A signature victory was there for the taking, but Wyoming couldn’t quite slam the door in last Saturday’s 20-17 heartbreaking road loss to No. 21 Boise State.
The Broncos scored a touchdown with 5:37 remaining in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and then held on when Cooper Rothe, Wyoming’s first-team all-Mountain West kicker, narrowly missed a 37-yard field goal.
Now, the Cowboys must regroup and turn their attention to another challenging Mountain Division showdown on the road. Wyoming squares off against Utah State on Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
“It was a disappointing loss, but it wasn’t disappointing from the standpoint of our energy and our players and their effort,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said. “Now, what is going to be important for us to do is have that same type of intensity as we get ready to go over to Logan. They’re a really good football team. And many times, if you have a team that gets on an emotional high, it’s followed up by an emotional low, so it’s going to be our challenge as coaches to make sure (we match our effort and intensity from the BSU game).”
Although they lost, the Cowboys pieced together a very encouraging performance against the Broncos, especially when you consider they lost athletic dual-threat quarterback Sean Chambers to a season-ending injury in their previous game — a convincing 31-3 win at home over Nevada on Oct. 26. Chambers rushed for 10 touchdowns and averaged 70.9 yards on the ground during Wyoming’s first eight games of the 2019 campaign.
Tyler Vander Waal, who was Wyoming’s starting signal caller for much of last season, was rock solid against Boise State as he completed 15 of 23 passes for 160 yards. It was the first time since 2017 a Wyoming QB has completed at least 65 percent of his passes in a game.
Unlike Chambers, Vander Waal is more of a pocket type passer, although he did have a 3-yard touchdown run against the Broncos. The sophomore was sacked three times by BSU, but didn’t throw any interceptions.
“Tyler has the ability to run and we have all of that in our playbook, so the playbook’s not going to drastically change,” Bohl said. “But he does not have the same (running ability as Chambers). He’s a very capable runner, but, you know, Sean is a 6-4, 220-something-pound guy. Tyler’s not quite as big, but we’ll still run him, probably not as much as we had planned to run Sean, and certainly not the (same) number of scrambles. However, I thought Tyler scrambled around fairly well. Some of (the scrambling) in the game was not by choice.”
Six of Vander Waal’s 15 completions against the Broncos went to 6-foot-3 tight end Josh Harshman, who only had five receptions during his squad’s other eight games. Wyoming’s top wide receiver this season has been senior Raghib Ismail Jr., who only had 14 catches, but averages 17.1 per reception. Ismail Jr. is one of a trio of Cowboys with a pair of TD catches this year.
The Cowboys are only averaging 128.8 yards passing an outing, but have a very formidable rushing attack. Wyoming ranks second in the Mountain West is rushing offense (227.8 yards per game) and is averaging a solid 5.1 yards per carry.
Wyoming’s featured running back is Xazavian Valladay, who has been on a roll as of late. The 6-0, 196-pounder has eclipsed the century mark in each of the past three games, and became the first player to rush for more than 100 yards against Boise State this season. The sophomore matched the single-game program record with 37 carries in that contest and he gained 124 hard-fought yards.
“X ran the ball well,” Bohl said. “He ran the ball 37 times and if somebody would have told me a couple years that he’d be carrying the ball 37 times, I would have thought that, that would not have happened, but I think it’s an indication of his resolve.”
Valladay averages 94.4 rushing ypg, which is good enough for the No. 4 spot in the Mountain West.
The Cowboys are one of just seven FBS teams in ’19 to have four players rack up more than 100 yards on the ground on a game. Chambers and tailbacks Titus Owen and Trey Smith are the others. Unfortunately for Wyoming, Owen and Smith are nursing injuries and likely won’t play against the Aggies.
The Cowboys have dealt with some injuries in the offensive trenches, but still has a handful of experienced offensive linemen at their disposal. Center Keegan Cryder started every game last season, while left tackle Rudy Stofer and left guard Patrick Arnold were part-time starters a year ago. Starting right guard Logan Harris came off the bench in 2018, but was in the starting lineup in every contest in 2017.
“Offensively, the success they’ve had has allowed them to win football games and play their style of football, which is smashmouth, take a chance,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said. “They want to run the ball physically at you. When they throw the ball, they’re going to throw the ball effectively and do it through a bunch of different personnel groups. It’s a giant challenge (for us).”
Wyoming has been very solid defensively during Bohl’s tenure as head coach, and nothing has changed in ’19. The Cowboys rank fourth in the conference in total defense (375.8 ypg), including third in rushing defense (97.6 ypg). Only three opponents have rushed for more than 100 yards against the Cowboys this year.
“They’re disruptive on defense, aggressive on defense, jump up in your face and play physical,” Andersen said. “They’ve been built that way for the last few years and it’s obvious that they’ve had a lot of success on the defensive side of the ball.”
Wyoming’s defense is anchored by senior linebacker Logan Wilson, who ranks sixth in Mountain West history with 388 career tackles. No. 30 currently holds down the No. 2 spot on his team this season in tackles (72) and passes broken up (6), and he is tied with fellow linebacker Cassh Maluia with a squad-leading two interceptions. Only one other active FBS player has more career tackles than Wilson, who had an INT and sack against BSU last week, and picked off USU QB Jordan Love last season.
“The linebackers are outstanding,” Andersen said. “They are big, tough, physical, run smart and have a lot of miles on them. You’re not going to trick those guys in any way, shape or form.”
Wyoming’s leading tackler is Alijah Halliburton, who has been phenomenal at the strong safety position. The junior paces the Cowboys in tackles (86) and tackles for loss (9.0), and also has returned a fumble 79 yards. Halliburton is the second-leading tackler in the conference.
The Cowboys have arguably the top 1-2 pass rushing tandem in the conference in defensive ends Solomon Byrd and Garrett Crall, who have teamed up for 10.0 sacks in ’19. Byrd is second in the MW with 6.5 sacks.
Wyoming ranks first in the Mountain West and 19th nationally with 28 sacks. Seven different Cowboys have recorded at least two sacks this season, while 10 different players have forced a fumble.
Rothe has booted 55 field goals during his career, which is only two behind USU’s Dominik Eberle, who is tied for the top spot in MW history. Rothe was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award a year ago and was the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year.
However, the senior has missed 6 of 17 field goals this season, and last week’s miss proved costly.
“I know he felt terrible after the game,” Bohl said. “Logan (Wilson) tried to reach out to him (and) a couple of other guys. ... He’s a great competitor and he’s a confident player that has a log of really good kicks.”
Ryan Galovich has averaged 42.8 yards on his 48 punts for the Cowboys, while fellow senior Austin Conway has averaged 11.6 yards on his 25 punt returns. Conway has a season-long punt return of 45 yards, while Tyler Hall has a team-best 52-yard kickoff return.