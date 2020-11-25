As far as debuts go, it couldn’t have gone much better for Aggie freshman guard Meagan Mendazona.
Or first-year head coach Kayla Ard for that matter Wednesday afternoon at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Heck, the list could also include other freshmen and graduate transfer Jessica Chatman.
The only downer was not being able to play in front of fans because of COVID. But the Utah State women’s basketball team used a strong finish to end the first half, carried that over to start the third quarter and sealed it in the fourth in a season-opening win against Montana, 81-74.
“We talked to the players about bringing their own energy,” Ard said. “I hope that it loosens up, but there are some teams that aren’t even getting to play right now. We’re grateful we can play, and we did get to have some family members here tonight. We are playing for each other.”
What about that freshman guard? Mendazona heated up to end the second quarter and was red-hot to start the third. She went on to lead the Aggies (1-0) with 18 points.
“She (Mendazona) is extremely talented,” Ard said. “She is not in very good shape right now because she has been out a ton. I’m proud of her pushing through. Her mental toughness was unbelievable.”
“Meagan is definitely a baller,” said Chatman, who also made her debut as an Aggie with 14 points. “She is impressive with the way she can get her shot up. I’m excited to see what she can do this year. She is a tough player.”
Scoring wasn’t all she did in the opener. Mendazona matched Chatman with a game-best seven rebounds. The freshman from Monmouth, Oregon, also dished out five assists, came up with a game-best four steals and blocked a game-high four shots.
“She does play on both ends of the court,” Ard said. “I was really, really happy with her. She did not play like a freshman. She was very poised. I look forward to what she does in the future. The previous coaching staff brought her here, so I would love to tell them thank you, because I love her.”
Mendazona and Chatman were joined in double-figure scoring by senior Emmie Harris (12) and sophomore Faith Brantley (11). Brantley also had a career-high six assists.
“Jessica was very solid for us,” Ard said. “She is doing what we wanted her to do and that’s why I brought her here. She brings maturity and is very poised. She is going to have a really good year here. Everyone listens to her. I’m excited she is here.”
The Grizzlies (0-1) were led by Carmen Gfeller with a game-high 21 points. Willa Albrecht came off the bench to chip in 14, and Abby Anderson added 10.
It was not looking good for USU late in the first half. Montana had built a 39-26 lead after a pair of 7-0 runs in the second quarter.
Enter Brantley and Mendazona.
Brantley drained a shot from long range with 2:22 left in the half. Mendazona tickled the twin from 3 less than a minute later, followed by another trey by Brantley. Chatman came up with a steal and fed Mendazona for a layup and suddenly the Aggies were back in it.
“We were playing so tense and I just told them in the huddle to laugh, because we seemed to be tight,” Ard said. “We just needed to relax. … We just weren’t being us. I’m not taking credit for that (run), it was all them. They just settled down.”
“I thought we had a solid game and showed our heart out there today,” Chatman said. “We were down 13 and came back. Our defense really fueled that.”
Mendazona made it a 13-0 run as she started the third quarter with a bucket to tie the game up at 39-39. After a Grizzly bucket, Mendazona drilled a 3-pointer to give the hosts their first lead since early in the contest. USU would score seven straight as Mendazona made a jumper to make it nine straight points by the guard.
“Our defense got going and then we executed,” Chatman said. “It was big to end the first half the way we did and then we built on that. I also thought we shared the ball really well.”
Montana would battle back from a six-point deficit to take a 56-55 lead on a 3-pointer from Albrecht. However, USU took a 58-56 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Grizzlies scored the first four points of the fourth to surge back in front, but the Aggie responded with a 8-0 run, capped by a three-point play by Harris. USU would not trail again and used a 6-0 surge to build its largest lead, 72-62, with 3:21 to play on a bucket from Elli Emrich.
“Our offense picked up the second half,” Ard said. “But it started with our defense and that run before going into the half. Our defense was creating our offense. We needed to push the pace and hopefully in the second half teams tire out and we can still play at that pace because that’s how we practice.”
In the final 50 seconds the Aggies made 5 of 6 free throws to ice the win.
“Give credit to Riley Jensen, our mental performance coach,” Ard said. “He just talked to the players about that on Monday. He gave them a tactic to do at the free throw line. I’m really proud of the kids’ focus in the second half. Those were big free throws.”
To start the game, the score was knotted four times in the opening period, and the lead changed hands twice. The Aggies lone advantage came at the 4:19 mark, 12-11, when Taylor Franson took an offensive rebound and went back up to score.
“I was really pleased with a lot of things, but we definitely have some things to work on,” Ard said. “I was most pleased with our fight back. I’ve been curious to see how this team would fight when facing some adversity. We got down and were not playing Utah State basketball. … I was really happy with how the kids responded and bounced back. Overall, the goal was to get the win, so I’m pleased with that outcome.”
With this victory, Ard became the first USU head coach to win their first game since Cindy Perkins in 1978. Fern Gardner (1974) is the only other Aggie coach to accomplish that feat. The first-year head coach also got water dumped on her in the locker room following the game to celebrate the first win.
The Aggies go on the road for their next game. They travel north to take on Idaho State on Saturday.