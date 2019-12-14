SALT LAKE CITY — A couple of field goal droughts proved costly for the Aggies Saturday evening at Vivint Smart Home Arena against BYU in the last Beehive Classic.
Utah State had several five-minute stretches between field goals in the first half, then went nearly eight minutes between field goals in the second half. The Cougars capitalized and left the capital city with a 68-64 win in front of 10,291 fans.
“Congrats to BYU,” said USU head coach Craig Smith, who had wanted a win on his birthday. “They are a very, very good basketball team. They are well-coached and play connected on both ends. They are difficult to guard and all five guys on the court can score. … They (Cougars) just made a couple of more plays than we did. I’m proud of how we fought.”
Despite the dry spells, the Aggies (10-2) still had a chance in the final minutes of the contest.
Two Justin Bean layups off passes from Neemias Queta pulled USU within 63-62 with 2:16 to play. After a Cougar bucket, Queta sank two free throws to keep the Aggies within a point with 1:42 left in the game.
Bean blocked the next Cougar shot, and USU had the ball. Bean and Queta both missed shots around the rim that would have given the Aggies the lead.
“We gave ourselves every opportunity to win, but just couldn’t find a way to get the ball in the hole down the stretch and had a couple of chip shots,” Smith said. “They just didn’t go. … One of our phrases is to find a way to win. We did not do that tonight.”
Alex Barcello hit his only 3-pointer of the game for the Cougars (9-4) with 27 seconds to play. That would be the end of the scoring.
“BYU is a great team and we knew it was going to be a dogfight coming in to it,” said USU guard Abel Porter, who finished with 13 points and three assists. “We knew they would push the pace and knock down some threes, and that’s what happened. … We got back in the game. We just need to knock down some shots. We had some right under the hoop towards the end there.”
The Aggies had to foul four times to get in the penalty and send BYU to the free throw line. That came with five seconds to play.
USU shot 40 percent from the field and made just 6 of 22 shots from 3-point range. Missed shots was addressed after the game.
“We have seasons worth of statistics that show we have good shooters,” Porter said. “We just need to knock down shots. … It’s frustrating, but it (shooting) will come. We have guys that will make shots.”
Alphonso Anderson started and led the Aggies with 14 points. He and Porter were joined in double-figure scoring by Sam Merrill (11) and Queta (11). Queta played in just his second game of the season and came up a rebound short of a double-double as he grabbed nine. Bean led the Aggies with 10 rebounds, and Merrill tied his career-high with eight boards.
BYU, which has now defeated USU eight straight times, was led by Yoeli Childs with a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. TJ Haws netted 16 points, including four 3-pointers. For the sixth straight game the Cougars made at least 10 3-pointers as they finished with 11.
"Utah State is a great team," BYU head coach Mark Pope said. "I’ve said it for the last week, I think Craig Smith is amazing for what he has done. It’s just incredible. He’s got guys that play hard and with a ton of heart. It’s a great team. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys for fighting the whole time. They got through some adversity, some stickiness and weirdness and just stuck together."
In the first game of the day, Utah beat Weber State 60-49.
The Aggies scored first, but then the Cougars unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers. Haws hit back-to-back treys to give BYU a 9-2 lead three minutes into the contest.
USU used a pair of 6-0 runs to get back in front briefly. One of those surges should have been 7-0, but a shot from beyond the arc by Anderson was credited for only two when he was clearly behind the college line, and on the NBA line.
The second 6-0 run was capped by a 3-pointer by Anderson off a pass from Diogo Brito, giving the Aggies a 20-17 lead at the 8:47 mark of the opening half.
Both teams scored six unanswered points as the lead changed hands. Porter and Brock Miller hit consecutive 3-point shots to put USU on top at 28-26 with 5:31 left in the first half. Then, the Aggies couldn’t find the bottom of the next the rest of the half.
BYU finished the first 20 minutes by scoring nine unanswered points to take a 35-28 lead into the break.
After scoring just four points in the first half, Childs netted 11 of the Cougars’ first 13 to start the second half as BYU built a 48-39 lead.
USU went on a 8-0 run to tie the game at 50-50 with 12:30 to play. But then the Aggies went more than five minutes without scoring and 7:50 between field goals. Still, USU rallied again to get within a point.
“We have some resilient guys that know how to bounce back,” Porter said. “... We have mature guys.”
TIP-INS
Utah Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale were courtside for the game. … Aggie Sam Merrill and Cougar guard Zac Seljaas were teammates at Bountiful High School. Merrill, Seljaas, USU’s Porter and BYU’s Dalton Nixon were all teammates on the same AAU club team. ... The 64 points were a season low for the Aggies. … USU had at least four players score in double figures for the ninth time this season, however, it lost for the first time when achieving that. … The Aggie bench was outscored for the first time this season, 14-13. … USU fell to 10-1 on the season and 37-6 under Smith when it has more rebounds than its opponent as the Aggies won the rebound battle, 36-31. … BYU was 1 of 3 from the free throw line, which is a season low for an Aggie opponent in both free throws made and attempted. … Merrill moved past Tai Wesley (1,749) and into eighth place on the career scoring list as he now has 1,756 points. Merrill played in his 110th game at USU, moving into a tie with Julion Peare for 20th on the career list. … Bean had his streak of double-doubles come to an end at six as he came up two points short of extending that streak. … The Cougars lead the all-time series with the Aggies, 144-92.
GOODBYE BEEHIVE
WIth the final horn Saturday night between USU and BYU, the Beehive Classic is no more.
After three seasons of Utah, BYU, USU and Weber State getting together to play each other on the same day on the home court of the Utah Jazz, the contract expires and, as of right now, there is no immediate plan to bring it back.
“I think this is a great event,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “Being the newer guy to the state of Utah, I think it’s important to be able to play quality competition within the state. I think the kids from within the state dream of that, and fans love it.”
USU went 1-2 in the three Beehive Classics. The Aggies beat Weber State, while losing to Utah and BYU.
“This was my third Beehive Classic and this was by far the best environment, best crowd,” Porter said. “It was fun. There have been some lackluster crowds in the past at his event, even though it is a great event. But this one was fun.”
GAME BALL
Porter gets the nod. The junior scored 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field and hit some big 3-pointers. He was 3 of 4 from long range. Porter also dished out three assists and grabbed two rebounds in 35 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
For just the second time this season, the Aggies did not record a dunk. The leaders remain the same.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 9, Anderson 5, Brito 5, Kuba Karawowski 4, Bean 3, Sean Bairstow 2, Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies returned home Saturday night, but will hit the road for two games, beginning with a neutral site game in Houston against South Florida on Wednesday. The Bulls (5-4) host Drexel on Sunday before heading to Houston.