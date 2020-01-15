It’s been used before and was again several times during the start of the 2019-20 season.
Aggie guard Diogo Brito has been likened unto a Swiss Army knife — you know, the knife with a main blade as well as various tools like a screwdriver, a can opener and many others that are stowed inside the handle of the knife. The Utah State senior fits the description well.
Brito has many tools in his basketball arsenal. The 6-foot-5 athlete from Povoa de Varzim, Portugal, does a little bit of everything for the team.
“Diogo Brito is our Swiss Army knife,” USU head coach Craig Smith has said on numerous occasions. “He can do it all.”
And does.
Brito is among the top five on the team in seven statistical categories. He is sixth in scoring at 8.7 points a game. But he does so many other things.
Need a rebound, Brito is fourth with 4.6 an outing. How about a nice pass to a teammate? He is third in assists at 2.6 a game. What about on defense? Brito leads the team in steals with 1.8 per contest and is fifth in blocks with five on the season. How about clutch free throws? Brito is perfect on the season at the foul line with less than a minute to play and, in fact, is third on team in free throw percentage on the season at 85.7 percent. And he can shoot from beyond the arc as his 20 3-pointers are third on the team.
“I can also turn the ball over a lot,” Brito said after having three in a game when asked about his well-rounded game. “I was happy I had one more assist than turnovers.”
What about his coach referring to him as a Swiss Army knife?
“I do know what he means; he likes those type of players,” Brito said. “Every team needs those type of players that can do a little bit of everything. I like the idea that he (Smith) brought up. If I can be a Swiss Army knife every night, I definitely would.”
After a game in November, Brito was asked about his coach calling him a Swiss Army knife. The conversation quickly took a tangent and ended up with the Aggie talking about his father, who is a butcher.
“I’ve been around knives my whole life, my dad is a butcher,” Brito said.
The son of Jose and Maria Brito grew up helping his father.
“He cuts up everything; the lamb is really good,” Brito said. “I really like lamb.”
While Brito began his final season at USU like a Swiss Army knife full of all its gadgets, he had a stretch where some were missing. A bum ankle slowed him down, but he shrugged that off and said every season players deal with various ailments.
“The month of December was really hard,” Brito said. “I’ve finally figured some things out, especially mentally on how I can help the team.”
Brito is tough on himself. He expects more.
“I’ve lost some focus this season, which I need to bring back,” Brito said. “I need to take more pride in playing defense. It’s not like I haven’t taken pride on the defensive end and my matchups. I took it personal against UNLV when I did a very bad job defensively. After that, I am making sure I don’t have such a bad defensive game. Defense is your last resource to stay on the floor. If you want to get on the floor and stay on the floor, you’ve got to be able to play defense.”
But he does lead the team in steals.
“I try not to look at stats because this year they’ve been pretty bad,” Brito said. “My shooting percentages have not been good. I have lost some of that edge. Winning doesn’t always make you happy or doing what it takes to win. It took me a while to understand that. What I need to do is give myself up a little bit more and focus on what the team needs. I have a different role this year. I’m a senior and need to take more of the leadership (role).”
Brito is one of three Aggie seniors.
A year ago he was one of the top sixth men in the Mountain West Conference as he came off the bench in all 35 games, averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals a game. This season he has started two games because of injuries, but his role is to provide a spark off the bench.
“I’ll do whatever it takes,” Brito said. “If coach said tomorrow you are starting for the rest of the season, I would take that as a challenge and do it. If he wants me to be the sixth man and come off the bench, I will do whatever is needed. When I get in the game, I need to make sure I’m doing my best whether I’m starting or first man, second man or last man off the bench.”
Whenever he gets in the game doesn’t matter, but being on the floor at the end is a usual occurrence. As Brito said: “You need guys that can finish.” And he has been one that can for the Aggies.
While Brito has said he does not dwell on statistics, there is one glaring fact. Over the past two seasons when he scores at least 10 points, USU is 24-0. Before the question is even finished, Brito begins answering.
“That’s an interesting stat,” Brito said. “The team hasn’t lost in two years when I have double digits, right? It’s not that I need to get those double digits. They come effortlessly when I just play. When I force it and try to just get double digits because the team hasn’t lost when I do, it’s the wrong mindset. When I play well and do my assignments, the double digits come naturally and the team tends to win. It’s not a secret formula, but a winning formula. I need to do my assignments and then the numbers will speak for themselves.”
A lot depends on match ups and who he is guarding on defense. The same is true on offense when Brito is being guarded.
“Sam (Merrill) is really good at making decisions,” Brito said. “He can score, but he also knows when to make the pass if he is being double teamed.”
Brito has two double-doubles during his Aggie career and flirted with a triple-double against Eastern Oregon in late December. In fact, he was the lone player that dressed for that game to not reach double digits in scoring as he had a career-high 11 assists and grabbed nine rebounds, to go along with his five points in 26 minutes of action that night.
“Getting a triple-double was not a priority for me, for the coach or for the team,” Brito said.
But he did know about how close he was as teammates informed him when he came out with five minutes to play. Brito did admit to having a conversation with Smith and asking about getting back on the court, but he was just getting back from his ankle injury.
“I was actually happy that coach Smith didn’t put me back in,” Brito said.
The senior can’t believe how fast the time has gone by since coming to Logan for the 2016-17 season. He came to the U.S. and played a year of high school basketball in Virginia after playing for the national team in Portugal since 2012. Brito was set to go to Valparaiso, but the coaches left for Vanderbilt. A former Aggie assistant, who is now at Weber State, is from Europe and knew of Brito. That coach convinced Brito to come west.
Having spent four years at USU, Brito has a lot of memories. When asked to single his favorite, he started rattling off more than just one. Winning the Mountain West Tournament and going to the NCAA Tournament were some of the first. He also listed beating Nevada last March in the Spectrum and any close game the Aggies have won, like the last-second shot at New Mexico last season. Victories against LSU and Florida this season also rank up there.
“I could go down the line,” Brito said.
How would he like Aggie fans to remember him?
“I hope fans remember that I gave my all to this team and the whole university,” Brito said. “I always played as hard as I could. I was always trying to do what was best for the team.”
Brito is a three-time honoree by the conference for his work in the classroom, where he carries “around” a 3.9 GPA. He will graduate with a degree in kinesiology and minor in psychology. At some point, Brito would like to help other athletes.
However, he wants to continue to play basketball and would love to get an opportunity in the top league in Spain, where former Aggie great Jaycee Carroll has made a living for more than a decade.
Before all of that, Brito would like to help the Aggies get back to the Big Dance. He is also looking forward to the final two home games as his parents will get to see him play in person for the first time since coming to USU. They do get up in the middle of the night or early morning to watch games on the internet, but being in Logan will be special for No. 24.
“We were on a good roll to start the season, but have been struggling a little bit,” Brito said. “I really feel like guys have made a step forward and are now on a good track. The win against Nevada was really good for us. ... I definitely feel we can explode and go to another gear.”
Or perhaps add another tool to the Swiss Army knife.