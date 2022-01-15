A trend is starting to form in Mountain West Conference games for the Utah State men’s basketball team.
The outcome of games are coming right down to the final seconds. Saturday night was no different in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
The Aggies had a chance to beat Wyoming at the buzzer, but a 3-point shot by Rylan Jones was just off the mark. The Cowboys ended a six-game losing streak to USU with a thrilling 71-69 win in front of 8,109 fans.
“Coach drew up a play and it was my read,” said Jones, who finished with 19 points. “They covered Steven (Ashworth) and I had no one in front of me. I shot it and thought it was probably going to be long, just running full speed and not being able to get my feel fully under me. When I shot it, it was right on target and I thought it had a chance. It was obviously off the backboard. It was hard to get a look with three seconds.”
In four conference games so far this year, each has come down to the final seconds. The Aggies (10-7, 1-3 MW) have come up on the losing side three times.
“We are right there; these margins are very close,” said Justin Bean, who recorded his 11th double-double this season with 19 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. “Wyoming is a good team. We’ve got to keep our heads high and keep trucking along and moving forward and staying positive. We could have won a lot of these games.”
USU head coach Ryan Odom agreed.
“We’ve had four-straight games that have been right down to the wire in each one of them,” Odom said. “We have to, as a team, figure out how to get over the top and turn these defeats into wins. We’ve got the character and the leadership in order to do that, but it’s going to be like this all year. It’s just a really, really good league.”
The Aggies trailed for most of the game. In fact, Wyoming (12-2, 1-0) led for more than 33 minutes, the game was tied for just over five minutes and USU led for exactly 1:17.
Still, the hosts had a chance at the end.
Trailing 65-58 with less than four minutes to play, the Aggies strung together nine straight points. Brandon Horvath scored a rebound bucket, Jones hit a runner in the paint, and Bean banked one in. Then Jones brought those not already standing to their feet with a three-point play to cap the run and give USU a 67-65 lead with 1:35 to play.
“That was a big play,” Jones said. “I got in there, got the foul call and snuck it in. I just saw the opening, drove in there and scored.”
The Cowboys got two free throws from Graham Ike and a layup by Jeremiah Oden to take the lead back with 41 seconds to play. Bean tied it up again with a bucket in the paint with 25 seconds left in the game.
The Aggies were keeping an eye on Hunter Maldonado in the closing seconds, but he was able to get the ball to Ike for what would be the game winner with 3.3 seconds remaining.
“Credit to our guys for finding a way to take the lead there and get back in it,” Odom said. “Really, I don’t think we were ever out of it because there weren’t ever any huge leads in that game. … Tough ending for our guys. The key for us is our response from here.”
The Aggies got a good look, but Jones was just off the mark.
“Tough loss,” Jones said. “They’re a good team. Not much to say. We’ve lost on the last possession three games in conference. We just have to find a way to finish and come out on top.”
Despite not playing a game in three weeks, Wyoming came out and shot 52.2 percent from the field, just the third team to shoot better than 50 percent against USU and the first in the Spectrum this season.
“Wyoming, they did a magnificent job,” Odom said. “I was really impressed with their performance today. Obviously, their big two came out in a big way. Ike and Maldonado kind of took turns punching us.”
Ike finished with a game-best 23 points, while Maldonado netted 21. The Cowboys also had two other players reach double figures in Drake Jeffries (14) and Oden (11).
“This team’s only played probably four games in about 50 days,” Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder said.”... What can you say about that group of guys? We haven’t had a practice with Maldonado, Graham (Ike), all those guys. Yesterday was the first time we’ve had any of those guys in basically 10 days. For those guys to do what they did without the practice just shows a lot about their character and their resiliency.”
Joining Jones and Bean in double-figure scoring were Sean Bairstow (15) and Max Shulga (10 off the bench).
The Cowboys came out bombing 3-pointers, and the Aggies continued their struggles from beyond the arc. Wyoming scored first on a trey and led for more than 16 minutes of the first half.
