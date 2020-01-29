Defense has really been the calling card of the 2019-20 Aggie men’s basketball team.
Once again Utah State struggled at times offensively, but the defense was there throughout late Wednesday night Arena Auditorium. To their credit, the Aggies did shoot the ball a lot better in the second half and rolled by Wyoming in Mountain West action, 68-45, in front of an announced 3,115 fans.
“We did a really good job defensively,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “That is five straight games we have defended very hard. Unbelievable on the glass, 41 to 23. But to limit (Jake) Hendricks and (Hunter) Thompson to three total points is a huge, huge number.”
The Aggies (17-6, 6-4 MW) held the Cowboys (5-17, 0-10) to 30 percent shooting from the field Wednesday night. More than half of Wyoming’s 50 field goal attempts were from beyond the 3-point arc, where it made just 23.3 percent (7 of 30). Hendricks and Thompson came into the game combining to average 18.7 points a game, but like Smith said that duo scored just three points and on 1 of 10 shooting.
“Our defense carried us that whole game, especially at the start where we had a rough stretch with eight turnovers,” said USU guard Brock Miller, who made three treys in the game and finished with 11 points. “Our defense gave us that spark.”
Utah State did have eight turnovers in the first 10-plus minutes of the game. However, the Aggies had just three the rest of the way. Part of the help the coach said was the trio of Alphonso Anderson, Diogo Brito and Sean Bairstow coming off the bench.
“That group that came in off the bench really injected life into us,” Smith said. “We made our first run (of the game) with those three (Anderson, Brito, Bairstow) in there, and also our second run of the first half.
“We just really defended well. To hold a team to 16 first half points — now granted they run a low possession game — but still we really defended well. It’s easy for some teams when shots aren’t going in and you are turning the ball over to lose some of their will, but we showed none of that.”
The Aggies shot 53.3 percent in the second half and 47.1 percent for the game from the field. USU made 30.4 percent of its 3-point shots (7 of 23) and also shot a season-high 92.9 percent from the foul line (13 of 14).
“I think we just all made it really easy on each other tonight,” Miller said. “We were making good passes. We are playing crisp and sharp and together. When you do that, it creates a lot of good opportunities.”
“Our offense is continuing to come around,” Smith said. “For the third straight game we shot over 50 percent in the second half. We had good contributions all the way around.”
The Aggies trailed early, and the Cowboys hung around for first 21 minutes of the game. But USU put together an 11-0 run early in the second half and just kept adding to its lead. Miller had all three of his 3-pointers during that run.
“We just kept playing basketball and playing for each other,” Miller said. “Good things just happened all night. It comes back to defense. ... We were prepared to guard their stuff. It was a good win for us.”
Joining Miller in double-figure scoring was Sam Merrill (14) and Alphonso Anderson with 13 points off the bench. Neemias Queta grabbed 12 rebounds, while Justin Bean had 10 boards.
“I think we are starting to see more consistency,” Smith said. “It’s never easy winning in Division I and never easy winning on the road in Division I. The Mountain West is a slugfest. San Diego State is taking care of business, but two through 11 is a slugfest every night out.”
The Cowboys were led by Hunter Maldonado and Kwane Marble with 14 points each. Marble came off the bench to score nine of his points late in the game.
The Aggie bench outscored the Cowboy reserves, 29-24, and is now 16-1 this season when that happens. Anderson, Brito and Bairstow combined to score those 29.
“The bench came in and gave us a great spark,” Miller said. “We just all played really well together. It was a good win for us and now we are looking forward to San Diego State.”
The win was the third straight for USU.
“We are back on track with our first true road win since San Jose,” Smith said. “We’ve been very good on neutral courts, but for whatever reason we have just been OK on true road games. I feel like we have strung some really good games together, and we are starting to get it going. We are going to have to play our best basketball of the year to have a chance to win at San Diego State.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies moved up five spots with the win to No. 57 in the NET rankings on Wednesday, while the Cowboys were at No. 302. … Former Sky View star Jake Hendricks, who is from Smithfield, is a senior guard with Wyoming. He came in averaging more than 10 points a game, but was held scoreless on seven field goal attempts, but did dish out two assists, came up with two steals and grabbed a rebound in 34 minutes of action. … USU improved to 16-2 on the season when it outrebounds an opponent as it had a 41-23 advantage on the glass. … Merrill scored in double figures for the 14th straight time this year, 20th time this season and 97th time in his career. He has now made 632 field goals, moving past Kendall Youngblood (629) and into seventh place on the career list. Merrill played in his 120th game as an Aggie moving into a tie with Spencer Nelson for ninth on the career chart. … The Cowboys are one of just three MW teams that lead an all-time series with the Aggies, 51-30. Wyoming is the seventh most-played opponent for USU.
GAME BALL
Miller gets the nod. After some rough outings lately, the sophomore came up big when the Aggies needed him. He finished with 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting and was 3 of 7 from long range. The guard also grabbed three rebounds in the 24 minutes of action he saw.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
It took just 13 seconds for the first slam as Abel Porter found Queta after controlling the opening tip. But that would be the lone dunk of the first 20 minutes and also the game.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 12, Queta 11, Kuba Karawowski 9, Anderson 8, Bean 7, Brito 5, Bairstow 2, Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies returned to Cache Valley after the game on a charter flight and will be back on the road on Saturday at No. 4 San Diego State (21-0, 10-0). The Aztecs played at New Mexico Wednesday night. In the first meeting with San Diego State, USU lost in the Spectrum, 77-68.