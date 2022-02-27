A celebration of four Aggie seniors ended on a sour note late Saturday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Utah State struggled offensively early and at the free throw line throughout the game and got lit up by Colorado State guard Kendle Moore. The Rams completed a season series sweep of the Aggie men’s basketball team in Mountain West Conference action with a 66-55 win in front of 9,219 fans.
“Rough night for us, pretty much all around,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “... Couldn’t buy a basket at the beginning. Our defense kind of helped us and allowed us to, going into halftime, have a little bit of momentum. I thought our guys did a really nice job weathering that, given the circumstances because good teams like Colorado State can really take advantage when you’re not playing particularly well offensively, and shots aren’t going in.”
Senior Night began with Justin Bean, Brock Miller, Brandon Horvath and RJ Eytle-Rock being honored and saying a few words. Each tried to inspire the nearly packed arena, who responded. The Aggies (16-14, 7-10 MW) tried to ride the support to victory, but the Rams (23-4, 13-4) had other thoughts.
“It was a really competitive game,” Bean said. “The atmosphere was awesome. It was electric and we knew it would be. Can’t thank the fans enough. … As far as the game goes, we came up short. Didn’t make shots. Obviously, the glaring stat was from the free-throw line, and that’s everybody. That’s not just one guy. It’s a collective amount of focus that we were just lacking tonight. We’ve got to be better. That’s the number one thing.”
Focusing on trying to keep CSU’s David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens in check – which the Aggies did for big chunks of the game – Moore found himself open at times. He made USU pay.
“He (Moore) stepped up tonight; he shot lights out,” Eytle-Rock said. “... We just kept losing him, which led to his open shots.”
Moore finished with a season-best 23 points to lead both teams. He was 9 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. The 6-foot guard also grabbed six rebounds. Moore came into the game averaging 5.5 points a game.
“I thought Kendle Moore was the difference in the game,” Odom said. “... His threes were huge and timely.”
Moore hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a game-changing 12-0 run midway through the second half. He had eight points during that run.
“How about Kendle Moore?” CSU head coach Niko Medved said. “We knew we needed somebody else to step up here and he did that in a big-time way. A lot of good things tonight, but to come in here and find a way to get a win and to finish strong like we did in the last four minutes is just massive.”
The Rams made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 47 seconds to ice the game.
Foul shots were a problem for the Aggies. They 6 of 18 for the game.
“We just need to take our time and focus,” Eytle-Rock said. “The free throw line is just yourself and the basketball. We have no excuses there.”
“For us, we can’t go 6-for-18 from the free-throw line and expect to beat a good team,” Odom said. “It’s just as simple as that.”
Four Aggies finished in double figures, led by Eytle-Rock with 14 points. He was joined by Horvath (11), Steven Ashworth (11) and Bean (10). Bean grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds, while Ashworth had a game-high five assists.
Roddy and Stevens joined Moore in double-digit scoring with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Roddy hauled in 10 boards.
“Massive win tonight for our guys,” Medved said. “I thought they played with tremendous poise in a really difficult environment. (USU) is a really good team, well-coached veteran players. They had a great crowd tonight. I thought our guys got off to a great start on the defensive end and really were focused that way. You knew that Utah State was going to make a run and they did, especially at the beginning of the second half. And then I thought our guys really dug in and didn’t let any of the frustration of the game get to them.”
The Rams scored the first five points and raced out to an 11-4 lead despite six early turnovers. A layup by Stevens gave the visitors the seven-point lead with 13:43 left in the first half.
The Aggies struggled most of the opening half to find the bottom of the net from the field and at the free throw line with many shots rimming out. The Rams took a 25-13 lead with 5:50 left before half time on a layup by Moore.
USU closed out the half by outsourcing CSU 11-5 to claw back into the contest. Ashworth splashed a 3-pointer and drove in for another bucket, then assisted on three more buckets.
The Rams took a 30-24 lead into the break.
“Defensively, there were stretches where we were good, and I was proud of our effort,” Bean said.
The momentum built before halftime was carried over to start the second half by the Aggies. Miller drilled a 3-pointer, and Eytle-Rock converted a three-point play to tie the game for the first time since the 0-0 start. Horvath then gave the hosts their first lead of the game, 32-30, with a layup off a pass from Miller.
After seven lead changes and two ties, USU built a 41-37 lead midway through the final half. Eytle-Rock scored on a nifty drive, pump fake and bucket in the paint to give the Aggies the four-point advantage.
The lead was short lived as Moore hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Rams proceeded to go on a 12-0 run to take a 49-41 lead with 6:49 to play.
Eytle-Rock ended an Aggie scoring drought of nearly four minutes with his second 3-pointer of the game.
USU would get within 52-50 on another Eytle-Rock trey with 2:50 left in the contest, but would get no closer. Moore hit another bomb from long range, and the Rams went to work on closing out the win.
