There was no letdown this time.
Utah State took the early lead late Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum and never looked back. The Aggies scored the first seven points of the Mountain West game against Air Force and cruised to a 72-47 win in front of 8,442 fans.
“Watching clips the last couple of days from the last game (against Air Force) was rough for us,” USU guard Sam Merrill said. “We wanted to come out and set the tone on the boards, and I thought we did that.”
Two weeks prior to Tuesday’s game, the Falcons (9-11, 3-5 MW) had given the Aggies (15-6, 4-4) their worst loss of the season, 79-60. In the process, Air Force dominated much taller USU in the rebounding department, 50-29.
Like Merrill said, that certainly did not happen in the rematch. The Aggies crashed the boards hard throughout, outrebounding the Falcons, 45-34, on Tuesday. It would have been even worst, but Air Force got a chunk of rebounds at the end when the game was decided.
USU had five athletes with at least five rebounds. Forward Justin Bean led the way with a game-high 13. Trevin Dorius, Diogo Brito and Sean Bairstow came off the bench to grab eight, seven and six boards, respectively. Merrill snagged five rebounds.
“We took this one personal,” Bean said. “Obviously, we had a really bad loss at their place. It was a mindset, starting in practice. That showed as we were locked in.”
The Aggies led by double digits at halftime and by 20 or more for most of the second half. The Falcons suffered their worst loss of the season and had their lowest point output of the 2019-20 campaign.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well in the first half, but getting stops on defense helped us,” Bean said. “When we defend really well, we are a really good team. We definitely locked in on defense.”
USU shot 32.3 percent over the first 20 minutes and made 50 percent of its shots in the second half. For the game, the Aggies made 41 percent of their shots.
“Basketball is a rhythm game,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “It’s such a great game of chemistry and synergy and flow. It’s a thing of beauty when you get it going. We have had an uneven year with some things. ... (Neemias) Queta is starting to get back into form, and our offense is starting to do some things. You can sense and feel our team is turning the corner. We believe in these guys.”
Queta was 6 of 8 from the field and finished with 14 points. Bean led the Aggies with a game-high 16 points on 5 of 7 shooting, while Merrill added 15 points. Brito came off the bench to net 10 points.
Air Force came into the game shooting 47.6 percent on the season. The Falcons had their worst shooting game by far this season, making 29.4 percent of their shots. They had been making 39.3 percent of their 3-point shots, but made just 3 of 19 from long range (15.8 percent).
“Our guys were eager to get out there after a tough loss on Saturday and disappointing loss at Air Force two weeks ago,” Smith said. “... It’s been a little bit of a rough go. One of the quotes we shared with our guys, being Martin Luther King Day, is ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in times of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.’ Certainly we’ve been experiencing that in 2020. We just have to keep on plugging away. I thought we played very well tonight. We were a little bit off-kilter offensively in the first half, but really righted the ship to shoot 50 percent.”
There was also a point late in the first half the Aggies got fired up after Smith was issued a technical. Air Force made both free throws and scored on the ensuing possession to pull within 20-17. However, USU then reeled off nine straight points and led by double digits the rest of the way.
“I thought we were playing hard the whole game, especially defensively; We had awesome defense,” Merrill said. “Offensively, we were struggling a little bit and maybe trying to get bailed out too much. At that point (after the technical), we decided to take on the attitude of our coach. Let’s be fiery, let’s go play.”
Before the game, Smith said he challenged Bean to play like he had to start the season. He responded with his 12th double-double of the season and led the team with five assists.
“Coach Smith told me to not think about it as much,” Bean said. “When you play hard, the results follow. Even with the injuries I’ve been battling, I felt good tonight. When I bring energy and can score, it definitely helps our team.”
MERRILL UP FOR AWARD
Merrill is one of 30 men’s basketball players in the nation nominated for the Senior CLASS Award.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
The candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists in February, and those names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select the candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character and competition. The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2020 NCAA Men’s Final Four.
Merrill is one of four players from the state of Utah on the list, joining BYU’s Yoeli Childs, TJ Haws and Jake Toolson.
TIP-INS
The Aggies moved up six spots to No. 77 in the NET rankings after the win, while the Falcons checked in at No. 178 on Wednesday. … The 47 points Air Force scored is the fewest it has ever scored in the series with USU. … The Aggie bench outscored the Falcon reserves, 18-12, and is now 14-1 this season when that happens. … USU held Air Force to just three 3-pointers, the fewest by an Aggie opponent this season. ... Merrill moved up on the career scoring list into fourth place as he passed Cornell Green (1,890) and Brian Jackson (1,900) and now has 1,901 points. He played in his 118th game at USU, moving into a tie with Jeff O. Anderson for 10th on the career list. … Brito played in his 107th game at USU, moving into a tie with Preston Medlin for 23rd on the career list. He also reached double figures in points, which the Aggies are 25-0 over the last two years when he scores at least 10 points. … Sean Bairstow tied his career high with six rebounds. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Falcons, 19-6.
GAME BALL
Bean gets this as he led the team in scoring (16), rebounding (13) and assists (5). The sophomore made 5 of 7 shots from the field and all six of his free throw attempts. The forward also came up with two steals and played 33 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
The Aggies did not record a dunk in the first half.
It didn’t take long for a slam to happen in the second half. Less than two minutes in, Bean took a pass from Merrill and flushed it down with two hands. Queta was the recipient of a pass from Bean on a fastbreak for an alley-oop dunk. Bean picked up his second dunk of the game off an inbound pass from Brito with nine minutes to play.
Season count: Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Alphonso Anderson 8, Queta 8, Bean 7, Brito 5, Sean Bairstow 2, Brock Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies remain at home for a Saturday night game against Colorado State (13-7, 4-3). Tipoff is at 8 o’clock. The Rams hosted Fresno State Wednesday night.