A 12-4 run by the Cowboys had the visitors up 18-8 just over nine minutes into the contest. Four different Wyoming players scored during the run as Oden converted a three-point play to cap the surge.
Trevin Dorius had a tip in to spark a 10-0 run by the Aggies. Shulga broke free for an uncontested layup, followed by the first 3-pointer of the game for USU when Jones drilled a trey off a pass from Bean. Bean then made it back-to-back treys with one off a pass from Shulga.
The Aggies had missed their first nine shots from distance to start the game. The Bean 3-pointer knotted the game at 18-18 with 7:23 left in the opening half.
“We’re just in our heads a little too much, I think,” Bean said. “... We knock them down in practice, and we have all the confidence in the world in our guys that are shooting. I don’t think they were bad shots. We just have to keep going with the flow of the offense.”
With 4:14 left in the first half, a technical was called on Ike for barking at the USU bench after scoring. Bean made just one of the two technical free throws.
After tying the game four times, USU took its first lead of the game on Jones’ second 3-pointer of the game. The trey capped a 8-1 run by the Aggies, giving them a 31-29 lead with a minute before the break.
The game went to halftime tied at 31-31. The Aggies were 4 of 16 from 3-point range over the first 20 minutes, while the Cowboys were 3 of 8.
In the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the second half there were three lead changes and three ties. Each time USU got in front, it couldn’t stay there long.
Leading 50-48 with 12:31 to play, Horvath was whistled for his fourth foul. Odom had been upset with several calls against Horvath earlier and let the officials really know about it when Horvath got his fourth. The Aggie coach was given a technical foul. The Cowboys took advantage and went back in front.
“Occasionally I will (get fired up),” Odom said. “I told the team I was sorry. We lost the game by two and I gave them (Cowboys) a couple of buckets there. That’s not what a coach is supposed to do, so I apologized to them after the game. … I shouldn’t have done that.”
Wyoming was able to build a seven-point lead on several occasions before the Aggies made the 9-0 run late.
“This is obviously a tough one for us coming back to the Spectrum,” Bean said. “We were awaiting a packed arena and that’s what we got. So first, I’d just like to thank all the fans and students coming back from the break they were in full force. I thought they definitely contributed to the atmosphere and how electric it was at times. It was great to be back in that environment.”
TIP-INS
During a timeout in the first half the 1997 and 2000 Aggies teams were honored as players from those two teams were introduced. Both teams won conference championships. … Utah State began the day at No. 65 in the Kenpom rankings, while Wyoming checked in at No. 88. … The Aggies used their fourth different starting lineup of the season with Rylan Jones, Steven Ashworth, Sean Bairstow, Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath starting. … Starting guard RJ Eytle-Rock missed the game and is out due to health and safety protocols. … USU had a season-low eight turnovers. … The Aggies shot 23.1 percent from 3-point range (6 of 26) and has now shot 25 percent or worse in all four conference games. … USU outrebounded Wyoming, 32-31. … The Aggie bench outscored the Cowboy reserves, 12-0. ... The Aggies trail the all-time series with the Cowboys 51-33.
GAME BALL
Ryan Jones gets the nod as he came up with some big shots for Aggies, especially in the second half. He finished with 19 points on 7 of 14 shooting, making 4 of 10 from beyond the arc. He came up with a game-high three steals. The junior also came up with a rebound and dished out two assists in 37 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
There were dunks or charges taken by the Aggies in the first half.
The first charge came with 11:12 to play when Trevin Dorius got plowed over by Cowboy forward Graham Ike. With 6:11 to play, Ike was called again as Brandon Horvath got ran over.
Season dunk count: Justin Bean 10, Trevin Dorius 9, Brandon Horvath 9, Sean Bairstow 5, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 18, Steven Ashworth 3, Max Shulga 2, Justin Bean 2, Sean Bairstow 1, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Brandon Horvath 1.
UP NEXT
The stay at home is brief for the Aggies as they hit the road to start next week. USU travels to Fresno State for a game late Tuesday night. The Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1) won at UNLV on Friday, 73-68. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m