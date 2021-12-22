To say the 2021 college football season was a smashing success for Utah State might actually be a bit of a understatement, especially when you consider what transpired during the COVID-19 shortened campaign of 2020.
There are a lot of reasons the Aggies (11-3) reached new heights in ’21, namely winning the first Mountain West championship in program history, beating a pair of teams from Power 5 conferences for the first time ever — opponents that will both finish the season with winning records, to boot — and matching the school record for wins in a single season. However, in my opinion the biggest reason this was a special season is the players ultimately bought into head coach Blake Anderson’s vision and accepted him as the right man for the job.
There’s no question Anderson took on a daunting challenge by inheriting a 1-5 team that lobbied for long-time USU assistant coach/coordinator Frank Maile to be their next head coach. When Anderson was hired to take over the Aggie helm last December, his most important objective was to win over the locker room, and he was absolutely able to do that.
That has been quite apparent all season long, and it was made crystal clear by defensive end Nick Heninger during last Saturday’s post-game press conference at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
“I just love my teammates, love our coaches, I love this man right here,” said Heninger, who was seated right next to Anderson. “God puts us in the right place at the right time. I had the decision whether to come back or not, and we talked and I remember telling coach, ‘coach, if I come back, I’m not coming back for anything less than a championship.’ And he might have thought I was crazy, I don’t know, but he believed in us, I believed in all of my teammates, they bought in, we all bought into this man’s philosophy, we trusted him. And I just don’t know if everybody knows how special of a coach we do have here. And there’s a lot of stuff going around right now and this is the real man, right? This is the guy that we know. Don’t let all of the noise distract your from who the real character, what his real character is. I just love him.”
Anderson, with the help of his staff, was able to unite the locker room and steer a collection of players — a group that featured more than 10 transfers brought in to make an immediate impact — to one cohesive unit. Obviously the players deserve a ton of credit, but Anderson and his staff were just the leaders the Aggies needed to right the ship and then some in ’21.
Here are some of my other takeaways from the season, in no particular order:
1. This team evolved like few teams do.
Quite frankly, this was just a pretty good yet flawed team during the first half of the season — one that found a way to win close games time and time again. Over the past few weeks, I strongly feel the Aggies have developed into a legitimate Top 25 team.
This was bound to take some time, especially when you consider the offense and defense was tasked with mastering a new scheme, coupled with the high number of transfers USU added. All season long, Anderson and his players stressed the importance of getting “one degree better” every day. As cliché as that sounds, the team truly took that philosophy to heart and everyone involved put in the work necessary to do their part.
“We stayed very focused on just the one-day-at-a-time approach,” Anderson said last Saturday at the aforementioned press conference. “I think if you set some line in the sand that we’ve got to reach, especially not knowing the league and not really knowing what this team was capable of, I think you’re setting them up for failure. So we really, on a daily basis, took the approach to be the best we could be. And little by little we gained confidence from big wins, road wins, difficult wins. I’m not sure honestly until maybe the last couple of weeks (that I was) like, ‘we can get this thing done, we actually can do this.’”
2. Anderson hired the right coordinators.
Anderson made absolutely the right decisions bringing in Anthony Tucker as his offensive coordinator and Ephraim Banda to oversee the defense.
Under Tucker’s guidance, the Aggies finished in the top three in the Mountain West in passing offense, total offense and scoring offense, plus they converted on a conference-best 44.8 percent of their third downs.
However, USU wasn’t the most efficient team offensively early in the season, but that changed over the last six games, much to the credit of Tucker and the other offensive coaches. During their final six games, the Aggies scored on 20 of their 23 trips to the red zone and 16 of those possessions resulted in touchdowns — a far better percentage than the team enjoyed earlier this fall.
As for Banda, USU made huge strides under his tutelage as the season progressed. The Aggies gave up 17 or fewer points in five of its last six games and, with the exception of the Wyoming game, allowed very, very few explosive plays during that stretch.
USU’s defense currently ranks first in the Mountain West in fourth down conversions (.250), tackles for loss (8.14 per game) and touchdown conversion rate in the red zone (.450), plus second in red zone defense and third down conversions (.346).
It took a while for the Aggies to master the schemes of Banda and Tucker, but they did.
3. Paul Jackson was a home run hire.
One of Anderson’s best decisions was bringing Paul Jackson to Logan as the head strength & conditioning coach. The Aggies outscored their opposition 122-63 in the fourth quarter this season, and Jackson was a big reason why.
I don’t recall covering a game this season and thinking any of their opponents were better conditioned than the Aggies. USU was the more fit team time and time again this fall. Additionally, the Aggies seemingly suffered fewer significant injuries than they typically do, and Jackson deserves a lot of credit for that.
4. The Aggies had the best wide receiver and defensive line corps in the Mountain West.
The latter is definitely debatable, but I don’t believe the former is. USU’s three-headed wide receiver monster of Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling teamed up for an eye-popping 31 touchdowns and 3,329 yards on 206 receptions in ’21.
Additionally, the Aggies had three other very capable targets in the wideout room in Justin McGriff, Jordan Nathan and Kyle Van Leeuwen. Van Leeuwen stood out as much as any player during both fall camp scrimmages, in my opinion, but he barely played this season because USU was so deep at that position.
By the end of the season, I feel the Aggies had the best defensive line in the conference. Without question, USU got the better of two of the best offensive lines at the FBS level in San Diego State and Oregon State. By the end of the season, I strongly believe Heninger and Byron Vaughns was the top 1-2 tandem in the Mountain West at defensive end.
5. The Aggies have a passionate fan base.
USU doesn’t has the largest fan base, but it sure is passionate and supportive. This was especially evident in the Mountain West championship game and LA Bowl.
Utah State went 8-0 on the road this season. That’s an incredible accomplishment, and Aggie fans deserve some credit for that.
“That’s just the added fuel that most people honestly don’t get the luxury of having — a group that travels, a group that shows up for home games, a student section that’s just ridiculous and, to be honest with you, the best that I’ve ever been around,” Anderson said last Saturday. “... There was so much blue and silver (in the crowd today) that it just lifts your spirits, it really does energize your group, and they’ve done that all season long. We’ve never gone anywhere on the road, even in some really difficult trips to make, we’ve never gone anywhere and felt like we were alone. And I think that is something that is rare, to be honest with you.”