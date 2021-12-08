Motivation can be a powerful weapon when it comes to the realm of athletic competition.
I mean, it’s pretty evident the team that plays with a bit of a chip on its shoulder typically wins, especially when the two opponents are pretty evenly matched. Having a little extra motivation is always a good thing, in my opinion — that is as long as it’s harnessed in the right way.
However, what Utah State’s football team displayed in its convincing 46-13 victory over then-No. 19 San Diego State in last Saturday’s Mountain West championship game went well beyond a little extra motivation. Quite frankly, the Aggies were ticked off about their lack of all-conference selections, which were unveiled four days before their showdown against the Aztecs.
For those of you who didn’t see the all-Mountain West teams, here’s a quick recap: The West Division champions (SDSU) received a lot more awards than the Mountain Division champs (USU). The Aztecs had eight first-team all-conference honorees, plus four athletes were named to the second team. Meanwhile, the Aggies had one first-team pick in record-setting wide receiver Deven Thompkins, and a pair of second-team selections in linebacker Justin Rice and kickoff return Savon Scarver.
Additionally, San Diego State’s Brady Hoke was named the Coach of the Year — an award a lot of people felt Utah State head coach Blake Anderson was a shoo-in to win.
Not many people gave the Aggies much of a chance to beat the then-11-1 Aztecs, including national pundits. To the delight of Aggie fans, their team took their frustrations out on the Aztecs.
Simply put, USU’s players and coaches felt slighted heading into Saturday’s big game, and this was obvious based off remarks during the post-game press conference and off a slew of social media posts.
“I even told you this week that we felt disrespected this whole year and we definitely felt disrespected coming into this week,” USU quarterback Logan Bonner said. “So we just played with a chip on our shoulder and got it done.”
Bonner was also very forthright when talking about what he felt was a snub of Anderson.
“We believe (Anderson) is the Mountain West coach of the Year, without a doubt," said Bonner, who sat side by side with Anderson in the postgame press conference. "No disrespect to San Diego State coach (Brady) Hoke. He is an unbelievable coach, but we are unbelievably proud of this man. Me and Brandon (Bowling) have known him for a long time, and he’s been through a lot in his life. We followed him (to Logan) because we believed in him. We wouldn’t want anyone else to be our coach.”
I can certainly understand why some people voted for Hoke, who helped propel the Aztecs to their most regular season wins in the 99-year history of the program. I personally voted for Anderson, but you can make an argument for Hoke and the Aztecs, who won just half of their eight games a year ago.
What I absolutely don’t understand is how Bonner didn’t even receive honorable mention all-MW accolades. I personally felt there were some other puzzling Aggie omissions, including wide receiver Brandon Bowling, defensive tackle Marcus Moore, punter Stephen Kotsanlee and defensive end Byron Vaughns. Aggies like offensive lineman Demytrick Ali’ifua and running back Calvin Tyler Jr. probably also warranted a spot on the honorable mention team, but were left out like their aforementioned teammates.
The statistics would strongly suggest USU defensive end Nick Heninger deserved at least at spot on the second team, instead of the honorable mention squad. Rice probably should have garnered first-team honors, especially when you consider he was one of only three players at the FBS level that finished the regular season with more than 100 tackles and at least three interceptions — an impressive feat that was first reported by Salt Lake City-based radio host Porter Larsen.
Every one of those Aggies I have mentioned in this story performed well against the Aztecs. Herald Journal sports writer Shawn Harrison and I were talking about that a few days ago, and no we don’t think it was a coincidence.
For starters, Bonner and Bowling shattered Mountain West championship game records — a game that has been contested annually since 2013. Bonner is the new record-holder in touchdown passes (four) and total TDs (four), while Bowling now ranks first in TD receptions (two). Bowling finished with a career-high 154 yards on eight catches.
Rice matched teammate Hunter Reynolds with a game-high 10 tackles, plus chipped in with 1.0 sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry. Moore and Vaughns both contributed with 1.5 sacks, plus Moore recovered a fumble and Vaughns recorded six total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. Vaughns was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year, while Bonner was the Offensive MVP.
Heninger batted away two passes at the line of scrimmage — one that likely would have resulted in a SDSU touchdown — was credited with a pair of QB hurries and was in the face of Aztec signal caller Jordan Brookshire on a handful of other plays.
Tyler Jr. rushed for a touchdown, busted off memorable runs of 17 and 25 yards and did a superb job of blocking when the Aztecs brought extra pressure. Kotsanlee came through with a well-executed, tricky punt that SDSU standout returner Jordan Byrd muffed for a game-changing turnover.
Meanwhile, Ali’ifua and his fellow Aggie offensive linemen limited a formidable SDSU pass rush to a pair of sacks and only three QB hurries. All three of SDSU’s starters on the defensive line garnered some sort of all-Mountain West recognition, and star defensive end Cameron Thomas was the Defensive Player of the Year — rightfully so, in my opinion. Nevertheless, Thomas, who leads the league in tackles for loss (20.5) and sacks (10.5), only managed two tackles against the Aggies, and both of them were assisted.
“You’ve got to give our O-line credit,” Anderson said. “To be able to protect (Bonner) as well as we needed to ... that was huge. That’s not something you knew was a given against that D-line and to be able to run the ball when we had to late, to kind of get out of the game and make sure we didn’t let it get closer, I think both of those (were big deals). Again, the (rushing) numbers weren’t huge, but they were super efficient and it came at the right times, so (the O-line) deserve a tremendous amount of credit today.”
On the flip side, USU recorded an impressive 5.0 sacks against an always talented SDSU offensive line. Two of SDSU’s O-linemen were first-team all-conference honorees, plus another one was named to the honorable mention squad.
It was, quite frankly, a special day for USU’s defensive line. Heninger (15.5), Vaughns (11.0) and Moore (11.0) have all contributed with at least 11.0 tackles for loss this season, and that’s a noteworthy accomplishment.
“Respect goes to those guys, for sure,” Vaughns said of SDSU’s defensive line. “They have done what they have needed to all year to help their team be successful and they’ve been great leaders on their defensive line. But when we saw the first-team all-conference, second-team all-conference and we saw nobody on our D-line, it definitely put a fire underneath our butts. And we wanted to prove today who the best D-line in the conference was and I hope we did that.”
In addition to all of the individual accomplishments, an under-the-radar USU squad broke Mountain West championship game records for total points (46), largest margin of victory (33), most points in a half (33 in the second) and most points in a quarter (17 in the fourth). Additionally, the Aztecs hadn’t allowed more than 35 points in 46 straight games, which was the longest active streak at the FBS level until the Aggies got in the way.
Indeed, motivation can be a powerful weapon, and the Aggies proved that in their biggest game in recent memory.