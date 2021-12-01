Anyone who routinely watched the Aggies play football this fall knew they had some flaws.
I'm not going to break them down, especially since they have been well-documented in other articles, but anyone who watched Utah State lose to Boise State, BYU and Wyoming would have to agree, at least to some extent. I mean, how many teams don't have a considerable weakness or more, especially those that only prevailed once a year ago and, quite frankly, were dominated on a weekly basis?
That was USU's situation during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020. Indeed, Blake Anderson inherited a program that was reeling when he took over as the Aggies' head coach in December of last year. Nevertheless, it didn't take Anderson and has staff long to navigate the program back on an upward trajectory.
Notwithstanding their shortcomings on the field, the Aggies have managed to win nine games in 2021 --- something only seven other teams have accomplished in the program's 124-year history. That's a noteworthy accomplishment, especially when you consider the lion's share of the roster is comprised of returning players. Anderson and his staff did bring in about a dozen players from the transfer portal who have made a significant impact in '21.
Simply put, this season has been a smashing success for USU, regardless of what happens in Saturday's Mountain West championship game against No. 19 San Diego State. Granted, the Aggies were undeniably fortunate they avoided SDSU, Fresno State and Nevada during the regular season, but sometimes that's how the breaks fall. USU earned the right to square off against SDSU. The Aggies went 4-0 on the road in conference play and that's hard to do, regardless of the competition.
And while they have their flaws, the Aggies also have several proven performers, athletes who are among the best in their positions in the Mountain West and, in some cases, nationally. However, one would be hard pressed to believe that based off the unveiling of the all-conference teams, which were released Tuesday, as voted on by the coaches and members of the media, myself included.
USU matched Air Force and Fresno State for the second-best record in the 12-team league, but finished in a tie with Hawaii for the sixth-most all-Mountain West selections. The Aggies rank even lower on the totem pole when you take out the honorable mention honorees. USU and San Jose State --- a team the Aggies completely dominated on the road --- had three athletes on the all-conference first and second teams. Only New Mexico, UNLV and Colorado State --- teams with a combined record of 8-28 --- had fewer selections than the Mountain Division champions.
Conversely, West Division champion San Diego State had eight athletes on the first team and four more on the second. Additionally, the Aztecs received three of the five specialty awards, including Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Special Teams Player of the Year.
It's been a special past few months for the Aztecs, who won 11 games during the regular season for the first time in program history. SDSU deserves to have more players honored than any other team in the conference, in my opinion, but that's too big of a disparity between the two divisional champions.
SDSU's Brady Hoke was recognized as the Coach of the Year and there's no denying he's done a tremendous job, especially when you consider the Aztecs haven't played a true home game since the 2019 campaign. In my mind, though, it's hard to argue Hoke deserved the award more than Anderson, particularly when Anderson was able to help propel the Aggies to Saturday's big game with nine fewer first- and second-team all-conference players than their opponent.
There are 130 FBS programs and USU is one of only four that have experienced a eight- or nine-game improvement in the win column from a year ago. One those four teams, the Aggies are the only one who brought in a new head coach. On the flip side, it's not a big surprise the Aztecs are where they are this season. It's just not.
USU graduate senior defensive end Nick Heninger was definitely disappointed for his head coach.
"You don't need a ton of motivation for this game, I feel like outside of what the game already brings," Heninger said during Tuesday's press conference. "It's a championship game. This is why we work all year and definitely I wish more guys would have been recognized. I wish our head coach would have been recognized. He wouldn't say it, (but) I'll say it for him. He's done a great job, a phenomenal job of getting this program from a one-win season to the championship game. And I can tell you just without even looking at the stats or history of that (kind of turnaround), that is extremely rare and he's done a great job. He's been a great leader for us."
Heninger was one Aggie who got the raw end of the deal in regard to all-conference accolades, despite being a three-year impact performer in this league. The South Jordan native was, in my opinion, a borderline first-team selection after leading the conference in forced fumbles (five) and ranking third in tackles per loss (1.29 per game). Heninger has also racked up 66 tackles, which is only six behind the Mountain West leader for a defensive lineman. Surely there aren't eight D-linemen in the MW that have had a better season than the Utah transfer, but he was only a honorable mention pick.
I'm still stunned USU quarterback Logan Bonner didn't receive any kind of all-conference recognition. Here's a guy who transferred to a new program and was further at a disadvantage after breaking his foot shortly after arriving in Logan, but still managed to rank third in the Mountain West and in the top 20 nationally in passing yards (3,242) and touchdowns (32). Bonner deserved to be on the honorable mention squad and I don't even think that's debatable.
A few other Aggies who didn't garner any all-conference consideration but probably should have are wide receiver Brandon Bowling, defensive tackle Marcus Moore and punter Stephen Kotsanlee.
Record-breaking wide receiver Deven Thompkins was USU's lone first-team selection and that was a no-brainer. In fact, one could make a compelling argument Thompkins was the Offensive Player of the Year, although I certainly understand why Nevada quarterback Carson Strong received that award. Personally, I went with Thompkins on my ballot, mostly because I feel like Strong's statistics were very similar to counterpart Jake Haener of Fresno State. Perhaps, I'm a bit too biased toward the team I cover.
Linebacker Justin Rice and kickoff returner Savon Scarver were named to the all-MW second team, while fellow Aggies Alfred Edwards (offensive line), Quazzel White (OL), Shaq Bond (safety), Jordan Nathan (punt returner) and Derek Wright (receiver) were honorable mention honorees. Those were all fair placements, I believe, although I did have Nathan as the second-team punt returner on my ballot. The punt returner ultimately chosen for the second team has only returned one punt the entire season, although it was for a touchdown.
Choosing an all-conference team is always a challenge, I realize that. Deserving players are always going to be left out. That's just the way it is. Nevertheless, the Aggies deserved better, as I'm certain is the case with some other teams.
I asked Anderson during Tuesday's press conference if he felt his team would use this lack of respect --- I phrased the question a bit differently --- as extra motivation for Saturday's showdown with the Aztecs. His response was quite telling.
"Well, it should," Anderson said. "There's a lot of well deserving guys that aren't on the list and it has kind of been, I think, the environment we've felt like we've been in all season. Nobody expected anything from us when the season started. As the season continued, I think a lot of people just kept (thinking our team) would fall apart, they'd fall apart, they'd fall apart. (We were) underdogs pretty much all year and that's fine, and we expect to be the same again this week. So, this is a very chip-on-your-shoulder, blue collar group of dudes, and this is something I think that they will welcome and they'll have a chip on their shoulder going into Saturday, which is exactly where I want it to be.
"Nothing against anybody that was voted. Everybody deserves it. I've always been frustrated with all-conference teams, preseason and postseason. There's just ... not really a good way to truly represent everybody that deserves it, so I don't take anything away from those guys that did get (recognized). But there's really quality players on our team that have gotten us to 9-3 and a championship game that are not represented and, for me, that frustrates me in a big way. And the best thing I know to do is just put that into our work and make sure we're prepared for Saturday."
Indeed, the Aggies have a golden opportunity to make a statement to the rest of the conference this weekend, which is something nobody outside of this program remotely expected heading into the season.