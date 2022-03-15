While it was exciting to get to the postseason again, the Aggie men’s basketball team is still looking for some success.
The drought was extended to a decade Tuesday night in a first-round NIT game in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Visiting Oregon quickly overcame a halftime deficit and pulled away from Utah State in front of 7,023 fans. The Ducks advanced with a 83-72 victory, while the season came to an end for USU.
“It’s a tough one to swallow,” Aggie forward Justin Bean said. “... I was proud of our effort. I don't think there was a time where we weren't competing and giving it our best.”
The Oregon team that beat three nationally ranked teams during the season – all in the top 12 at the time – certainly showed up Tuesday night. The Ducks (20-14) had ended the season by losing six of their last eight games.
“Oregon is a good team,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Going into the game, we felt good about it. We knew that we had to play a certain way to have success against their transition offense, physicality and athleticism. … We weren't as physical as we needed to be.”
Once the Aggies (18-16) fell behind in the second half, they just couldn’t rally. Trailing by six with 12 minutes to play, USU couldn’t stop Oregon and had trouble scoring itself.
“I guess this is officially the end,” senior Aggie forward Brandon Horvath said. “It's been a wild ride for me. I'm just so blessed and thankful that I came here for my final year. It was more than I expected. It was better than I expected. I left it all out there today. … I wish we would've won, obviously, but it is what it is. I love these guys. I love these coaches. It was a great time for me."
The Ducks used an 11-2 run to separate. Four different players scored, and Oregon finished the surge with back-to-back dunks to take a 65-50 lead with 7:40 to play.
“In the second half, I thought we did a tremendous job,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said. “They (Aggies) only went 2-for-12 (from 3-point range). I thought we ran guys off the line much better.”
USU was 7 of 16 from beyond the arc in the first half.
The Aggies got within 13 on a three-point play by Bean, but would get no closer until the final minutes. Quincy Guerrier converted a four-point play right after, giving the Ducks their largest lead of the game, 71-54, with 5:33 to play.
“I just thought that the guys stayed together,” Altman said. “Jacob (Young) got it going in the second half (13 points). Guys stayed together. … De’Vion (Harmon) carried us the first half and then I thought he made some good plays in the second half for guys. I just thought it was a good team effort.”
The Aggies were led by Steven Ashworth, who came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers and finish with a game-high 20 points. He also dished out a game-high five assists.
“Steven (Ashworth), obviously, began to make some shots for our team to give us that life that he's been giving us all year off the bench,” Odom said. “And that settled some of the other guys down, too. When he does that, that really helps, and the others feed off that.”
Joining Ashworth in double-digit scoring was Horvath (15) and Sean Bairstow (12). Bean just missed another double-double as he finished with nine points and a game-best 16 rebounds, tying his second-best ever mark in a game. Max Shulga also drew praise from the coach, coming off the bench to score seven points and grab five boards.
The Ducks were led by Harmon with 19 points. Young netted 17 points, while Rivaldo Soares added 13.
“I liked the guys’ effort,” Altman said. “I thought they fought adversity better tonight. When things didn’t go our way, we kind of hung in there. And the defensive effort in the second half I thought was really good. In the first half, we just made scouting report mistakes.”
Horvath scored 17 seconds into the game off a pass from Rylan Jones, but then it was all Ducks for the next four minutes. Oregon went on a 10-0 run to force the Aggies to call a timeout.
The pause certainly helped. Ashworth checked in off the bench and promptly drilled back-to-back 3-pointers. The second came off a steal where he pulled up and drained a trey on the break.
The Ashworth shots from long range triggered an 11-0 surge by the hosts. Ashworth capped the run with his third 3-pointer, giving USU a 13-10 lead six minutes into the contest.
Ashworth hit a fourth trey a minute later.
“Steven single-handedly got us back in the game in the first half,” Bean said. “I'm super proud of him and how he played, just his aggression and who he is. He's got a bright future for sure."
After four lead changes and five ties, the Aggies were off and running again. They put up another 11 unanswered points. Zee Hamoda scored off a pass from Bean to spark it and nailed a 3-pointer. Horvath added a rebound bucket, Shulga sank a pair of free throws, and Bairstow capped it with a drive to the hole, giving USU a 32-23 lead with 4:41 left in the first half.
