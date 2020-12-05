Utah State had its chances Saturday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum to end a long drought against in-state rival BYU.
But the Cougars escaped.
A late 3-pointer and enough free throws propelled BYU to its ninth straight win over the Aggies. The Cougars left town with a 67-64 victory in front of a crowd of 1,628. It was a sellout as only that many fans are allowed right now because of COVID.
“I’m really proud of our second-half effort,” USU assistant coach Eric Peterson said. “I thought our guys really fought. We held them to 30 percent from the floor in the second half, and 33 percent from 3. At the end of the day, our first half just wasn’t good enough. In the locker room afterward, we talked about how there’s such a small margin for error when you play really good teams.”
Peterson was in charge Saturday as the Aggies (1-3) were playing without head coach Craig Smith, who watched the game in the basement of his home after testing positive for COVID. It was the first game he has ever missed in 10 years as a head coach.
The Cougars (5-1) were up 11 midway through the second half and looked to be cruising. The Aggies rallied to tie the game with 5:14 to play.
USU used a 10-0 run to get back in the contest. Ironically, the Aggies made all six free throws they took during that surge. Rollie Worster tied the game up at 58-58 on a pull-up jumper.
It was tied again at 60-60 with 4:53 to play. USU had six possessions where it could have taken the lead. One free throw is all the Aggies could muster during a timespan of 4:20.
“We had some really good looks at the basket,” Peterson said. “I thought our guys had great opportunities. BYU, defensively, did a good job walling us up. We missed nine free throws for the game. The margin for error is so small.”
Meanwhile, BYU didn’t fare much better, but did get one free throw and a dagger of a 3-pointer with 57 seconds to play from Connor Harding after a missed shot.
“We were just missing shots,” said Aggie guard Marco Anthony, who finished with 17 points and a career-high seven rebounds. “I feel like all of the shots we took were great shots, but unfortunately they didn’t go in. That happens sometimes.”
Still, USU had chances. Worster went to the line with 11.9 seconds to play and could have tied it, but missed the second foul shot. The freshman also got a look from deep at the end of the game that would have tied it, but his shot was just off the mark, and the Cougars celebrated.
“We believe in Rollie with everything we have,” Peterson said. “We thought there was a chance they (Cougars) would foul, being up three, so we couldn’t get a shot off, so we wanted to get a quick pitch. I thought he (Worster) got a good look.”
It was the first home-opening loss for the Aggies in 27 years.
“Every time you come to Logan, it is an adventure beyond adventures,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said. “The outcome is always 100 percent uncertain, unless they end up running you out of the gym. What an unbelievable performance by their team. It’s a credit to Craig (Smith) that his team can function so incredibly well without him in the building and it’s a credit to Eric (Peterson) that he can just pick up the mantle and execute really well and have his team hang in there and play well.”
Neemias Queta led the Aggies with 18 points and eight rebounds. Worster joined Queta and Anthony in double-digit scoring with 15 and also had a game-high five assists. Justin Bean grabbed a game and season-best 13 rebounds.
The Cougars were led by Alex Barcello with a game-best 23 points. Caleb Lohner chipped in 11 points and grabbed a team-best six boards.
Finding the bottom of the net came easy for the Aggies at the start. USU made its first three shots and then used a 6-0 run to build a 12-6 lead four-and-a-half minutes into the game.
Queta came up with three early steals and had six of the team’s first 14 points as the Aggies were shooting better than 50 percent from the field over the first nine minutes.
The Cougars used a 12-2 run to surge in front, 28-22, with 5:18 left in the opening half. Spencer Johnson and Haarms scored five points each.
The Aggies went more than three minutes between field goals, then experienced another dryspell of nearly five minutes.
BYU scored seven unanswered to go up double digits, 37-27, late in the first half. The Cougars took a 39-29 lead into the break.
After turning the ball over just three times, USU had four over the final four minutes of the first half. The Aggies also didn’t score a field goal over the last three-and-a-half minutes of the first half.
The Aggies shook off the cold shooting to hit a couple of quick buckets to start the second half. However, the whistles started sounding off.
BYU’s Brandon Averette was fouled under the basket and then proceeded to two-hand push USU’s Worster in the chest. After a very long discussion, both players were given technical fouls.
The Aggies were then called for two quick offensive fouls that were questionable.
“You have to have amnesia (when calls go against you),” Anthony said. “You just have to keep playing as hard as you can.”
Despite the adversity, USU clawed back to within 46-42 in the early going of the second half. But then the Aggies went on another stretch without making a bucket -- 4:19 to be exact.
BYU was able to score seven straight points to build the 11-point advantage. USU started fighting back and made its run to make the game interesting.
“It was disappointing, but we know we got better,” Anthony said. “We know what we need to do now, we need to bring it all 40 minutes. We started off really strong, then the whole second half I felt like we brought it all 20 minutes. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for us to pull it off.”
“Really proud of our second-half effort, really proud of our guys for fighting in the second half.” Peterson said.
TIP-INS
The Aggies starting lineup was the same as the first three games: Marco Anthony, Rollie Worster, Brock Miller, Justin Bean and Neemias Queta. … USU shot a season-low 35.6 percent from the field and a season-low from 3-point range at 15.4 percent (2 of 13). … The Aggies won the rebound battle, 42-35, for the third straight game. … USU tied its season low in turnovers with 13 and had a season-high eight steals. … The Cougars shot 36.4 percent from 3-point range which is a season-low for an Aggie opponent, and the eight made treys was also a season low. … Worster had season highs in rebounds (5) and assists (5), while playing 37 minutes. … The Cougars lead the all-time series with the Aggies, 145-92.
GAME BALL
This is a tough one as several Aggies had good nights, but most struggled shooting the ball. Neemias Queta gets the nod with his team and season-high 18 points on 7 of 18 shooting from the field and 4 of 9 from the foul line. He gets the nod, however, for everything else he did. The junior center finished with eight rebounds, a season-high four assists and a career-high four steals. Queta played a career-high 39 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
Neemias Queta had the lone dunk for the hosts in the first half, taking a pass from Rollie Worster and throwing it down. It was the same combo in the second half as Queta made a one-handed slam off a Worster pass. Season dunk count: Quetta 3, Justin Bean 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies remain at home for their next game. They take on the College of Idaho, an NAIA school, on Tuesday in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum at 7 p.m. The Yotes (1-1) lost to Boise State on Friday, 86-49.