texas A&M in a second round NIT game, there is always next year. What that USU team will look like is yet to be determined.
Four seniors were honored at the end of the season, but three could return as Brandon Horvath is the only one that doesn’t have any eligibility left. Will that happen? The three — Justin Bean, Brock Miller and RJ Eytle-Rock — have not publicly said anything.
My take is Miller has dealt with back issues for almost two years. I can’t imagine he returns. Bean could play professionally somewhere, but he does love being an Aggie. Eytle-Rock is probably your surest bet.
It was fitting to see Miller make one more bucket in the closing seconds against Oregon. It seemed to surprise Mr. Clean as he was called to sub in with less than two minutes to play. A balky back has bugged him most of the season as he missed 16 games and didn’t play Tuesday until the end.
With 50 ticks left in the game, Miller took a pass from Steven Ashworth and stroked a beautiful shot that was nothing but net. It would have been perfect if it was from 3-point range, but it was nice for his Aggie career to come to a close with him making a shot.
“I wanted to give Brock one more chance to get a standing ovation,” Odom said after the game. “... (Justin) Bean and Brock have meant so much to this university and basketball program. Brandon (Horvath) chose to come out here with no guarantees. He worked himself into being a starter and is a really good player for us.”
Bean and Horvath became very reliable to keep the Aggies in games. Both dealt with injuries during the season, but did not miss a game.
“The character of this team has been top notch,” Odom said. “We were dealt a lot of stuff over the course of this season. There are not many programs that would have been able to withstand all the stuff, last-second losses and injuries, guys in and out and still be able to muster up 18 wins and a postseason berth. I’m proud of them.”
Something to build on for next season.