Jason Turner

The last time Utah State’s football team felt slighted by the Mountain West, a motivated group of Aggies flew to California and made a big statement by blowing out then-No. 19 San Diego State in the conference championship game.

That was last Dec. 4 of last year, four days after the Mountain West announced its all-conference teams. For those of you who don’t remember what happened, here’s a quick recap: The West Division champions (SDSU) received a lot more awards than the Mountain Division champs (USU). The Aztecs had eight first-team all-conference honorees, plus four athletes were named to the second team. Meanwhile, the Aggies had one first-team pick and a pair of second-team selections.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