Oregon clawed back with a 8-1 run. The Aggies took a 37-33 lead into the break.
A minute into the second half, the Ducks went on a 8-0 run to get back in front. They used a three-point play, a runner of a shot and a 3-pointer to take a 43-39 lead with 17:44 left in the game. Oregon would lead the rest of the way.
“You look at the stats from the game, and we didn't shoot the ball how we wanted to,” Bean said. “They were a really physical team. Give them credit. It made us uncomfortable. Obviously, offensively we weren't great, but defensively was really where they took over. We weren't filling up the gaps like we had planned. Their athleticism. They were getting downhill on us. ... It was just one of those games. You try to make a little run and they come back with a big momentum play or a dunk or an easy layup. It's hard to overcome those. In the second half, we just didn't quite get over the hump and they ran away with it.”
USU last won a postseason game in 2012, winning four in the CIT.
Oregon will now travel to play Texas A&M, who beat Alcorn State, 74-62.
“So, a hard ending for our guys, but at the same time, it was a great atmosphere,” Odom said. “The Aggie nation showed up. It was a special night in a lot of ways. Even the ending there with Brock (Miller) making the shot. I wanted to give him one more chance to get a standing ovation. ... Bean and Brock have meant so much to this university.”
TIP-INS
Utah State is now 2-10 all-time in the National Invitation Tournament, including an 0-5 home record. Overall, the Aggies have a 12-33 record in 33 postseason appearances. … Oregon finished the game shooting 50.8 percent from the field and USU finished the season 0-7 when its opponent shot at least 50 percent from the field. … The Aggies finished the game with 20 assists and lost for the first time this year when dishing out at least 20 assists, falling to 12-1. … The Aggies are 17-6 on the season when outrebounding its opponent as it had a 41-39 advantage on the boards. … Justin Bean finished his career with 1,445 points and 1,027 rebounds to rank 17th all-time in school history in scoring and second all-time in both Mountain West and school history in rebounding. Bean also played in 126 career games, which is tied with Nate Harris for the eighth-most in school history. Bean finished his senior season with 592 points and 338 rebounds to rank 19th all-time in school history in single-season scoring and ninth all-time at USU in single-season rebounding. … Brandon Horvath scored in double figures in his last 15 games as an Aggie. ... The Aggies trail the all-time series with the Ducks, 5-2.
ACADEMIC BEAN
USU senior forward Justin Bean was named an Academic All-American by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Tuesday. He is the second Aggie in the last three years to earn the honor, joining Sam Merrill who was named a second-team Academic All-American following the 2020 season.
Bean is one of just 15 men’s basketball student-athletes across the country to earn Academic All-American honors this season and one of just two from the state of Utah as Dixie State’s Hunter Schofield was named to the first team.
He finished the 2021-22 regular season leading the Aggies in scoring (17.7 ppg), rebounding (9.8 rpg) and steals (1.6 spg) en route to being named second-team all-Mountain West and a member of the league’s all-defensive team. Bean became just the second player in MW history to record more than 1,000 rebounds in his career after collecting a game-high 13 rebounds in the MW Tournament quarterfinals against Colorado State to bring his career total to 1,011, second-best in both USU and conference history.
GAME BALL
It’s been a tough senior season for guard Brock Miller. He missed 16 games during the 2021-22 season. However, he ended it on a good note Tuesday. He checked in late in the game and hit his only shot. Miller played 19 seconds and finished with two points and a foul. The students chanted “Mr. Clean” one more time.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
There were no dunks or charges taken in the first half.
The lone dunk of the game came in the closing minutes when team-leader Brandon Horvath took a Sean Bairstow pass and threw it down.
Season dunk count: Brandon Horvath 27, Justin Bean 20, Trevin Dorius 16, Sean Bairstow 12, Szymon Zapala 4, Zee Hamoda 1, Max Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 27, Steven Ashworth 8, Max Shulga 4, Brandon Horvath 4, RJ Eytle-Rock 3, Sean Bairstow 3, Justin Bean 2, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Zee Hamoda 1.
