One of the most successful basketball coaches at Utah State died on Sunday in St. George.
LaDell Andersen was loved throughout the Beehive State. He was an Aggie, a Cougar, a Ute and briefly with the Utah Stars of the ABA. He spent more than two decades in Logan — three as an athlete, 10 as the head coach of men’s basketball and 10 as the athletics director — and visited Cache Valley many other times.
As I poured over all that Andersen had accomplished in his 90 years on earth, it was a bit overwhelming. I found myself reflecting back and thinking perhaps this is how another coaching legend felt when he passed Andersen on his way to becoming the winningest coach at USU. Morrill got a little emotional. He was passing an idol of his, having grown up in Utah.
“You got to understand ... as a kid growing up in this state, he was the deal,” Stew Morrill told me some years ago. “LaDell Andersen, Dutch Belnap, Rod Tueller, those kind of guys are my heroes; those kind of guys are the ones who made me go into coaching. I don’t belong in the same breath as any of them. I’m just knocking around trying to coach — that’s all I’m doing.”
I’ve been kicking around for a while myself. While I never got to cover Andersen at USU, I did cover a few Aggie games when they lost to BYU, who was being coached by Andersen in the late 80’s. I do know this, Andersen was big supporter of Morrill.
“He is a fine coach, one of the best coaches in the country I think, and we are very fortunate to have him at my alma mater,” Andersen told me back in January of 2008, when Morrill became the winningest coach at USU.
I found out just how passionate Andersen was for the Aggies. I had the privilege of doing a profile of him when was inducted into the Utah State Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994.
From that day onward, Andersen would greet me when he was in Logan or we crossed paths at another arena where the Aggies were playing. But we rarely talked about basketball.
We had a different bond. He grew up in Malad, Idaho, before coming to USU as a walk-on. He lettered in basketball from 1959-61 and was a two-time all-Skyline Conference guard. Malad just happens to be my home town.
While I had heard a lot about the famous coach growing up, I didn’t realize we had a connection until my high school years. He grew up next door to my grandmother Harrison — a widower in 1939 who never remarried — and was good friends with my uncle Deane Harrison. So, after 1994, when our paths would cross, Andersen would ask me about my grandmother, my uncle Deane and other members of my family. He would usually make a positive comment about Malad as well.
I had Andersen’s number and called him when different players he had coached at USU joined him in the USU Hall of Fame. I’ve heard some stories about how fired up he could get, but when I dealt with him, his coaching days were in the past. He was always pleasant and willing to answer all of my questions. I called to talk about Morrill’s milestone and he went on and on.
Like Morrill told me more than a decade ago, Andersen set one heck of a standard. I mean, Andersen guided USU to within a game of the Final Four in 1970, and two other times the Aggies reached the Sweet 16. Some Aggies still feel that team was the best and may have won the national title had it been 100 percent healthy against eventual champion UCLA.
Only three men have coached the Aggies to wins in the NCAA Tournament, and he is one of them. Stew Morrill and Dick Romney are the other two.
Andersen offered Wayne Estes a basketball scholarship without ever watching him play. From what I’ve been told, he was out recruiting with the Aggie track coach, who wanted Estes. They visited Estes in Montana and the future Aggie All-American said he would only come if he could play basketball too. Andersen looked him over and offered him the scholarship. Don’t see that happening today.
Estes wasn’t the only All-American Andersen coached. The list includes Cornell Green, Shaler Halimon, Marvin Roberts and Nate Williams.
Andersen’s name has also come up in USU Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. I remember Dutch Belnap, who was hired by Andersen and became a head coach at USU a few years after he left, thanking Andersen for “an unbelievable experience.” Long-time Aggie gymnastics coach Ray Corn also thanked Andersen for giving him a shot to start the program. Wrestling Hall of Fame coach Bob Carlson also thanked Andersen for hiring him when inducted. Those hirings came when Andersen was the AD.
Just last year I was able to incorporate Andersen’s name in some basketball stories as now head coach Craig Smith equaled and passed some of Andersen’s marks as a first-year coach of the Aggies. Andersen went 22-7 in his first season at the USU helm during the 1961-62 season, including three games in the NCAA Tournament.
Andersen, who was invited and competed in the U.S. Olympic team tryouts in 1952, began his coaching at Utah as an assistant in 1956. He returned to Logan in 1961. In 10 seasons, the Aggies made the NCAA Tournament five times and the NIT once. He went 4-7 in NCAA Tournament, and the Aggies were often nationally ranked.
Andersen is third on the list of most wins at USU, going 173-96. After 10 seasons at USU, he left for the Utah Stars, where he went 115-43 in two seasons, winning the Western Division both years.
He returned to Logan in 1973 and was the athletics director for 10 years. As the AD, Andersen oversaw the addition of 10,000 seats to the current football stadium, lobbied for USU’s admission into the Big West Conference and established women’s athletic programs, which produced two national titles in volleyball and softball. He was also the first USU AD to serve on the NCAA Selection Committee in the 1970’s.
After 10 years as an AD, the coaching bug bite again. Andersen headed south and was the head coach at BYU for six years, leading the Cougars to the Big Dance three times and the NIT once. BYU made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament twice and had the Cougars ranked No. 3 in 1988. He had an overall record of 114-71 at BYU.
Andersen certainly left his mark on basketball in the state of Utah.