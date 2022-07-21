The last time Utah State’s football team felt slighted by the Mountain West, a motivated group of Aggies flew to California and made a big statement by blowing out then-No. 19 San Diego State in the conference championship game.
That was last Dec. 4 of last year, four days after the Mountain West announced its all-conference teams. For those of you who don’t remember what happened, here’s a quick recap: The West Division champions (SDSU) received a lot more awards than the Mountain Division champs (USU). The Aztecs had eight first-team all-conference honorees, plus four athletes were named to the second team. Meanwhile, the Aggies had one first-team pick and a pair of second-team selections.
In addition to that, San Diego State’s Brady Hoke was tabbed the Coach of the Year in the Mountain West — an award a lot of people felt Utah State head coach Blake Anderson was a shoo-in to win.
There’s no question Aggie players and coaches felt slighted heading into their showdown against the Aztecs, and it was obvious based on remarks during the post-game press conference, plus a slew of social media posts.
It’s fair to say Utah State will take that same mentality into the 2022 campaign. The Mountain West released its preseason all-conference team Thursday and of the 26 different athletes recognized, none of them were Aggies.
USU senior quarterback Logan Bonner and senior defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka both fielded questions about this Thursday as part of the conference’s annual media days, which took place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
“That’s fine, that’s how we like it,” Motu’apuaka said in a video clip released by USU’s athletics media relations department. “We always have chip in our shoulder, that underdog (mentality), so we like it like that. ... We’re not surprised, but that’s OK.”
Bonner was very open last season about the disrespect he felt from the conference and, like a year ago, was very professional when asked about it at media days. USU was picked to finish third in the Mountain Division in Wednesday’s preseason media poll.
“We’re right where we want to be, underdogs again,” Bonner said in a video clip released by USU. “I think that it’s really good for us. I feel like we’ve been disrespected in the past. I think that we deserve to get some recognition, but it’s fine. If we don’t get it, it’s OK. We’ll be fine. I think that underdog mentality is the same as it was last year.”
When asked if this response was in regard to having zero Aggies selected to the preseason all-conference team, Bonner answered: “I got a lot of group texts from a lot of the guys and I think they’re ready to roll, and they want to start (fall) camp now. They can’t wait a week.”
USU starting running back Calvin Tyler Jr. expressed his frustrations on Twitter with this post: “At this point they blatantly disrespect us. What’s the vendetta?”
In all fairness, I’m not sure there are any Aggies that are clear-cut first-team all-conference performers, but a handful certainly could make compelling arguments, Tyler Jr. included. After all, No. 4 racked up more rushing yards last season than all but one returning tailback in the Mountain West.
Personally, I feel like Tyler Jr. should have been named to the preseason all-conference team, along with fellow teammates Alfred Edwards (offensive lineman) and Stephen Kotsanlee. Edwards has started 42 career games for the Aggies and was a honorable mention all-league pick a year ago, while Kotsanlee, a two-year starter, garnered honorable mention accolades in 2020.
Of the five offensive linemen tabbed to the preseason all-conference team, only two were first- or second-team selections last season. Edwards deserved a spot on Thursday’s team, in my opinion.
Meanwhile, New Mexico’s Aaron Rodriguez, the punter selected over Kotsanlee, had a very similar season to his USU counterpart in 2021. If the statistics are that close — Kotsanlee averaged 42.5 yards per punt and Rodriguez 42.3 — why not recognize the athlete from the defending Mountain West champions, as opposed to the team that won one conference game in ’21?
Other Aggies who deserved preseason all-conference consideration were Motu’apuaka, Byron Vaughns (defensive end), AJ Vongphachanh (linebacker), Hunter Reynolds (safety) and Bonner, although I definitely understand why voters went with other choices. There are plenty of good players in this conference, but the disparity is a bit much. Case in point: Of the 26 athletes recognized Thursday, exactly half of them are Aztecs or Bulldogs. SDSU was represented by eight different players on the list, followed by Fresno State with five. Boise State was a close third with four.
Heck, even teams like San Jose State — an opponent the Aggies dominated on the road last season — and New Mexico — yes, New Mexico — had multiple preseason honorees. SJSU matched Air Force with a trio of preseason all-conference picks.
Hawaii, Wyoming and UNLV were not represented on the preseason all-MW team, in addition to USU. Unlike the Aggies, though, all of those teams are predicted to finish in the bottom half of their respective division.
Not that it really matters, but the Aggies deserved better Thursday. I have a feeling the all-conference teams will look significantly different at the end of the season. What remains to be seen is if Utah State will be better represented on that list.