LARAMIE, Wyo. – It was the first close game in six games for Utah State.
And that was not a good thing.
For the second time this season the Aggie men’s basketball team lost to the Cowboys by two points. This time it was in overtime, but the same guy made the winning basket for Wyoming in big man Graham Ike.
This time Ike grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 6.6 seconds to play in the extra period Tuesday night at Arena Auditorium. Rylan Jones got off a runner, but it was off the mark, and Wyoming celebrated its fifth straight win, 78-76, in front of more than 5,500 fans. The Mountain West Conference loss ended a five-game winning streak by the Aggies.
“We have no excuses at the end of the day,” said USU forward Justin Bean, who finished with 14 points – all in the second half – and 11 rebounds. “We had chances and just couldn’t quite get it done. … We need to execute better.”
The Aggies (15-10, 6-6 MW) had a chance to win in regulation. With the game tied at 68-68, USU had the ball with 16.1 seconds to play Bean had scored the last 11 points of regulation for the visitors, but could never get the ball.
“We drew up a play for me to come off a curl inside the lane to get a mid-range look or drive to the basket,” Bean said. “We got slowed up. I’m not sure what happened up top. They (Cowboys) did a good job just blowing it up and making it tough for me to get a look. I had to kick it to Max (Shulga).
In fact, the Aggies never got a shot off at the end of regulation.
“There were winning plays out there to be had that we just didn’t make,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “... It’s disappointing, but not discouraging because we’re right there with a team that’s just outside of the Top 25. … We lead for 28 minutes and they lead for 10. We’re playing pretty well.”
The Aggies missed three 3-pointers to start the overtime, while the Cowboys (20-3, 9-1) built a four-point lead. USU was able to claw back and tied the game at 74-74 with 1:24 left when Shulga made a nice drive and shot in traffic.
“That bucket was huge to tie it up at 74-74,” Odom said. “Max did an admirable job.”
Hunter Maldonado gave the hosts the lead back with a bucket in the paint with 64 ticks left on the clock. The Aggies got an offensive rebound and Jones was able to drive in for a score to tie the game again at 76-76 with 37 seconds to play.
Wyoming missed an open 3-point shot, but Ike was able to come up with the rebound and scored, setting up the last-second shot by Jones.
“It’s a tough loss,” Odom said. “Wyoming made the plays down the stretch and throughout, really, to make it happen. … It was a really good college basketball game and an unfortunate ending for us. I thought Rylan’s shot was excellent. He made the right decision in terms of getting to the rim. It just didn’t go down.”
With the win, the Cowboys remain perfect at home this season at 11-0. Wyoming was led by Ike with 28 points and 12 rebounds. He scored 24 points in the second half as he only played four minutes in the first half because of foul trouble.
“Ike was dynamite in the second half,” Odom said. “He’s just got a really good touch and is physical. The combination of the two makes him a special player.”
Maldonado joined Ike in double-digit scoring with 23 points and five assists. Drake Jeffries added 12 points.
The Cowboys got the free throw line 32 times Tuesday night, making 22. The Aggies were 8 of 13 from the foul line. USU was whistled for 24 fouls, Wyoming had 14.
“They (Cowboys) shoot lots of free throws, that’s what they pride themselves in,” Bean said. “I thought we were physical at times and other times indecisive. … We need to match that intensity better.”
Playing without Sean Bairstow, who stayed home because of a non-COVID illness, the Aggies were led by Brandon Horvath, who matched his season high with 20 points. Steven Ashworth netted 16 for USU. Zee Hamoda came off the bench to score nine points.
“I’m proud of our guys' efforts tonight,” Odom said. “I know we have a disappointed crew in there, but we are by no stretch beaten down.”
Horvath scored the Aggies first seven points, then Ashworth got involved. The duo had most of the visitors first-half points.
The lone run of the first half came when USU scored eight straight points for a 13-6 lead with 15:39 left in the opening half. Two technicals on Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder helped as the Aggies made 3 of 4 free throws and Ashworth drilled a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.
“It was kind of a weird game with their coach getting ejected so quickly,” Bean said. “I thought we did a good job offensively, but defensively we just didn’t make it hard on them when we could have blown up the lead.”
There were 10 lead changes and three ties over the first 20 minutes of action. USU took a 40-36 lead into the break as Horvath and Ashworth combined for 28 of the points for the Aggies.
Five USU players picked up two fouls each in the first half. Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes.
RJ Eytle-Rock opened the second half with a 3-pointer. The Aggies took their biggest lead of the game, 48-38, when Bean scored his first points off a trey with 18:24 to play.
Wyoming used surges of 6-0 and 9-2 to tie the game at 53-53 midway through the second half. It was a dogfight the rest of the way as there were eight ties and seven lead changes.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Bean said. “It was a super-emotional, super-intense game. I thought we battled, gave it our all and gave ourselves chances to win at the end of regulation and the end of overtime. We just didn’t execute on a few things.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 35 in the Kenpom rankings, while Wyoming checked in at No. 36. … USU used its seventh different starting lineup of the season with Steven Ashworth, RJ Eytle-Rock, Justin Bean, Brandon Horvath and Trevin Dorius. … The Aggies fell to 12-4 on the season when leading at halftime. … USU fell to 14-3 when it outrebounds an opponent as the Aggies won the battle of the boards, 36-31. … gghgh. … For the first time in five games, all 13 Aggies did not play. … Justin Bean played in his 117th game at USU, moving into a tie with Eric Franson, Dan Conway and Gilbert Pete for 13th all-time. … Brandon Horvath tied his career high, playing 44 minutes. … Zee Hamoda tied his career high with two blocks. ... The Aggies trail the all-time series with the Cowboys 52-33.
GAME BALL
Tough call, but Justin Bean gets the nod as he came up big down the stretch to help the Aggies get to overtime. He finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season. The senior made 6 of 12 shots in the game. Bean also had two assists, two steals and blocked a shot in 40 minutes of action and played the last six-and-a-half minutes of regulation and all of overtime with four fouls.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
The Aggies first dunk of the game came on a fastbreak when Zee Hamoda found Brandon Horvath for a two-handed flush midway through the first half, giving the forward the season lead. Three minutes later Horvath was throwing down another one, this time off a pass from Rylan Jones. The Aggies had one dunk in the second half when Justin Bean took a pass from Max Shulga and threw it down with two minutes to play.
Nine minutes into the game Hamoda took his first charge of the season. RJ Eytle-Rock took the only other charge of the game for the Aggies with 7:20 left in regulation.
Season dunk count: Brandon Horvath 18, Trevin Dorius 16, Justin Bean 15, Sean Bairstow 9, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1, Max Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 22, Steven Ashworth 5, Max Shulga 4, RJ Eytle-Rock 3, Justin Bean 2, Sean Bairstow 2, Brandon Horvath 2, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Zee Hamoda 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies flew home after the game on a charter. They host Nevada in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Friday. The Wolf Pack (9-12, 3-7) hosted Colorado State late Tuesday night. USU beat Nevada in the first meeting this year, 78-49. Tipoff Friday is set for 7 p.m.