“It was a tough game,” Eytle-Rock said. We knew it was going to be a tough game coming out. I felt like it was a very great game from the jump. … Felt like we held them to like 30 in the first half, but our offense, we just weren’t good enough, to be honest.”
“For sure we competed for all 40 minutes, but fell short and obviously I wish it would have ended differently on Senior Night for myself and these guys,” Bean said. “We have work to do and there’s still a long road ahead of us, and we’re excited. We’re ready to meet the challenge going forward.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 52 in the Kenpom rankings, while Colorado State checked in at No. 37. … USU is 1-8 on the season when getting outrebounded as the CSU won the battle of the boards, 43-26. … The Aggies drop to 12-3 on the season when four or more players reach double figures in scoring. … USU had just seven turnovers for the game. … Brock Miller played in his 116th career game at USU, which ties him with Reid Newey for 17th for most career games. … Justin Bean recorded his 18th double-double of the season and moved into a tie with Marvin Roberts and Shaler Halimon for third most in a season. ... The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Rams, 66-42, the fourth most-played opponent for USU.
STANDING WITH SHULGA
Before the game there was a moment of silence for two Aggie athletes who are from the Ukraine. Max Shulga is on the men’s basketball team, while Kristy Frank is a volleyball player. Both are from Kyiv and have family there.
There were signs with “We stand with Ukraine” and the Aggie students held up yellow and blue cards – the colors of the Ukraine flag – when Shulga checked into the game Saturday night. Shulga wore shoelaces that were blue and yellow as did several of his teammates including Sean Bairstow, Steven Ashworth and Szymon Zapala. Shulga also had the Ukraine flag draped around him before the game.
“Max is an incredible person,” Aggie forward Justin Bean said. “He is obviously thinking of his family. He updates us on how they are doing. He is more positive than you would think going through what he is and that speaks volumes to who he is. He always puts the team first. Everyone supporting him tonight and praying for the country, it was just cool to see that collective unity. Max is a positive guy and always has a smile on his face.”
Shulga got a loud cheer when he scored shortly after checking into the game in the first half. The sophomore played eight minutes and finished with two points and an assist.
GAME BALL
Guard RJ Eytle-Rock gets the nod. He hit some big shots to try and rally the Aggies and finished with a team-best 14 points on 5 of 11 shooting, but hit 3 of 6 from long range. The senior grabbed a season-high six rebounds. He also came up with two steals and played 32 minutes in front of his mum.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
There were two and came just when the Aggies needed a lift. Justin Bean threw down a Steven Ashworth pass with 4:22 left in the opening half. Team-leader Brandon Horvath got involved next with a monster jam on a pass from Ashworth. There were no dunks in the second half.
There were no charges taken by the Aggies in the first half. Seven-and-a-half minutes into the second half, Ashworth was run into, drawing the first charge.
Season dunk count: Brandon Horvath 23, Justin Bean 19, Trevin Dorius 16, Sean Bairstow 10, Szymon Zapala 4, Zee Hamoda 1, Max Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 23, Steven Ashworth 6, Max Shulga 4, Brandon Horvath 4, RJ Eytle-Rock 3, Sean Bairstow 3, Justin Bean 2, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Zee Hamoda 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies have just one game left in the regular season. They travel to San Jose State for a late Friday night game. The Spartans (8-20, 1-15) lost at San Diego State on Friday night, 77-52. SJSU plays at Air Force on Tuesday before hosting USU. The Aggies won the first meeting in Logan on Feb. 3, 78-62.
AGGIE WOMEN WIN
With the clock winding down and the score knotted at 80 apiece in double overtime, Aggie point guard Manna Mensah drove, pulled up and buried a mid-range jumper with 0.9 seconds on the clock. Nevada missed a desperation heave at the buzzer, and Utah State came away with a 82-80 Mountain West Conference victory Saturday afternoon in the Spectrum.
“I knew we had a limited amount of seconds, and I just had to go up and make the shot,” Mensah said. “We had a lot of grit. We knew we needed a win under our belt, and we went out there and got one. I’m proud of my team.”
USU (9-18, 4-13 MW) had five players score in double figures in the win in Adryana Quezada (18 points), Mensah (12), Kaylin Randhawa (12), Laci Hawthorne (12) and Emmie Harris (11). Quezada posted her ninth double-double of the season with a game-high 11 rebounds.
“We played with a lot of heart,”Aggie head coach Kayla Ard said. “That was everything I kept talking about in the huddle. All heart. Whoever wanted it more was going to win it. That’s the No. 3 team in the conference. Our kids just wanted it. They played with a ton of heart, effort and enthusiasm. Our bench was phenomenal. The energy in this building was so good. The students that came out were awesome. We had a ton of fans. I really appreciate Aggie nation coming out and supporting us. That was a huge contribution to our win today.”
It was a close game through all 50 minutes of play as neither team led by more than five points. The Wolf Pack (18-10, 10-6) ended up on the losing end.
The Aggies host Fresno State Wednesday night for Senior Night in the Spectrum. Tipoff will be at 6 o’clock.