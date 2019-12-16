Another Aggie class of seniors will graduate having never defeated the Cougars.
For the eighth straight time, BYU was victorious against Utah State in men’s basketball. The Cougars used a 9-0 run before halftime to get in front and never trailed again in a 68-64 win Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
“We were down nine, and I’m proud of how hard we fought,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “We gave ourselves every opportunity to win, but just couldn’t find a way to get the ball in the hole down the stretch. We had a couple of chip shots that just didn’t go.”
There were five lead changes, and the game was tied three times in the first half. USU (10-2) used a 8-0 run to tie the game at 50-50 with 12:30 to play, but could never get in front in the second half.
“A bunch of guys poured their heart and soul into this,” Smith said. “That’s the beauty of college athletics, you put it all on the line for 10,000 people to see and there is no where to hide. ... I hurt for our team. I get a little emotional. It’s an unbelievable group of young men to coach. They do everything we ask.”
BYU (9-4) hit a trio of 3-pointers down the stretch to keep the Aggies at bay. USU got within a point on two occasions in the final two minutes, but came up empty with under a minute to go on a two shots around the rim that would have given the Aggies the lead.
“We need to knock down some shots, and we had some under the hoop towards the end there,” said USU guard Abel Porter, who finished with 13 points. “I think those will go down later in the year.”
Porter was not calling anyone out. There was just some frustration as the Aggies continue to have scoring lulls. They went nearly eight minutes between field goals in during one stretch in the second half. USU also had two stretches in the first half of more than five minutes without a basket. Making some free throws kept the Aggies in the game.
“I think it (good shooting) will come,” Porter said. “... We trust our teammates to make shots, and they will. It is frustrating, but it will come.”
Sam Merrill made just 2 of 11 shots from the field, but USU was still right there at the end with a chance. Merrill did make 7 of 8 from the foul line to finish with 11 points.
“The great thing about Sam is he is always going to make the right play,” Porter said. “Teams have been throwing two and three guys at him, and he is going to find the open guy. We need to be ready to help him out, be his supporting cast. He is a great player.”
Merrill hit his first shot of the game to give the Aggies the first lead, but then didn’t make a bucket from the field until the 5:19 mark of the second half.
“They (Cougars) did a good job of running guys at him over and over and over again,” Smith said. “I’ve got to help him out to get some cleaner looks. Sam is just a coaches’ dream.
“... In the first half, as a team, we really settled. We shot 25 shots and 13 of them were threes. Some of them were not very good shots. We were 7 of 12 from the two. In the second half, we were better. Sam could have forced some more shots, but he is the ultimate teammate and makes the right read every time.”
Open shots just didn’t fall for USU. The Aggies finished at 40 percent from the field. They made just 6 of 22 from 3-point range (27.3 percent).
“We didn’t get down during those stretches, because they (Cougars) weren’t scoring either,” Porter said of the Aggie scoring droughts. “It felt like once we got some swagger on offense, they were coming down and scoring every time. We need to be consistent and stay level-headed.”
Alphonso Anderson led USU with 14 points. Neemias Queta came off the bench and played 23 minutes, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Justin Bean led the Aggies with 10 rebounds and added eight points in 22 minutes of action as he dealt with foul trouble in the first half.
“It was great to see Queta out there again and playing,” Smith said. “He is still on a minute restriction, but that certainly makes us a different team.
“I thought Justin Bean hardly playing in the first half was an impact. He is an impact player and has to do a better job playing hard without fouling.”
USU is back in action this week, continuing a three-game set of contests at neutral sites, beginning with South Florida inside the Toyota Center, home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, on Wednesday. The Aggies wrap up the week against Florida on Saturday, inside the BB&T Center, home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers.
“We have some resilient guys and some veteran guys that know how to bounce back,” Porter said. “I don’t know of any time that we have gotten too high off of a win or taken a loss to heart and had that affect our next game. We have mature guys.”
REBOUNDING AGGIES
USU leads the nation in total rebounds, totaling 524 this season in 12 games. The Aggies’ average of 43.67 per contest ranks No. 5 in the land, while the Aggies’ 31.17 defensive rebounds per game ranks No. 6.
Bean has been the conductor of the USU rebounding orchestra, leading both the Aggies and the nation with 142 total rebounds this season. Bean is third in the nation with 4.50 offensive rebounds per game and No. 22 in the nation with 7.33 defensive rebounds per game. Overall, Bean is averaging 11.8 boards per game, good for No. 5 in the nation. Bean is also still atop the nation in double-doubles, logging eight so far. He is tied with DePaul’s Paul Reed, William & Mary’s Nathan Knight and Notre Dame’s John Mooney.
Bean’s individual efforts have helped the team rank No. 4 in the nation with a plus-12.1 rebounding margin, winning the battle of the boards in all but one contest this season.
The Aggies also rank No. 7 in the nation in scoring margin, outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game. Many of the points have come at the free throw line, where USU ranks among the Top 5 in the nation in both total free throws made (214, third) and total free throws attempted (276, fifth). Overall, USU ranks No. 21 in the nation in free throw percentage, shooting 77.5 percent.
Merrill has had the most success at the free throw line, where he ranks No. 6 in the nation with 58 free throws made and No. 18 with 68 total free throws attempted.
USU is also among the Top 25 teams nationally in total assists (191, 13th), assist-turnover ratio (14th) and fewest turnovers per game (11.3, 23rd).
Senior guard Diogo Brito rounds out the individual Aggies in the Top 25 with 24 total steals this year, to rank No. 25. Brito has recorded a steal in all but one game so far.