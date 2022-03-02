It certainly was not the Senior Night the Aggies had been hoping for last Saturday in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Proving once again this season is anything but predictable. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas have struggled as well when it comes to Utah State men’s basketball.
I really thought the Aggies would find a way to come out on top against Colorado State. I figured it would be close. Back in January, the Aggies had given the Rams all they could handle in Fort Collins, coming up short in the final minute. USU was not 100 percent for that game.
The Aggies were as healthy as they have been all year for last Saturday’s game at the Spectrum — the regular season finale at home. Being healthy did not translate into good shooting, especially at the free throw line in USU’s 66-55 loss.
Aggie head coach Ryan Odom summed up the woes at the charity stripe the best.
“We can’t go 6 for 18 from the free throw line and expect to beat a good team,” Odom said. “It’s just as simple as that.”
It is that simple, and all the misses certainly did not help USU’s cause. When you lose by 11 with 12 missed free throws, you just have to wonder. It probably would have been a different game with some more made free throws. One of the missed foul shots was the front end of a 1-and-1, so there could have potentially been 19 free throw attempts by USU.
It wasn’t like the Aggies were missing by a lot. I kept track and counted seven rim outs. Of the 12 missed foul shots, seven looked to be good, but somehow came out.
It was just one of those kind of nights for USU. They shot 41 percent from the field for the game. The Aggies had been shooting a lot better of late, and they got looks against the Rams, just couldn’t know them down.
As bad as they shot, the Aggies still had their chances. USU fought back from a 12-point deficit at one point in the first half to take a 41-37 lead and had the ball with less than 10 minutes to play in the game.
Four missed 3-pointers and two missed free throws later, the Aggies were trailing 49-41. Colorado State led the rest of the way.
USU shot 7 of 25 (28 percent) from long range and couldn’t afford the misses when they occurred. I’m not against 3-point shoots. I just feel there are times when this Aggie team doesn’t try to go inside more when it can. You have two athletes in Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath that are so good around the basket and both have proven they can shoot from outside, but when all that are going up are 3-point shots for some stretches, it seems to snowball on the Aggies.
Granted, the Rams did throw a zone defense at USU. But it’s not like this team hasn’t see that against some other Mountain West opponents.
“We weren’t able to attack their zone at the end,” Odom said. “I thought their zone was important for them to kind of slow us down offensively. We weren’t able to get extremely clean looks. We did get a couple threes from the corners that went down. RJ (Eytle-Rock) had one down there in the corner. All in all, I do think that was a big move, and we were kind of trying to do the same to them on the other end and had some limited success with it. It was unfortunate down the stretch there that we weren’t able to really attack that zone better.”
Each time the Aggies suffer a setback, they talk about learning and getting better. Time is running out. There is just one more regular season game before the conference tournament.
If this team wants to make some noise next week in Las Vegas, it better gather everything it has learned and implement it now. Time is running out.
USU has played every conference team it has lost to close this season. The Aggies are certainly capable of making a run. Can they make it four straight appearances in the championship game?
I really don’t know. I do know this year will require an extra win to get there as USU will not finish in the top five and get a first-day bye. The Aggies will have to win three games in three days to just get to the championship this time.
I also know there is not a team in the MW that will want to face USU in the early rounds. They may say they do, but the Aggies might just get over that hump and start finishing close games. If they can do that, this USU team will become really dangerous.